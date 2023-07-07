230707-outdoors-rackay

Pete David’s deer would be a great addition to Colorado wildlife. These poor animals have battled extinction for centuries. (Courtesy photo/Peter O’Connor of anemone projectors)

I have always been mesmerized by the sight of antlers on deer and elk. I can spot an antler of a deer, bedded down in the brush a thousand yards away. What’s more interesting, is that I can walk past, and not see, a note on the counter left by my wife, leaving me specific instructions for some chore or other such nonsense she wants me to do.

I have asked my eye doctor, also an elk hunter, how it can be that I spot deer at great distances but not see notes left by my wife. He said the same thing happens to him occasionally and he has no plausible explanation either. My wife had a theory, but it was just too far-fetched to bear even mentioning here.



