Late winter flows of the Gunnison River are usually serene. Anglers move up and down the banks near the Gunnison Forks and Pleasure Park stretch of the river tempting trout. While sunny afternoons have not been abundant during March, fishing success might be easier after lunchtime as days warm up. (Courtesy Photo)
Long ago, rangers hauled fingerling trout in barrels belted to burros to the high country, planning to introduce them to mountain streams. Ranger Lemuel (Lon) Garrison, a strapping young man in the 1930s, was one such ranger. His son Lars shared some insight about his dad at Black Canyon’s South Rim Visitor Center a few years before I retired.
I reflect on this, gazing into pools on the Gunnison River just upstream from the confluence of the North and Main forks. I cast a fly out on the surface. The water is as clear as crystal, and ice cold. If trout are present, I think I would see them. Lars told me he grew up fishing in national parks during World War II. Much of the food supply was channeled to the war effort. If he didn’t catch fish, they didn’t have food to eat.
Lars was an avid angler. From the conversation, it appeared that he loved rivers. We agreed that rivers are alive, and that living rivers need to be cared for. The notion that rivers are living entities is a long-accepted and somewhat mundane concept.
We know that there are living beings in the Gunnison. Insects are supported in the water column, attached to the river bed, but might only use the river for part of their life cycle. From microscopic creatures to crawdads, native fish, river otters and others, the Gunnison’s waters sustain bounteous life.
But these are life forms that depend on the river to survive. The river itself thrives.
The Gunnison has a temperature range that usually fluctuates around 44 degrees Fahrenheit. Your temperature is usually around 98 degrees (F). Like us, the chemicals within a healthy river are in balance. Water comprises some 70% of the human body, plus chemicals worth a handful of dollars (depending on inflation).
Oxygen is roiled into its waters throughout the many rapids along its flow; other gasses are exchanged in the turbulence. The Gunnison River breathes. Even as we are invigorated by fresh air, the river’s waters are also revived, especially as floods race down from the mountains.
I cast another fly upon the waters. The river is made up of all of those things – but like people, it is more than the sum of its parts. It reshapes the landscape, it creates an environment for many plants and animals to find a home, and it provides delight in the human heart.
We might see flooding rivers and streams in the coming weeks as this winter’s enormous mountain snowpack begins to melt. That is part of their personality. Nearly all of the river basins in Colorado have above-average snow. The Gunnison Basin is sporting a snow/water equivalent of 147% of average, based on the latest calculation.
Even Columbine Pass, at over 9,000 feet on the Uncompahgre Plateau, shows a snow depth of 7.5 feet and over 200% of median depth. Some streams like Dry Creek, Escalante and Dominguez may realize a great deluge this spring.
The Gunnison may flood at a wild capacity, depending on how much water is released from the Aspinall Unit dams – Blue Mesa, Morrow Point, and Crystal. And that depends on how quickly the snowpack melts and the amount of water to be released down to Lake Powell.
Lars told of his dad’s ski trips to the high country of Yosemite and Glacier National Parks. They were multi-day excursions to check snow depths and water content. The elder Garrison understood the relationship between winter snows and healthy rivers.
In later years, his dad worked on recreation planning for Curecanti National Recreation Area around the Aspinall reservoirs. Father and son fished Black Canyon and fished and floated the Gunnison Gorge in those days.
He said that the sport of fishing isn’t about catching fish, but being where the fish are. I stretch out my fly rod again. He’s got that right. I am not where the fish are. The other nearby anglers are not where the fish are, either.
But we ARE where the river is; the whole and living river. Many prognosticators are worked up about one political opinion or another regarding water and our rivers, and how all of us need to behave with our water, and how we all have to be accustomed to and respectful of drought. And they are correct.
But we risk missing an essential point. The care of rivers begins with loving rivers. Before he left, Lars Garrison told me that he and his dad loved the Gunnison, and the place that it is. We should all start there.
Paul Zaenger is a retired National Park Service supervisory park ranger from the National Park Service. Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area are among his park assignments. He can be reached at zae@bresnan.net.
