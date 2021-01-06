Nearly one in three Coloradans struggle with hunger and food insecurity according to a COVID Food Insecurity Survey by Hunger Free Colorado in September 2020. That number is up from one in 10 Coloradans as reported from the Colorado Health Access Survey.
Food insecurity, defined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is “having inconsistent access to adequate food because of limited financial and other resources.”
While the holiday season has come to an end and the new year has begun, that doesn’t mean the need for community support has lessened. Fortunately, a local organization is partnering with a nonprofit to help people who are experiencing food insecurity.
January is one of the slower months as far as donations to Sharing Ministries in Montrose, which is why the Montrose County Democratic Party (MCDP) partnered with Sharing Ministries to organize a January Food Drive.
Kevin Kuns, chair of the Montrose County Democratic Party said the inspiration for organizing a food drive came from a conversation with Sharing Ministries Warehouse Manager Terri Hart.
“When I talked to Terri at Sharing Ministries, she had mentioned that for the holidays a lot of people give during Thanksgiving and Christmas and then January is one of their tightest months where donations really drop off,” Kuns said. “So, I thought what a great opportunity for us to give back to the community. The timing works really well for us.”
The food drive started Tuesday, Jan. 5 and continues through Jan. 30. The community can drop off food and cash donations at the Montrose County Democratic Headquarters, located at 11 S. Townsend Ave. Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Citizens are required to wear face coverings while in the office.
According to the MCDP press release, the highest priority food items requested include: cereal, soup, tuna, peanut butter, sugar, flour, spaghetti noodles and spaghetti sauce.
Kuns said the first day of receiving donations was successful. MCDP devoted a room at the office for the food, which quickly filled up with food items. They also received $2,200 in cash donations.
“I opened from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and when I walked out, I was like ‘This is crazy. This is awesome,’” he said. “I’m thinking I may need to have a U-Haul truck to haul it all out of here. It’s a great problem.”
The MCDP’s mantra is included on the food drive flyers in a revised form. It reads, “Our Community, Our Neighbors,” which is shortened from “Our Community, Our Neighbors, Our Voices.” Kuns said the mantra reflects the connection MCDP has with the Montrose community as citizens, friends and neighbors. The food drive is an opportunity for the community to support fellow neighbors who are in need, something that Kuns says is not a partisan issue.
“To be a successful part of your community, I think political parties really need to do more than run elections and campaigns,” he said. “You need to be thoroughly invested in your community. We’re all in this fight together and how can we as the Montrose County Democratic Party give back to this community that we love?”
Throughout the month of January, Kuns hopes the food drive provides citizens an opportunity to support their community and make an impact in families’ lives.
“If today was any indication, probably every weekend we’ll be loading up my truck and be delivering to Sharing Ministries so we can have the room open again,” Kuns said.
Anyone is welcomed to volunteer time to help with the food drive, but the current need is for monetary and food donations of the eight non-perishable items. Donations to the food drive are tax deductible and 100% of food and cash donations will be given to Sharing Ministries.
“We’re really trying to help Sharing Ministries out, who really understands the community and what the needs are,” he said.
People who need food assistance are encouraged to contact Sharing Ministries at 970-240-8385. Sharing Ministries is located at 49 N. 1st St. in Montrose and is open Monday through Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.