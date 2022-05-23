Ouray Commissioner: Forest Service expediting release of Simms Fire’s cause; residents demand answers at tense meeting

The U.S. Forest Service is said to be expediting releasing the preliminary cause of the Simms Fire, which erupted May 19 near the Ouray/Montrose County line.
The fire, about 15 miles southwest of Montrose, burned one home and two other structures, threatened other structures and prompted evacuation orders. No human injuries have been reported, but one cat injured in the fire had to be euthanized, according to Ouray County Commissioner Lynn Padgett.
Padgett was among officials who met Monday morning, May 23, with affected landowners. She said the Forest Service is stepping up its timeline for releasing the preliminary cause.
“We should actually be informed of the cause. … We expect to have the cause of the fire announced in the next five to seven days. Should the Forest Service determine that it’s responsible, there will be a secondary investigation,” Padgett said.
She said that would be conducted by an inter-disciplinary team and if the cause is tied to the Forest Service’s prescribed burn on May 16, another process kicks in to determine whether there was negligence.
In the meantime, the Forest service is helping landowners access claims to file in the event responsibility is determined and Ouray County is offering what services it can for those whose lives were upended as flames tore through Wildcat Canyon and near Government Springs Road, burning about 373 acres as of last report.
The fire was listed at 90% contained Monday morning, and by then, all evacuation orders had been lifted.
The Monday meeting came on the heels of an emotion-packed community meeting Saturday evening, May 21, at which several in attendance demanded answers of the Forest Service, upon the understanding there had been a controlled burn in the area prior to the fire that may have rekindled.
Speakers on Saturday, who did not identify themselves during public comment, wanted to know who was responsible, how they might be held accountable and why any burning was done that week, given there had been no rain in the month prior, as well as excessively high winds almost every day.
“Everything I own is gone,” a woman said, near tears, as she demanded to know why a controlled burn was set.
“Who lit the match?” another person asked.
The USFS had conducted a prescribed burn near Simms Mesa Road May 16. A spokeswoman previously said the Forest Service hadn’t been burning on May 19; she reiterated at the time that the fire’s cause is under investigation.
During the May 21 meeting, forest officials detailed the protocols for controlled burns, but for the audience, the question remained: Why was a prescribed burn conducted, given the wind conditions, regardless how calm conditions might have been May 16?
“We just want to know why the fire was set in the first place,” a woman said, explaining she wasn’t attacking the first responders fighting the Simms Fire. “After all of these red flag warnings and winds that have been the worst I’ve seen in my lifetime, why, why did you set the fire in the first place?”
The prescribed burn was patrolled, it was said, and just 30 minutes after that team left, the fire blew up — an explanation that prompted others to ask why resources were pulled.
Dana Gardunio, agency administrator for the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests, explained the criteria for prescribed burns, which are based on the best available science and information. She was in charge, she said, and walked through the checklist for the burn. “It met all of those criteria,” she said.
“Obviously, it didn’t work, did it?” an audience member said.
“It did not,” Gardunio said. “And I’m really sorry that it happened. … I made that decision based on the best information that I had in the moment.”
The audience member said that although he was glad to hear someone take a measure of responsibility, if a private landowner had left a burn when there were visible flames and smoke, that person would go to jail if a wildfire resulted.
Gardunio said she understood his point, but she can’t go back in time. The Forest Service is doing the best it can to determine what happened and make things right, she said. “My heart goes out … I’m very sorry.”
Earlier, a man who identified himself as a resident along the ridge in the fire’s area noted there had been no rain for a month as of May 19, and excessive winds for weeks had only died down on Monday, May 16, yet someone decided to conduct a burn.
“I couldn’t believe the smoke I saw. We (private citizens) do what we have to do not to start a fire. If I was on a fire department and I was responsible, I would stand up and say I’m sorry.”
The speaker said he appreciated the officials in attendance, but he needed answers.
“We don’t need an investigation because we know what happened. We shouldn’t have burned. And if we don’t learn from this, nothing’s going to be solved. … We didn’t start the fire,” he said.
The vast majority of controlled burns are completed without incident, Forest Fire Manager Sean Stafford said. He said the Forest Service recently halted prescribed burns nationwide, due to issues with other burns and the Washington, D.C. office will be sending a team to review everything the Forest Service did with the May 16 prescribed burn to see if it lined up with established protocol.
The fuel types on Simms Mesa do not lend themselves to mechanical treatments — and doing nothing to treat the landscape risks Mother Nature deciding on fire herself. “It’s not a good outcome when that happens,” he said.
Padgett spoke on Saturday, as well. She wanted to be sure people were being heard.
“If the Forest Service finds accountability, how soon can that be and what will happen for these folks? Is there restitution,” she said. “That’s kind of the elephant in the room and I’m not hearing the answer to their question.”
The entire 90-minute meeting can be viewed on the GMUG’s Facebook page, https://tinyurl.com/simmsmeet.
Padgett on Monday said there have been meetings with landowners since the May 21 community session. She was informed the federal agency is trying to expedite at least determining the fire’s cause and releasing it ahead of a written report, which can take months.
In the interim, the State Office of Emergency Management, Ouray County commissioners, Social Services and other agencies shared with affected property owners what county services might be available.
Padgett mentioned the Ouray Community Fund, established during COVID by the Telluride Foundation and general assistance applications through Social Services. Property owners might qualify for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and Padgett said the director of Social Services in Ouray County believes those applications can be processed rapidly, within a week.
Padgett also stressed it is important for property owners to be in communication with private insurance.
In addition to a federal investigation, the Ouray County Sheriff’s Office is said to be conducting a probe to determine if any laws were broken. Padgett said landowners who had on Saturday expressed concerns that their initial calls to dispatch weren’t taken as seriously as they should have been are to be interviewed.
“That was very important to them. That has been assured now that it is happening,” she said.
Padgett viewed the Forest Service as having been “pretty responsive” since Saturday and said Monday’s meeting is likely only the first of many.
“It’s very fresh. These are some big losses. There is shock. We’re standing by to offer all the appropriate assistance we can,” Padgett said.
A Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team is in charge of fighting the Simms Fire at this point and on Monday, reported 90% containment.
The team also released an update:
Crews were making good progress on beefing up containment lines by mopping up (tending to hotspots and similar work) well within the perimeter. Removing heat sources helps make sure the fire says inside the perimeter no matter the weather.
Hotspots remain well within the interior, so people may see smoke and even pockets of open flame as logs, stumps and other debris keep burning and are fully consumed.
On the west side of the fire, Division A completed substantial work as firefighters continued to mop up and secure the contained portion of the fire’s edge.
A large machine was used to chew up vegetation and remove it to create a fuel break on the un-contained portion of the fire line. Crews will focus on mopping up in this area to further increase containment, the update said.
On the fire’s east side, Division Z firefighters spread out to improve the fire line and give special attention to the head of the fire. They are removing residual heat sources to secure and protect structures.
In addition to the ones that burned, at least 10 structures were threatened.
The Forest Service has not specified what type of structures were lost. Ouray County Sheriff Justin Perry said one was a home; another was an RV with a pull-behind camp trailer attached and the third was a type of outbuilding/shed.
“Fortunately, our crews immediately began protection efforts around the homes that were still there. That is what safeguarded those homes,” Perry told the Montrose Daily Press on Saturday.
He credited the “phenomenal job” of all involved fire teams with preventing the fire from being even more devastating — and said it would likely not have been possible without the aerial support provided.
“Had this been on top of Wildcat Canyon, I truly believe this fire would have been incredibly spread and we would have had a difficult time,” Perry said.
The speed of the fire prompted evacuation orders Thursday, May 19, which extended into Sunday for some residents.
Perry during the Saturday meeting thanked the Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse and private citizens who helped with the evacuation, naming three individuals specifically: Jay Swanson, Brad Hudson and Mark Rumbaugh. Private excavation businesses also helped in fire response.
“This fire was dangerous. This fire was fast and it was hot. This is a hard time for a lot of people. It’s challenging,” Perry said.
“The fire was moving fast, so it was a quick response by a lot of people,” Montrose County Emergency Manager Scott Hawkins said. Hawkins was helping Ouray County, whose emergency manager is out of the country.
Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard also thanked firefighters and citizens, including those who had volunteered their help in getting livestock out of danger.
Perry has done an initial assessment of damage, as conditions allowed.
“It’s pretty devastating, the damage that occurred in the canyon. It really shows the power and force behind the fire and it’s not something to take lightly at all,” Perry told the Daily Press.
“Discretion should always be made in a controlled burn. That’s for our citizens and for everybody. My heart goes out to the property owners. There is nothing I can say that would ever alleviate the burden they’re experiencing going through this challenging time. The sheriff’s office is there to help them in any way we can.”
Fire restrictions are usually made as a regional group of emergency agencies, Perry said.
He is asking the Ouray County commissioners for an ordinance that would empower him to keep people from burning on red-flag wind days, regardless whether a burn ban is in effect in the county.
Padgett said commissioners are set to review ordinances for controlled burns. “That actually was a priority before this fire happened,” she said.
Because changing ordinances takes time, the commissioners might approve a resolution that can put changes into effect more rapidly, then follow the resolution up with the ordinance process.
Padgett said commissioners want the sheriff to be notified of controlled burns, not just the fire district and dispatch.
Although evacuation orders had been lifted as of Monday, road closures were still in effect. T&M Road and Wildcat Canyon Road are only open to residents; they are closed to the general public and the public is urged to be mindful of ongoing fire suppression efforts.
The Rocky Mountain Incident team said in its morning update that it expected less wind, but there could still be strong gusts of up to 25 mph. Cloud cover as of Monday morning was expected to help slow the rate at which fuels were drying out.
