One of the reasons I love to travel to exotic lands is to see animals that we do not have at home. Some of these animals we probably do not want here at home. I say that with the deadly seven of Africa in mind, not to mention all those poisonous snakes that live there.

Occasionally, an animal really stands out. In this case, that would be the blackbuck antelope, or Antilope cervicapra as he is known on the streets. Originally, he hailed from India, Nepal and Pakistan. I first ran into this fella on a trip to Argentina a few years ago.



