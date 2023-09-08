230908-outdoors-evans

It’s easy to dream of traveling to places far from home. There are great fishing destinations coast-to-coast.  But some of the best in the country is right here in western Colorado. The Gunnison River within the Gunnison Gorge is a backyard bonanza for local residents. (Courtesy photo/ Joel Evans)

“See!  Look over there.  That nearby ridge of mountains.  That’s where it is.  Just on the other side.”

“Are you kidding?  I don’t see how there could be a river there.”



