Ouray County voters will soon decide on whether their sheriff should be recalled from office, and also decide on his successor, should there ultimately be enough votes to remove him.
Petitions to recall Lance FitzGerald from the office to which he was elected in November 2018 were previously deemed sufficient and a protest period passed without one being filed.
On April 26, Ouray County Clerk and Recorder Michelle Nauer issued a call for election, to be held by mail. Ballots for that should be received by electors no later than June 11 and the election is the same day as the primary election for state and national offices, June 30. Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. that day to be counted.
As of Wednesday, two successor candidates were in the running: Ouray’s former police chief and current town administrator, Justin Perry, and the current undersheriff, Ted Wolfe.
Nauer said Perry has turned in a petition with sufficient verified signatures to land a spot on the ballot. Wolfe is currently circulating petitions, she said.
Perry began circulating petitions a few weeks ago. “It was a great process and had a lot of great support,” he said in a voicemail message.
Wolfe could not be reached for comment.
FitzGerald, who won the 2018 election on a margin of 11 votes, came under fire late last year, when he was arrested on suspicion of DUI. During the same incident, his girlfriend was accused of domestic violence.
The pair were together in a Loveland hotel in January, when FitzGerald attended a county sheriff’s conference. A disturbance at the room brought local police there, however, the matter was closed without any charges being sought.
Early this year, a bipartisan recall committee formed and began the steps of ousting FitzGerald from office.
