OUTDOORS: Finally getting out in the garden?

I bet you’ll agree that this has been one crazy spring, or maybe that it’s been one long, persistent winter. Either way you look at it, I think we’re all grateful for the moisture, but more than ready to get growing.
In previous years, a lot of us have been out in the landscape enjoying some early spring gardening for about a month now. But, so far this year my gardening experiences have been limited to basically going out and looking with great expectations for a little tulip or crocus tip to poke out of the cold, wet soil in hopes that some sign of spring really is here.
I don’t know if this is a good thing or not, but a couple of weeks ago I actually saw a little baby (first instar) grasshopper on top of the snow. How crazy was that? It made me wonder what this spring and summer have in store for us. Grasshoppers typically don’t do well when the weather is cold and damp. Maybe no one told him that. For the most part, the cold, wet weather has slowed things down a bit for a lot of insects and trees.
I know some people are becoming concerned that the cold weather is going to hurt the trees. I’m thinking they should be OK if the temperatures continue to be cold.
Trees experience more problems when temperatures fluctuate and it gets very warm and suddenly drops again. This is why it’s difficult to grow fruit trees on the Front Range. They have a history of reaching 70 degrees or better one day and then a front comes through and it’s freezing again. This can affect a variety of trees, but fruit trees just don’t tolerate that well.
If the cold weather hits when fruit trees are budding or flowering it can cause frost damage and result in the loss of the crop. Let’s hope that won’t be the case!
I’m sure the abundance of spring moisture, plus warm weather and sunshine, will definitely equal weeds; — and plenty of them! A pre-emergent herbicide will help control summer annual weeds that haven’t emerged yet, but it won’t do anything for the hard-to-kill perennial weeds or weeds that are already up and growing.
A lot of elbow grease or herbicides labeled for controlling broadleaf weeds and grasses will be needed to control the green growing weeds.
Be very careful if you’re using a glyphosate product like Round Up. There are so many variations of this product that you could easily use the wrong one. Some are made to control grass and you can replant shortly after using it. Some will kill broadleaf weeds and not the grass. Other varieties have a broadleaf weed killer or a pre-emergent added, so read the label before you buy it, or any product for that matter.
If you would rather use organic herbicides there are quite a few products to choose from. Acetic acid, citric acid, citrus oil, clove oil or clove leaf oil, cinnamon oil, lemon grass oil all come premixed and labeled for weed control. These products work by killing the top portion of the weed so you will need to reapply them because the weed will continue to grow back until it finally runs out of energy.
Please use acetic acid with extreme care! Just because it’s organic doesn’t mean that it’s completely safe. While household vinegar that contains 5% acetic acid is relative safe to use, it’s not very effective when used for weed control. The 20% that’s sold for weed control can burn your skin, eyes, and even be hard on your lungs. So be aware.
I’m getting anxious to clean up my flowerbeds so I can enjoy my bulbs when they finally appear. The stalks from last summer’s perennials can be sheared off with your hedge trimmers or hand pruners. If you have a chipper, your clippings could be run through it and added to your compost pile.
If you’re cutting back your ornamental grass, using an electric or gas powered hedge trimmer makes quick and easy work of an otherwise daunting task. You could wrap rope or bungee cord tightly around tall grass clumps if you don’t want to rake up a bunch of grass blades. Cut straight across the base of the grass as low as possible and gather up the bundle for disposal.
While you have those hedge trimmers out, why not prune your junipers, Russian sage, potentilla and old spent flowers from spirea. Barberries can also be shaped with your trimmers if you like a manicured appearance. You’ll want to avoid pruning the flowers off of spring blooming shrubs such as lilacs and snowball bushes. You can revive old lilacs or dogwoods by removing the older, dark colored canes at ground level.
While you’re getting things looking great for spring, you could remove any of last year’s fallen leaves from around the base of your trees, shrubs and perennials. If powdery mildew was a problem last fall, removing the fallen leaves will help to keep the mildew spores from re-infesting the shrubs. I know the fallen leaves from last autumn are compacted, wet and hard to deal with right now, but with a few nice days and warmer temperatures they will become manageable in no time.
If you have plants that tend to fall over when the flowers become prolific, put supports in place while the plant is young. Supporting plants such as peonies while they’re still small will help to conceal the supports as the plant grows.
I know everyone loves to see green grass in the spring, but power raking and early fertilizing is not recommended. Power raking is hard on your lawn! Core aerating is a far better way to deal with thatch.
If you fertilized your lawn last fall, you don’t need to fertilize it again early spring. In fact, early spring fertilization can actually cause problems in the lawn.
If you have asparagus, fertilizing it with a little nitrogen as soon as you see new growth emerge will give it the boost it needs. Fertilizing it again in mid-summer, or after you’re done harvesting it, will give it a good boost for next year’s harvest. If you don’t have asparagus, I recommend planting some of the purple varieties. It’s really good!
If your soil is still muddy or somewhat waterlogged, try to avoid walking on it. Your gardening tasks will wait until the soil dries out a bit. Walking on the wet soil will compact it, which isn’t a good thing.
Whatever you choose to do in your garden, take your time and enjoy doing it. After all, working in the garden while getting a little exercise and some fresh air is all a part of the joy of gardening. Yet, the true rewards come when things bloom or you’re harvesting your yummy home grown veggies or sitting back and enjoying your beautiful landscape.
Linda Corwine McIntosh is an advanced master gardener, ISA certified arborist and licensed pesticide applicator.