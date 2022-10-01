Montrose, Delta and neighboring counties officially have more than half a million dollars in state opioid settlement money coming their way.
A first-year allocation of $512,900 will be disbursed to Region 14 (encompassing Montrose, Delta, Ouray, San Miguel, Gunnison and Hinsdale counties), after the Colorado Opioid Abatement Council determined the region’s request for funding matched up with approved uses under an agreement they and more than 300 other local governments earlier signed, with respect to the money secured by Colorado Attorney General through a series of legal settlements with opioid manufacturers.
The state abatement council on Thursday approved the funding requests and also directed the banking firm holding the state’s opioid settlement money to disburse the funds. In total, more than $18 million is being released from Colorado’s share of opioid settlement funds for the first year of funding, which is going to 12 of 19 state regions that submitted necessary planning documents.
The disbursement is a big step of many more to come.
“We’ve been waiting on this for a long time,” said Sue Hansen, chair for the Region 14 Southwest Colorado Opioid Response Council, and a Montrose County commissioner. (Montrose County is the fiscal agent for the region.) “It’s nice to see there’s structure; we know how we’re going to spend the money. We need to develop some infrastructure (such as for proposals from treatment providers). I think once that’s all set up, we’ll be able to put it on the ground and get it to work.”
Each of the Colorado opioid settlement fund’s 19 regions had to successfully submit a two-year plan as a template for how the money would be applied to addressing opioid addiction, treatment and related issues. Funding can be requested annually for the next 18 years.
Gunnison and some other local governments in the state opted to receive their funding separately, rather than pool it with others. The Colorado Opioid Abatement Council on Thursday also asked its banking firm to send the funds to the local governments, which will begin receiving the money once they complete the appropriate processes with the bank.
“What we’re doing is actually distributing the funds based on the submission of a two-year plan,” said Dave Frank, Montrose mayor and a member of the abatement council’s administrative committee. “The rationale is if they submit a plan, it shows their mindset that they will spend the money in a consistent and timely manner, but they have to apply for funds every year.”
Under the settlement’s governing memorandum of understanding (MOU), approved uses are for efforts that fit under prevention, treatment and harm-reduction.
The Southwest Colorado Opioid Resource Council two-year plan broke out the general uses for the $512,900 it had requested.
Among these is $60,000 for pre-trial services to connect those involved in the justice system with treatment for opioid-use. The plan summary available online from the Colorado Attorney General also broke down specific amounts for uses such as: regional telehealth options; identifying successful recovery programs; supporting community coalitions that are using evidence-informed prevention methods and training in the use of naloxone (opioid-reversal medication) in response to overdoses.
“The council was tasked with putting together a two-year plan, which we did. The local regional council is the local governing council and will approve money to service providers,” Hansen said. “ … We’re just in the beginning stages of figuring out what works for each county.”
The opioid problem is pervasive locally, Hansen and Frank said.
Montrose County has long struggled with methamphetamine, and opioids like fentanyl coming into the mix are further fueling substance abuse and crime.
“Like everywhere else, we’ve got a huge problem with opioids. From my perspective, it’s a two-pronged problem,” Frank said. “We have the people who have had an issue with opioids who are seeking treatment or need treatment, and also the ongoing problem of our influx of opioids that the 7th Judicial District Drug Task Force is dealing with daily.”
The task force last year seized 18 pounds of illegal narcotics, including fentanyl, a powerful and deadly synthetic opioid. The task force was most often seeing fentanyl in its pill form and sounded the alarm because unprescribed fentanyl is not only illegal, but there is no dosage control. Fentanyl was also being detected in some of the heroin seized.
Also as of last year, the task force with its federal partners secured 26 federal indictments related to drug trafficking, of which 21 involved an international organization, such as the Sinaloa cartel.
“But it’s just this unending stream. We have this ongoing, very large problem that unfortunately, the opioid abatement money doesn’t really get to address because of the limitations of the MOU. But I would love to see people aware of the fact that we have the Sinaloa cartel active in Montrose County,” Frank said.
“What the Colorado Opioid Abatement Council is trying to do is deal with the back-end of the issue,” he added, referring to people who need treatment; means of breaking the cycle of addiction and support for those efforts.
Fentanyl is exacerbating the drug problem here, Hansen said, and dealing with drugs flowing from the southern border is a major challenge for all communities in Region 14.
“I think the drugs are stronger. You get addicted faster. It is a big problem in our community. I’m results-oriented and want to make sure whatever we do gets at the core of the issue,” she said.
Drug-abuse is linked with several societal issues, including behavioral health, crime and homelessness, she noted.
“It’s not one solution. We need to be smart about how we approach this plan and not just look at the symptoms, but the cause,” Hansen said.
The local council includes representatives from the treatment community, a judge, two sheriffs and an undersheriff, so many perspectives can be considered and inform action.
Drafting the plan for spending the opioid settlement money required looking at the differences in participating local jurisdictions and what customization might be needed. The good news, Hansen indicated, is that there is some flexibility.
“The focus would be on getting people help. It’s a pretty complicated issue. Drugs are pervasive. It’s more and more difficult for law enforcement,” Hansen said.
“Nothing’s etched in stone. We can change this plan. It’s a rapidly changing phenomenon. The Attorney General’s Office has been really flexible that we can change our plan as we get into it and make adjustments as we need to.”
Overall, Colorado anticipates more than $381.7 million from a series of settlements with major drug makers and distributors linked to the opioid crisis. Weiser in 2021 announced the framework for distributing the funds; this framework governs all opioid settlement funds the Department of Law (AG’s Office) obtains.
Region 14 was among 12 of the 19 designated regions to request funds during the first availability period. Regions that have not requested money can do so on Nov. 1 or Dec. 15.
The MOU lays out the formula for how much each local government receives. Frank said this is in part based on the number of opioid-related cases; the number of treatment facilities; the number of treatment cases; law enforcement cases and prescription rates.
The state abatement council’s administrative committee determines the rules for accessing funds. The council, too, hews to the MOU that is in place to ensure the settlement money is used specifically to address the opioid progress.
“We’re basically inventing the wheel as we’re rolling down the road,” Frank said — but there’s plenty of direction from the abatement council, which is composed of individuals appointed by the state, municipalities and counties, including industry experts and those affected by the opioid crisis.
“There is this wonderful, broad cross-section of Colorado. I have been very impressed with the intellect and thought in these meetings,” Frank said.
