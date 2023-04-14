The snowslide had come down minutes before, and buried one lane of U.S. Highway 550.
All the way from Durango last Sunday evening, I had driven on dry blacktop.
Then, just north of the snowshed, on the Ouray side, the northbound lane was buried under 5 feet of snow, 30 feet long.
Travelers such as myself had to use the oncoming traffic lane to get around it. A few minutes drive further north, and up came the snowplow.
Yes, it was clear that 400 inches of snowfall which these mountains received this winter is on its way to becoming river water.
Returning from Durango, I had stopped my car on Red Mountain Pass to climb up onto the wall of snow on the margin of the highway to view the snowstake. There on the flats, the settled snow still was right up to the 7 foot mark.
When will this snow make its way to the rivers? The graphs this week from the U.S. Department of Agriculture show that the Gunnison Basin is at 161% of its normal snow-water-equivalent (S.W.E.). Interestingly, the Upper Colorado Headwaters zone is at 132% of its normal S.W.E.
These “normals” are based on just the previous thirty years, twenty of which have been drought years here in the western U.S.
But there is some elation in seeing the moisture now residing in the soils within our valleys, though it is said to be too wet to plant onions just yet.
Of course, the soils in the backyards of towns such as Crested Butte are still hidden from sight, beneath five feet of settled snow still on the level.
How much of this melting snowpack can we capture and store this year? As reported by Katharhynn Heidelberg in Tuesday's Montrose Press, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation states that Blue Mesa Reservoir's actual live storage capacity is projected to be at just 71% by the end of the water year in September. That beats last year, anyway.
Will the May and early-June water levels in the Colorado River be too high for canoes, SUPs (stand-up paddleboards), and IKs (inflatable kayaks)? We will only find out as those dates draw closer.
As for the canyon country of the Colorado River west of Grand Junction, a permit is required for overnight floating or paddling trips on it. It is advised that “family raft trips” are best done when its water level has dropped below 5,000 c.f.s. (cubic feet per second). That often means later in May following lower than average snowfall, or in late June following a winter of higher snowfall.
Between 10,000 and 20,000 c.f.s., any canoeists should be highly experienced if they are attempting to paddle those Colorado River canyons. Over 20,000 c.f.s. is the threshold at which canoes are not recommended at all on it.
This section of river I have paddled many years in my tandem skin-on-frame kayak made here in western Colorado by the world-renowned Long Haul Folding Kayaks near Cedaredge. Requiring a draft of only about eight inches even when loaded with two adults and their gear, trips there on the Colorado River have been without mishaps.
From the August low flows of 1500 c.f.s., all the way up to big run-off of 27,500 c.f.s., such a boat has always performed well on these Class I and Class II waters.
Rowers of larger boats such as rafts on the Colorado River this spring have reported (and published the weather charts of) sustained winds of 35 mph and gusts of 50 mph. These have begun well before noon and lasted many hours, making downriver travel more than challenging.
Such is the payback for the luxury of choosing to bring the larger amounts of gear that rafts can carry, versus low profile craft that more readily can be paddled into the wind downriver.
The river season approaches rapidly. Given the wild swings of weather conditions this year, the increasingly frequent need to be rowing or paddling into the wind may surprise us all. No open fires are allowed between Memorial Day and Labor Day on these permitted areas of the Colorado River.
This step is necessary to increase the likelihood that some shade trees will still be present along this river in the decades to come. Then the young children of today's river travelers eventually can float with children of their own to experience these canyons and adventures in the mud and the wind and the sun and the shade for generations to come.
For now, we will hope the Uncompahgre valley's soils dry out soon so that the fields of onions can get planted in a timely way.
And then the rate of snowmelt will do what it will, and we will all make the best of it, as we do every year.
John T. Unger is a Diplomate of the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians, and in 2022 achieved the credential of
Fellow of the Academy of Wilderness Medicine. He ideally (and perhaps naively) hopes for a slow melting of mountain snow
into river water. Your feedback and ideas for future columns are welcomed at www.sportsdocunger.com.