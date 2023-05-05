One of the reasons I love to travel to exotic lands is to see animals that we do not have at home. Some of these animals we probably do not want here at home. I say that with the deadly seven of Africa in mind, not to mention all those poisonous snakes that live there.
Occasionally, an animal really stands out. In this case, that would be the blackbuck antelope, or Antilope cervicapra as he is known on the streets. Originally, he hailed from India, Nepal and Pakistan. I first ran into this fella on a trip to Argentina a few years ago.
The blackbuck was introduced to Argentina in the 1920’s and has become one of Argentina’s most successful imports. Argentina, turns out, is the perfect place for the blackbuck to thrive. The weather and moisture are to the blackbucks liking, and there are no natural predators there. Because of this, the wild herds now number well over 15,000, and probably much higher.
Closer to home, blackbuck was originally released in Texas on the Edwards Plateau in 1932. Another successful import, as they now number close to 20,000 in the wild, and with a much larger number living in high fence-controlled areas. Today, the blackbuck is the most popular exotic animal in Texas after the chital.
The blackbuck relies on its keen eyesight for protection. I have been busted by them from over 400 yards away when trying to sneak up on them. Once alarmed, they run, and brother, can they run. They are capable of speeds in excess of 50 mph.
They have a real spring in their step, and the first time I saw them run, I watched in awe. Blackbuck sort of sprint and jump at the same time, like the gazelle in Africa. I have seen them jump eight feet in the air and cover what seemed like 25 feet with the jump. Unless pushed, they will not jump a barbwire fence, choosing to crawl under it instead.
Males tip the scales anywhere from 50 to 125 pounds and stand just over three feet tall. Females are much smaller, weighing between 45 and 75 pounds. Both male and female have white patches around their eyes, on their inner legs, mouth, underside, and on the fantail.
Mature male blackbucks have a black and white coloration which is very different from the reddish yellow hue of immature males and females. This species is the only one to have the extreme contrast between males and females. It is easy to spot the mature bucks in a herd because the black color really stands out from the rest.
During the winter months, the color of the male blackbuck fades, turning into an almost brown by the time the summer heats arrive, after the molting period. As they approach the rut, the black color usually returns.
The most striking feature of the blackbuck is the long, spiraling horns of the adult male which have ridges from the base to almost the tips. They can grow as long as 20 to 24 inches. The largest horns on record were just over 28 inches. A trophy size male will have three curls, and four curls or more in the horn is the buck of a lifetime. Females only have horns on rare occasion, and they are usually very small. The blackbuck can reach 15 years of age in the wild.
These animals reproduce two young in a year and carry their babies for six months. Only the dominant male blackbucks reproduce in order to defend their territories which can be as small as 25 acres. The dominant male will mark his territory by depositing dung middens and black preorbital secretions on bushes and stems.
The blackbuck is a diurnal antelope, active mainly during the day, although activity slows down around noon and throughout the heat of the day. Herbivores, blackbuck will graze on low grasses, occasionally browsing as well. Blackbuck inhabits grassy plains and very thinly forested areas where perennial water sources are available for its daily need to drink. Herds will travel long distances to obtain water.
The country in Argentina, where I first saw the blackbuck, looked amazingly like the areas of our pronghorn country on the Eastern Plains, and in the area around Craig, Colorado. They even have a scrub brush there that looks and smells like our sagebrush.
The blackbuck does not handle cold weather very well. The area in Argentina where they are thriving, can get cold, with winter temperature drops into the 20’s. I think the areas in Texas where the blackbuck is free ranging, sees snow several times a year. I don’t think they are nearly as hardy as our pronghorn. The Colorado pronghorn survives winters with three feet of snow and negative temperatures.
Still, I would like to see the blackbuck introduced more freely in the United States. I am sure there are areas in New Mexico, and perhaps a few places in Colorado, where they could do very well. I think coyotes could be a problem, but coyotes are a problem to everything everywhere. Why anyone would want to add wolves to the mix is beyond me, but that argument is falling on deaf ears.
The blackbuck is one of my favorite animals of all time. Watching them run is a sight you will never forget. Maybe someday we can figure out a way to introduce them here.
