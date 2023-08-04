OUTDOORS: All about those pesky flies

My Grandson, Chance Watkins, uses a toy, Bug Assault, salt gun to help me keep the fly population under control. (Mark Rackay/ Special to the MDP)

 

 

The other day, I made an offhand comment to my wife about how fortunate she is to be married to someone that is not easily annoyed, and I stand as a model of self-restraint. She immediately came back with, “You? Of all people, you? You are the most easily annoyed person in the entire world. One little thing goes wrong, and you just complain, complain, complain.”

She then began howling with laughter and left the room. There is nothing more annoying than a spouse’s sarcastic prattle, being delivered while she has tears of mirth running down her face, but in the interest of marital bliss, I left the room, to return later when she was no longer in one of her moods.



