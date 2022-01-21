OUTDOORS: Day hikes during winter — prepare and enjoy

Once Christmas and New Year’s pass, we are stuck with the longest time of the year. I hate, no, I loathe, January and February. The winter winds howl down the chimney and the pile of wood in the bin is getting low. Last hunting season is but a distant memory, and next season of fishing, hunting and camping is so far in the future that it is not worth mentioning.
I know that God created this time of the year, on the off chance that eternity should prove to be too short. February, by itself, lasts forever plus two weeks.
I was staring out the window when my wife of many years walked in and said, “Will you stop standing in the corner and staring out the window, you are giving me the creeps. Get a hobby or something.”
“I am practicing my melancholy stare. All great writers have a melancholy stare because of all the pain and suffering they have seen. Besides, staring out the window is my winter hobby, “I replied.
My wife left the room with a deep sigh, and I returned to my staring out the window. Wives understand nothing about the stress induced at this time of the year.
There is a little something you can do to make this time pass a little easier. Go for a hike, a winter hike. Yeah, I know, don’t throw things at me. Hear me out on this. It is not too hot, you won’t be bothered by mosquitoes, you will have the trail to yourself, and you can easily find a good parking spot. The best part, it gives you something outdoor to do, and clears your head of all the winter doom and gloom. It does, however, require a few special details.
Start out with the right boot, one with very aggressive tread for the snow and ice. The leather boots you wore all summer would be better left until next summer. Look for waterproof and well insulated material that will lace up past your ankles. You want all the support you can get on the snowy trail.
Get yourself a really good pair of hiking socks. Wool is your friend here because they will insulate even when wet from water or perspiration. You don’t have to get the thickest pair either, remember, you want to walk in them, not sit still.
You may consider getting some spikes for your boots if you will be traversing any type of ice. For me, I try and avoid the ice and walk around, but sometimes it can’t be avoided. Microspikes brand seem to work best for me. If your hike is going to take you across the frozen expanses of Blue Mesa Reservoir, the spikes are a necessity.
Another thing I have really learned the value of is a good pair of gaiters. I wear gaiters most of the year to keep burrs and stickers out of my legs. In the winter, the gaiters will keep your legs dry and prevent snow from entering the tops of your boots. Once pant legs get wet, they will freeze to your legs creating a whole new type of misery when the temperatures drop. Gaiters prevent this misery.
In your pack, make sure you have plenty of high energy foods. Extra calories are required to keep your body warm, fuel your activity and humidify the air that you breathe. Besides the heavier clothing and footwear, you are using in the cold, you also have your pack and any other equipment you may be carrying.
If you are trekking through the snow, additional demands are made on your body. Winter backpacking can require an additional 500 to 1000 calories a day. Studies show that an average man burns 4,500 calories backpacking for a day in the winter while a woman burns an average of 3,500 per day.
Foods, like very high energy and high protein bars help, as does beef jerky. Look for foods without all that sugar so you don’t get that crash. This is one time you want fatty foods like dried pork sausage and nuts, like almonds, cashews and pecans.
The most important element in your activity is water. Even though you may not be thirsty, drink it anyway. In winter, it is common to experience dehydration because there is less humidity. The lower humidity has a drying effect on your body, and you must replace those fluids lost from respiration, evaporation and perspiration.
An active person should consume between 2 and 4 quarts of water a day during an active winter’s day. I know this sounds like a lot of water, and it is difficult for me to drink that much water, but it is necessary, especially on your hike.
The last two things I would remind you of are for your own safety. Leave an itinerary with someone responsible who will call for help if you don’t return. If nobody knows your whereabouts or that you are missing, you may be in for a long winter until somebody notices you are missing. Old Fido will be staring into an empty food bowl, so let somebody know what you are doing.
Secondly, bring a pack with some gear incase the bottom falls out of your trip. Some extra clothes and some fire making supplies will go a long way in keeping you safe. It sounds like a lot of work for a short-day hike, but it really is no more preparation that a trip at other times of the year, just different things to bring and wear.
Perhaps getting out of the house and going for a short hike in the trees is just what I needed. The landscape is gorgeous this time of year, and the sunlight was good for me. Now I need to head home and go back to staring out the window. It’s kind of fun creeping her out, but don’t tell her I said that.
Mark Rackay is a columnist for the Montrose Daily Press and avid hunter who travels across North and South America in search of adventure and serves as a director for the Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse. For information about the posse call 970-252-4033 (leave a message) or email info@mcspi.org
For outdoors or survival related questions or comments, feel free to contact him directly at his email elkhunter77@icloud.com