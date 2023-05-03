For the sake of mountain biking

Kokopelli’s Trail – where it all started.

 Bill Harris

Admittedly, I am a warm-weather cyclist.  Anytime the thermometer dips below 50 degrees I prefer to walk or cross-country ski to get my outdoors fix.  

I can trace my aversion to cold weather cycling to when I was a kid delivering morning newspapers from my Schwinn.  No matter what the weather, people had to have their morning news, and it was my job to bring it to them.  Those midwestern winter mornings were cold, so bundled up, off I would peddle into dawn.



