I have always been mesmerized by the sight of antlers on deer and elk. I can spot an antler of a deer, bedded down in the brush a thousand yards away. What’s more interesting, is that I can walk past, and not see, a note on the counter left by my wife, leaving me specific instructions for some chore or other such nonsense she wants me to do.
I have asked my eye doctor, also an elk hunter, how it can be that I spot deer at great distances but not see notes left by my wife. He said the same thing happens to him occasionally and he has no plausible explanation either. My wife had a theory, but it was just too far-fetched to bear even mentioning here.
A few summers ago, I had to take a trip to a game reserve in Texas, a business thing I am occasionally forced to do involving entertaining clients. I had a few free moments and the ranch manager asked me if I would like to see Pere David’s deer. The first thoughts through my head wondered who this Pere David guy was and why he had his own deer, but since it involved antlers, I was all in. We loaded into the manager’s truck and drove into the brush.
We stopped a hundred yards or so from a waterhole to watch what comes in. A few minutes passed before things started to happen, and suddenly, the most incredible set of antlers I had ever seen casually strolled into view. I was speechless as I stared in awe at this marvelous creature. I had seen my first ever Pere David’s deer.
The Pere David’s deer, known as milu in china, or Elaphurus davidianus in the scientific world, was first introduced to the Western world in 1866 by a priest named Father Armand David. Pere, I later learned, means father in French, hence the name. The Father was working as a missionary in China, where a herd of these beautiful creatures lived in a private estate of the Chinese emperor. After much begging and pleading, the Father was allowed to view these deer, and he knew he must do more with these deer. I suspect the good Father was an antler addict like me.
In 1895, a flood washed out a wall to the preserve, allowing many of the deer to escape, that left less than 20 animals in the reserve, which were killed and eaten by soldiers during the Boxer Rebellion. The last known deer in the wild was shot in 1939 near the Yellow Sea. The Pere David’s deer was officially declared extinct.
A few of the escaped animals had been taken illegally to Europe to be put on show in zoos. After the remaining population in China had gone, the remaining 18 deer in Europe were taken to Woburn Abbey, England and bred to save the species. The current population comes from this herd and can now be found in Zoos and on some game farms around the world.
Pere David’s deer have a long tail and wide hooves. Their summer coats are a bright red with a dark dorsal stripe. The coats turn a dark gray during the winter months. An adult will weigh in between 350 and 450 pounds. The does have a 9-month gestation period and 1 or 2 fawns, covered in spots, are born at a time. These fawns are fully mature by 14-months and have a lifespan that reaches past 20 years.
Little is known about this species of deer. We know they like marshland, and think they are native to the subtropics. They live on a diet of mixed grasses and water plants. The Pere David’s deer are good swimmers and spend long times standing in water. The thing that makes this incredible animal stand out from all the other antlered species I have encountered are the antlers. The branched antlers are very unique in that long tines point backward, while the main beam extends almost directly upward. There may be two pairs per year. The summer antlers are the larger set, and are dropped in November, after the rut. The second set, if they appear, are fully grown in January and fall off a few weeks later.
The deer were reintroduced in China, where now 2,825 individuals live again in the wild, and 7,380 in zoos. All of these animals are descendants from the original herd. Around 2,000 of these deer live in the United States. The population is doing well, even though they are still considered extinct. If the Pere David’s deer herd continues to grow, it may receive a new, updated conservation status.
I would love to see this deer introduced into the wild in Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife has made several successful reintroductions, including the lynx, and this hearty deer would be a welcome addition to our state. Once you see one of these animals in the wild, with those incredible antlers, you will most likely agree. Now, about those notes my wife keeps leaving on the counter….
Mark Rackay is a columnist for the Montrose Daily Press, Delta County Independent, and several other newspapers, as well as a feature writer for several saltwater fishing magazines. He is an avid hunter and world class saltwater angler, who travels around the world in search of adventure and serves as a Director and Public Information Officer for the Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse. For information about the Posse call 970-252- 4033 (leave a message) or email info@mcspi.org
