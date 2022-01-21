Optimism — but no certainty — for spring runoff in basin; December storms can’t make up soil moisture deficits

The water situation is looking up for the Gunnison River Basin, thanks to a “Christmas gift” of significant snowfall.
It’s just that the basin’s “great December” cannot turn around the low moisture content of deep soils and did not put Blue Mesa Reservoir over the finish line for the hoped-for elevation at year’s end. As for spring runoff, early indicators are good, but it is too soon to say how robust that will be.
Streamflow at the end of the last water year fell below normal, even reaching record lows, said Ashley Nielson, senior hydrologist with the Colorado Basin River Forecast Center.
The Gunnison Basin is dealing with two consecutive years of below-normal spring runoff, although streamflow conditions have improved from last year, she said Thursday, during the monthly Aspinall Unit update meeting. (The Aspinall Unit refers the Blue Mesa, Morrow Point and Crystal dams, which are managed by the Bureau of Reclamation, plus several reservoirs in the Gunnison Basin.)
There was more precipitation in October, which coincided with irrigation water shut-offs for the year and although November was both drier and warmer than average, things have improved slightly since, due to those December storms.
A critical factor in conditions has to do with soil moisture — not surface-level, but deeper, Nielson explained. That deep-soil moisture drives longterm streamflow conditions and there is a deficit. For the majority of the Gunnison Basin, those moisture conditions have to improve.
“The important point here is, even though things have improved … you can still see it will be in the below-normal category,” Nielson said. “The good news is that we’ve seen some improvement, but we are still dealing with soil deficit going into runoff.”
The degree to which the moisture deficit in the soil will affect runoff is hard to quantify this early in the season, Nielson also said. Spring weather, the speed at which the snowpack melts and the end-of-season snowpack accumulation also factor into runoff.
The Bureau of Reclamation’s spring runoff forecast at present predicts early-season runoff for major rivers in the Gunnison Basin within the 80 — 100% of average range. The northern part of the basin is faring better than the southern part.
In the North Fork, up to 110% of average is predicted, but because the winter round of storms basically gave the Uncompahgre Basin/Ridgway Reservoir area a miss, the forecast is just above 85% of average runoff.
For Blue Mesa Reservoir, the biggest storage pot in the region, 650,000 acre feet of runoff is predicted between April and July: “pretty much dead center” of the average-dry category and historical data, Knight said.
He, too, reminded attendees that the official runoff targets, which are set in May, are weather-dependent and a lot can happen weather-wise before then.
“We are likely to stay in the average-dry category, with no change unless projected runoff predictions drop,” he said.
Blue Mesa finished 2021 by hitting a record hydrologists and water users would have liked to avoid.
“We set a new record low for elevation and content,” Knight said. “A new record that we didn’t really want to achieve, but that is what happened at the end of 2021.”
At the end of last year, the reservoir’s water surface elevation was 7,434.5 feet, which is 55 feet below its winter target elevation — and a half-foot lower than was recorded back in 1977, which measured at just above 7,435.
Blue Mesa presently sits at 28% of full. Other reservoirs in the basin are a mix, with Paonia basically empty at 5% of full, although the elevation sensor there experienced some technical difficulties.
At Silverjack, the elevation sensor equipment also malfunctioned due to a brief loss of power at the dam and frozen lines; equipment is being replaced.
Taylor Park and Ridgway reservoirs are at 55 and 78% of full, respectively.
Snow conditionsSeasonal snows got off to a slow start, thanks to the dry November and early December, but “impressive” snowfall came late in the year, Nielson, like others, said. The bulk of it fell in the northern portion of the Gunnison Basin, with is “doing really well,” with above-average snow water equivalent, she said.
“The snow accumulation did get off with a pretty slow start. Then we had quite an impressive storm cycle in the last part of December, with significant snow water equivalent accumulation. It’s still very early in the snow accumulation season. We don’t peak until late April, early May, but are off to a good start, which is nice,” Nielson said.
“It’s been a while.”
The metric — comparing current years to the 30-year average period — has shifted. Previously, the 30-year average period was 1981 — 2010, but the periods progress every 10 years and the new 30-year period is now 1991 — 2020.
That period is between 5 and 15 % drier than the previous 30-year period. Water supply volumes and forecasts as the percent of average will therefore look higher compared to the same volume last year.
In the Gunnison Basin, October’s snow conditions were at 105% of average, dropping to 60% of average in November, but soaring to 225% of average in December. Snow totals that month exceeded what is normal for both December and January (so far at about 95% of average), per Knight.
Overall, the Gunnison Basin is sitting at about 130% of average to-date.
“Hopefully, we will continue to receive snow and not go totally blanked out into February,” Knight said.
Overall weather conditions are not surprising: Above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation dogged 2021, too, Aldis Strautins of the National Weather Service said.
Monsoonal boosts and weather surges in Arizona and Mexico aided the basin, as did precip on its eastern side. So far, this year, there’s been no exception: higher temperatures are seen across Colorado.
As others, Strautins hearkened back to problematic November — which was so warm that it skewed the picture despite other periods of normal to below-normal temperatures — and to the bonus round of winter storms in December.
“Yay for the late December snow. We had, I guess, a Christmas present. It certainly seemed that way,” Strautins said.
As of Jan. 10, the Gunnison Basin stood at only 42% of normal for snow water equivalent for the month. Precip has some growing to do in order to take the basin to normal peak of snow water equivalent, he said.
Drought conditions are showing some improvements since last August, however.
“There has been improvement over a good portion of the (Colorado River) Basin, including along and in the Gunnison Basin,” Strautins said.
The drought picture across the Southwest has improved, although pockets of extreme and severe drought remain. Colorado is at least no longer encompassed by exceptional drought, however. “That is a good thing, but we’re not totally out of the drought yet,” Strautins cautioned.
Although it is early in the season, little is on the horizon for this summer’s monsoon season; instead, there is a higher probability of low precipitation based on current data. Drought, in a word, persists.
“We’re not going to get out of the drought totally at the moment, in a good portion of our area,” Strautins said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.