Montrose, Delta and neighboring counties officially have more than half a million dollars in state opioid settlement money coming their way.

A first-year allocation of $512,900 will be disbursed to Region 14 (encompassing Montrose, Delta, Ouray, San Miguel, Gunnison and Hinsdale counties), after the Colorado Opioid Abatement Council determined the region’s request for funding matched up with approved uses under an agreement they and more than 300 other local governments earlier signed, with respect to the money secured by Colorado Attorney General through a series of legal settlements with opioid manufacturers.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

