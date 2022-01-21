OUTDOORS: Fishing with kingfishers on the Uncompahgre

The rays of a gentle January sun warm my back. There are fish in the pools down along the Uncompahgre River, but they seem to be perfectly safe from my casting. My fly fishing skills are … limited.
I hear a rattling chatter from a bird over my left shoulder. It’s not a harmonious song, like from a robin, but more of a scratchy prattle issued forth in bursts. On a branch above the river is a female belted kingfisher. Better at catching her prey than I, she adds vibrancy to the afternoon.
Wildlife is hunkered down in winter — less daylight, cold temperatures, and scarce food sources mean survival is a struggle. But as long as there is open water, kingfishers will find prey. Her “song” is a like a melody of life, even in the dead of winter. The song belongs here.
Her plumage is slate-blue on the head, wings, and back, but the coloring on her front – a russet band of feathers that cuts across a field of white on her belly and under her wings – gives away her gender. Males lack the chestnut color. Unlike most species in the bird world, the female belted kingfisher (Megaceryle alcyon) is more colorful than the male.
She seems OK with my presence; possibly because I stink as an angler. On the other hand, she is very adept at catching fish and other prey.
From any branch, sometimes as high as 20 feet over the water, a kingfisher will search for fish, crawfish, insects, tadpoles. The pools must be clear for the birds to see their dinner. Shallow water is better; two feet or less. Riffles separating the pools set up very attractive hunting habitat.
The Uncompahgre is perfect for such a setting. I cast my line a couple more times. With such conditions, I should be able to catch something. She chatters again. Maybe she’s coaching me.
She’s a small bird; a little bigger than a robin. She squats on the limb, shoulders pressing outward. She seems comfortable. Crawfish will be her cuisine for much of the winter. If she spots something in the pool upstream, her interest in my activity will change.
Like a javelin launched from the branch, her wings tuck inward as she lunges to the pool. Shoulder, elbow, and manus (wrist) will pull in at a 45-degree angle. She may turn as she zeros in on the water. Her dagger-like beak quickly opens under water to snatch the prey. The wings spread to bring the bird back to the surface and then flap up to the roost.
After choking down the meal, she shakes the water off her feathers. The plumes on top of her head end up strewn about. The ruffled appearance harkens an image of Beethoven. These birds are endearing.
Wishing I could catch fish as easily as a kingfisher, I think about a recent study from biologists at the University of British Columbia. They found that the range of motion (ROM) in birds’ wings is a significant aspect of bird flight, and that ROM varies greatly in wing joints of different species. The way that birds move their wings in flight is more important than the actual shape of the wing.
Heavier bird species, for instance, have less dexterity in bending and twisting. In fact, the shape of specific bones will restrict a wing’s flexibility. Their joints are used more for soaring or gliding.
The research suggests that aircraft and drone design could be influenced by the findings. Their work included belted kingfishers, but details about their wings as they plunge into water were not provided.
I move upriver to try casting into another pool. And still I wonder, as I work my shoulder, elbow and wrist casting the line into the water. Could the diving flight pattern of birds like the kingfisher provide greater vision for safer aircraft?
It’s easy to dismiss lesser-known animal species simply because they are less visible in our digital, high-speed human world. We are too busy indoors, or caught up shwooshing down ski runs. Birds like this could be viewed as unimportant. Maybe that’s a shortcoming of ours.
The sun’s rays are softening. The afternoon balminess is evaporating. I toss the line into the pool a few more times. Her prattling song rings out over the river again. It’s just bird and me. The river babbles its way downstream. I’m humbly reminded that much life belongs to our world.
It didn’t matter that I caught no fish. The afternoon was a complete success.
Paul Zaenger is a retired National Park Service supervisory park ranger from the National Park Service. Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area are among his park assignments. He can be reached at zae@bresnan.net