Ouray County sheriff recall proceeds

A committee to recall Ouray County Sheriff Lance FitzGerald cleared the bar for proceeding to an election, when on Tuesday, the county clerk there announced sufficient verified signatures.
FitzGerald took office in January, 2019, after winning a close race in November 2018.
The committee to recall him needed 768 verified signatures from Ouray County electors; of the 1,082 submitted, 914 were valid, Ouray County Clerk and Recorder Michelle Nauer announced.
She is sending a copy of the petition to FitzGerald, who has the option of filing a protest.
“We’re very satisfied with how it all came out,” recall committee member Bob Larson said Wednesday.
The bipartisan recall committee formed after FitzGerald was reportedly involved in a disturbance in his Loveland hotel room, during a state sheriff’s association conference in January. Police there cleared the call with no further action taken.
FitzGerald had earlier been arrested by one of his own deputies for alleged DUI, in an incident that also saw his girlfriend, Jamie Johnson, accused of domestic violence.
He had a court hearing set for today in the DUI case. Johnson’s next court hearing is April 16.
FitzGerald has 15 days after formal notification in which to file a protest of the recall petition. If he does, a hearing would be held.
Once the protest window closes, FitzGerald would have the option of resigning within five days.
If he does not, a recall election date would be set, usually between 30 and 60 days later, unless an already scheduled general election is set for within 90 days of the recall petition process being complete. The date for the recall election would, however, be the first day on which recall ballots are made available.
Ouray County residents would also elect a new sheriff at the time of the recall election. Candidates for the office must petition onto the ballot.
Larson said he is aware of one person to publicly announce an intent to run for sheriff, Justin Perry, the acting town administrator for Ouray and its former police chief. Perry previously worked at the Montrose Police Department.
He could not be reached immediately for comment Wednesday.
