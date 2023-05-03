Admittedly, I am a warm-weather cyclist. Anytime the thermometer dips below 50 degrees I prefer to walk or cross-country ski to get my outdoors fix.
I can trace my aversion to cold weather cycling to when I was a kid delivering morning newspapers from my Schwinn. No matter what the weather, people had to have their morning news, and it was my job to bring it to them. Those midwestern winter mornings were cold, so bundled up, off I would peddle into dawn.
I can also trace my love of fat tire biking to my youth. That old Schwinn got me where I wanted to go. Me and my pals would tear around the neighborhood and beyond. When I was old enough to drive, I put the bike aside, but I never forgot the joy I experienced while cranking off the miles on those city streets and country roads.
For many years I dabbled with what they called a 10-speed, but it was not until 1985 that I reconnected with cycling in a big way. The fat tire bike craze had just begun. Friends of mine at work asked me if I wanted to buy a mountain bike. They had been in contact with Chris Haas, owner of The Tuneup in Gunnison. If we ordered 5 mountain bikes, we could get a discount.
Two weeks later we were all owners of a 15-speed Rockhopper. Mine was red, rigid fork and frame – no suspension in those days. Chrome-moly frame, thumb shifters and cantilever brakes – ancient components by today’s standards, but state-of-the-art in those days.
I immediately started riding my red beauty around town to get the feel of a knobby-tired bike. Soon I loaded it into the back of my truck and headed for the Uncompahgre Plateau. I wanted to see how the bike handled on the jeep trails. Riding that bike in the dirt was a revelation. The geometry of those early mountain bikes did not favor agile handling, still, I thought the bike was a beast.
In 1987 I started riding true single-track. Fred Matheny, Ralph Files, Mike Schendel, Carol Lee, and others joined me on the Spring Creek Trail. In those days the trail was a narrow pack trail used by ranchers to access their cattle.
My list of riding partners grew exponentially as many of my friends climbed on a mountain bike. We expanded our trail adventures to the Aspen, Buck, and West Fork trails, all motorcycle trails. Soon after, we were checking out the motorcycle trails around Dry Creek Canyon – Coyote Cutoff, Cushman Mesa, and Piney Creek.
In 1989 I read a newspaper article that would have a major impact on my life. The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel ran an article about the opening of the Kokopelli’s Trail, a mountain bike trail connecting Moab with the Grand Valley. I responded to the enclosed phone number. The person on the other end was Timms Fowler, the leader of the citizen’s group who developed Kokopelli’s Trail.
That phone call set in motion a series of actions that led to the creation of the Tabeguache Trail, a 142-mile trail that connected Montrose and Grand Junction, and the founding of the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association (COPMOBA).
Fast forward to April 2023. Jim Maggio and I loaded our bikes into my truck and headed for Buzzard Gulch. It was the first time I had been on my bike since last November – remember, no cold weather riding for this boy. It was a grand spring day, and the trail was in great shape.
It was the weekend, so we encountered many trail users. Many of them were on foot, some with their dogs in tow. Everyone had a smile on their face, seemingly happy to get outdoors on a bluebird Colorado day.
Back in 1989 Buzzard Gulch, Cerro Summit Trails, RAT, Sidewinder, much of the Grand Valley’s Lunch Loop and Kokopelli’s systems didn’t exist. The North Fruita Desert trails and the Flowing Park, Mesa Top, and County Line trails on the Grand Mesa were not even a pipe dream.
I sit back in amazement pondering how far the west-central Colorado mountain bike trail scene has progressed since 1985 - so many great riding choices. The energy, enthusiasm, and hard work put forth by literally hundreds of passionate mountain bikers made it happen - all focused on creating fun, sustainable trails.
