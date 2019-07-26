A Ouray County deputy who had been appointed undersheriff just months ago is under indictment, accused of last year driving up to a Montrose teenager and offering money in exchange for “sexual games.”
Richard Allen Herman, 48, was indicted June 27 on attempted inducement of child prostitution, a class-4 felony, and child abuse as a first-class misdemeanor.
Herman was issued a summons and is not in custody. His advisement is set for Aug. 26.
The alleged offenses occurred on or about March 28, 2018, in Montrose, before Herman became undersheriff in Ouray County, but while he was employed there as a deputy. According to the Ouray County Plaindealer, which first reported Herman had been indicted, Herman was replaced as undersheriff July 11.
An email sent Thursday and a phone message left Friday for the Ouray County administrator were not returned by deadline.
Herman’s attorney could not be reached Friday for comment.
Herman in police interviews indicated he had sold the vehicle alleged to be involved and that he was home at the time of the encounter, but police determined otherwise, according to the indictment.
The Montrose Police Department began investigating last year when a boy, then 15, reported being accosted by the driver of a white pickup truck as he walked from school to a relative’s home, via the San Juan Bypass. The truck appeared to pass by him several times, then parked as if waiting for him to walk by.
As the youth drew close, the truck’s driver asked “if he wanted to play games,” the indictment states. When the youth asked what kind, the driver allegedly said “sex games” and “I will give you money,” before starting to get out of the truck.
The teen ran away “out of fear for himself,” then called a friend and after that, 911, in such a panic that he was “hyperventilating,” the indictment states.
Police obtained surveillance footage from near where the teen had reported the encounter. It showed the boy walking away and a white truck going the same direction.
The teenager identified a screenshot of the truck as the one that had approached him, according to the indictment.
The police subsequently issued a public appeal for information. After the appeal, a Colorado State Patrol trooper thought he recognized the truck as similar to the one he knew Herman had and texted him with an inquiry on March 29, 2018.
That March 31, Herman reportedly listed a 2000 GMC truck for sale online; the listing did not include a photograph. In April, Herman bought a different truck, but in September, re-registered the 2000 GMC, according to the indictment.
On Jan. 11 of this year, the teenager viewed a photo line-up at the MPD and identified Herman as the driver of the truck that approached him, saying he “would be shocked” if the person in the picture was not the same person as the driver who offered him money in return for “sexual games.”
A detective traveled to Ouray County to interview Herman Jan. 22, just about two weeks after the new Ouray County sheriff, Lance FitzGerald, took office. A message left on the last known personal phone number for FitzGerald was not returned Friday. The Ouray County Sheriff’s Office administrative division was closed.
Again per the indictment, Herman said he had sold the GMC and that it was in Arkansas; as well, he said he had been home all day March 28 and that as part of selling his truck, he had let people take it for test drives.
Herman denied altering the truck and also said he had made “art” out of its license plates; investigators later found the plates on top of his refrigerator “fully intact,” the indictment says.
Authorities in Hot Springs, Arkansas, located the truck there that evening, at the same location Herman’s wife had informed them it would be, the document also says. The vehicle identification number came back registered to Herman. It was searched under a warrant on Feb. 11.
Local detectives also gathered cellular phone data they said showed Herman had not been at his residence all day March 28, 2018 “and the information is further consistent with the cell phone being in the location and vicinity of (place of alleged encounter with the minor)” and the time the boy reported contact.
Further, employment records showed Herman was not on duty or assigned to work at the Ouray County Sheriff’s Office that day, the indictment concludes.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
