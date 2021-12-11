Dozens of community members braved the cold rain Thursday night to attend the opening celebration of the district’s new outdoor learning center, Outer Range, where the first phase of construction was done less than a year after plans were hatched.
The campus, located on MCSD property, is an actual stone’s throw from the Uncompahgre River, nestled between an industrial zone to the north and district headquarters to the south.
“We have overhead power lines, we have the old power plant, we can hear Recla Metals squishing cars — we're surrounded by industrial uses,” Sara Ungrodt, the landscape architect on the project, said. “That's a beautiful contrast, as far as I'm concerned.”
Braving less-than-ideal weather is part of Outer Range’s core philosophy, which is to “pivot and respond” to immediate conditions and be prepared for what can happen in nature, Keely Vaughan, the center’s program director, said.
The programs are designed to facilitate students learning how to take calculated risks in a safe environment. As students become more familiar with the campus over time, they can take more safe risks and develop internal trust.
“I think we sometimes do students wrong when we make them sit all day in a classroom and not move and not talk — we don't innately learn that way,” Superintendent Carrie Stephenson said.
Equitable access to the outdoors is especially pertinent in a district where nearly half of the students are from minority backgrounds. Research shows that people of color have less access to the outdoors than white Americans, who represent a disproportionate share of visitors to national parks and federal land.
“There's so many kids who haven't seen [local wild animals] … This is the wild kingdom to them and it's really important for them to get in tune with nature,” Ungrodt said.
The campus has coalesced over the course of this year with help from public and private sources.
“This has been a place that has been built with our community and wouldn't have been possible without community support,” Vaughan said.
Still, a vast majority of the project is funded by COVID-related federal grant money.
Since March 2020, the federal government has allocated more than $193 billion to public schools around the country through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grants. But the ESSER grant money must be spent within the next few years, so the center is working on securing long-term funding from other external sources, program coordinator Kiersten Brown said.
Vaughan and Brown are looking forward to welcoming more students on campus and sponsoring snowshoeing and geocaching and career exploration programs.
They’re also working on forming partnerships with teachers and staff in all of the district schools and have already hosted students on campus from Olathe and the Early Childhood Center.
“The goal is to get 6,000 kids in here,” Vaughan said, which is just about how many students are enrolled in the district.
Outer Range is still on track to open a forest preschool next fall, which will first operate as an extension of the adjacent Early Childhood Center. Staff will be hosting listening sessions with parents soon with parents to brainstorm more ideas for the space.