The events of the past few months have left many of us with a profound sense of disorientation. Things we considered solid and unchanging have been shaken and transformed. A poorly understood virus, nationwide lockdowns, business closures, urban unrest, all create acute uncertainty. Dr. David Clark captures this moment in a May article in Psychology Today, in which he says, “what is unique about pandemic uncertainty is the immense scale of the problem and its consequences. It has profoundly altered the everyday life of billions of people, its duration is unknown, and the long-term economic and social costs are unpredictable. Is this the beginning of a global societal collapse, or the birth of a new era?”
Christians are not immune to the unsettling sense that our society has lost its direction. Our jobs, homes, health and futures are all in question. However, as followers of Jesus, Christians do have resources with which to confront uncertainties around us. In Psalm 32:8, God declares, “I will instruct you and teach you in the way which you should go. I will counsel you with My eye upon you.” The God of the universe has promised to personally guide us through the complexities ahead. He who is above time and history is the only one who has the universal perspective necessary to discern the best path forward. He has put Himself at our disposal. For the next ten weeks, the church page committee will endeavor to explore the meaning of this promise and its relevance to our current situation.
Nighttime travelers for many centuries have understood the value of the North Star, Polaris. It is a star located in the constellation of Ursa Minor, at the end of the handle of the Big Dipper. Space.com tells us that Polaris’ usefulness lies in the fact that “the axis of the Earth is pointed almost directly at it. During the course of the night, Polaris does not rise or fall, but remains in very nearly the same spot above the northern horizon year round while the other stars circle around it.” Thus, on a clear night, voyagers can always find north by finding the North Star.
Christians have a spiritual North Star in the person of Jesus. When the whole world is in pandemonium, we can orient ourselves and find direction by turning our focus on Jesus, “the Author and Perfecter of our faith” (Hebrews 12:1-3). He navigated the world’s ugliness with transcendent wisdom. He was not fazed by the oppression of Rome, the opposition of His own religious establishment, or the prevalence of disease, poverty and spiritual darkness in His communities. He ran His race with endurance centered on accomplishing His divine mission for mankind, seeing the joyful goal that lay beyond His shameful crucifixion. His resurrection and ascension to the heavenly Throne placed Jesus where He ever lives to make intercession for all who draw near to Him. (Hebrews 7:25) God Himself is intervening on our behalf to guide us to our eternal inheritance. How much safer can we be, even when our world is in flames?
James, the brother of Jesus, referred to God as “the Father of lights with whom there is no variation or shadow of turning” (James 1:17). He is the fixed point in a turning world. Isn’t James describing a spiritual North Star here? When life becomes disorienting, we must seek to know Him better, if we desire to stay on our life course. He has promised to give wisdom generously to all who ask. Moreover, He does so without reproach. (James 1:5) He wants to help guide us through life’s dangers and won’t even deride us as dummies. He does not reject “foxhole Christians,” those who seek him when mortar shells are exploding all around them. In fact, seeking Him in the midst of danger is a sign of wise situational awareness, not of abject cowardice.
Psalm 145:18 assures us that “God is near to all who call on Him.” He is always in His place, ready to assist His people, if we ask Him to do so. World affairs do not affect His positioning, on call to guide His people through any difficulty. He never promises that our journey will be painless but He does promise to get us safely to our destination, an eternity in His company free of conflict, disease and need.
With our world turned upside down, will you find your stability in the God who is “the same, yesterday, today, forever?” (Hebrews 13:8). Will you let Him guide you through the uncertainties ahead? Will you look to Him as your North Star?
