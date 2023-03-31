OUTDOORS: Finally getting out in the garden?

Gardening this spring has been challenging, but the first signs of spring are happening. (Linda Corwine McInstosh/Special to the MDP)

I bet you’ll agree that this has been one crazy spring, or maybe that it’s been one long, persistent winter. Either way you look at it, I think we’re all grateful for the moisture, but more than ready to get growing.

In previous years, a lot of us have been out in the landscape enjoying some early spring gardening for about a month now. But, so far this year my gardening experiences have been limited to basically going out and looking with great expectations for a little tulip or crocus tip to poke out of the cold, wet soil in hopes that some sign of spring really is here.



