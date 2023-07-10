Opioid overdose deaths in rural areas could be reduced under federal naloxone bill

Sen. Brittany Pettersen, a Lakewood Democrat, speaks at a news conference March 24, 2022, at the Colorado State Capitol building. (Faith Miller/Colorado Newsline)

Two of Colorado’s Democrats in Congress introduced a bill that would create a federal grant program to provide rural law enforcement agencies with naloxone, a medicine to reduce opioid overdose deaths. 

U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen of Lakewood led the introduction of the bipartisan bill alongside Washington Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse, with Colorado’s Joe Neguse also sponsoring the legislation. If passed, the bill would change the Omnibus Crime Control and Safe Streets Act of 1968 to create a pilot program that would provide rural law enforcement agencies access to funding under the Comprehensive Opioid Abuse Grant Program. 



