OUTDOORS: Food safety while camping

As a youngster, I was able to eat just about anything without consequences. Cake, cookies, candy and just about anything else that wasn’t properly secured from sight was fair game for this kid. I ate chocolate chip cookies like Nabisco wanted the box back.
This propensity carried on into my adult years, well after I was married. There were never any leftovers at our house, not with the human landfill around.
Ah, but it was not to last. Soon the food went directly to my waistline, and the rest is history. I assume all of us have been there.
With my youthful ability to eat anything that was not nailed down, I never paid much attention to “proper food storage,” or if food was heated up enough before serving. Never, that is, until that one time when it finally happened — and it happened on a camping trip.
My cousin was 10 years older than me and that meant he knew everything, or at least everything worth knowing. He would profess this knowledge freely and liberally, whenever we were together, and I had best listen or else get a rap in the head.
I was particularly attentive, not for fear that he would hit me, but because he had the most important thing in an outdoor kid’s world: a car. A car meant we could go camping, hunting and fishing. And we did.
One camping trip, my cousin brought along hot dogs for me to cook up and eat. I should have been suspicious, as there were only three left in the pack. I should have been more suspicious in that he did not eat any of them.
Well, I ate the hot dogs, and you guessed it, food poisoning. I spent the next 12 hours watching those hot dogs make the most violent reentry into society imaginable. I did not die, but sure thought I would.
Later, I found out he kept the package in the freezer, thawing at regular intervals to remove one or two from the package, then refreezing the rest. Apparently, in my cousin’s vast wealth of knowledge, food storage and care were not listed.
I was kind of shocked to learn there were over 250 different kinds of food poisoning, and that there are 48 million cases annually in the United States. Of those cases, 128,000 result in hospitalization, and 3,000 people take the last train west due to a food poisoning.
Most cases of food poisoning or food borne illnesses resolve themselves within 24 hours, although it can be a miserable 24 hours. The symptoms are generally nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal cramps. If a fever is present, along with body aches, you may start to suspect norovirus or something worse, and seek the advice of your doctor.
It is one thing to get sick from something as violent as this at home, but it can be a nightmare when you are on the road, or in the wilds on a camping trip. At home, where you have your bed and bathroom is one thing. In a tent, on the side of a mountain, is another. The cure? Prevention.
Start by using camp foods that are easiest and safest to store. Cold foods must be kept cold in order to avoid microbes and other organisms to develop that spoil food. When in doubt, throw it out, as I should have done with the hot dogs.
Use a good cooler or a camping refrigerator. Frozen water bottles instead of ice packs reduce storage needs and keeps everything cold. As the food supply goes down, you use the thawed water bottles up. It is a great way to help maximize storage space.
We all want meat in camp, especially steaks and chicken, but once they are thawed, they can become contaminated and cannot be refrozen (again, the hot dogs).
Remember that proper storage means meats and other perishables must be kept below 40 degrees Fahrenheit. If they get above that, they can’t be reliably cooked enough to make them safe. In other words, you would be gambling in a game you don’t want to lose.
Cook everything to proper temperatures. My wife is always checking foods with her little thermometer, and I am glad about that because she keeps me healthy, even when we are camping.
Ground beef, pork, lamb and veal should temp out at 160 degrees F, while poultry should reach at least 165 degrees F. Non-ground beef, pork, lamb and veal should be at least 145 degrees F, but higher is better. For the record, hot dogs should be 165 degrees F.
Cross contamination is something you really must prevent. You can easily transfer the parasite from a surface directly to the food. Wash hands and utensils every time you touch or handle food and never move from one to another. As always, wash your hands always, before, during and after.
Wash all utensils and containers. Try to limit each utensil to a single container and/or food item. Just as you wash your hands at every juncture, also wash utensils that move from one tray to another or one food to another.
Leftovers have probably made more people sick while camping than anything else. Food stored at temperature between 40 degrees and 140 degrees F are at the highest risk of developing a bacterium. Try and plan the meal so there is nothing leftover. If I am along, that is usually not a problem.
The last area of concern is drinking water. Never drink water in the wild without filtering, as with a LifeStraw or similar system, or boiling. The purification pills will work in a pinch. For planned trips, it is just much safer to bring water from home.
My cousin is a regular reader of my column, so Cuz, if you are wondering if I am still upset over the hot dog incident, no. But next time, I have some special fish filets I have been saving for you.
For my afternoon snack, I have been saving a couple slices of pizza. I like pizza cold, but I have to sneak it without my wife seeing me.
Uh oh, I hear her coming with her little thermometer. I better eat this on the run.
