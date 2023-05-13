OUTDOORS: Speed learning with natural resource experts

Shavano Conservation District Board President Steve Hale points out various tributaries on an eight foot Colorado River map, teaching fourth graders about all the tributaries and the many water uses along the Colorado River. (Mendy Stewart/Shavano Valley Conservation District)

It’s a bit like speed dating for adults, only this event involves quick learning interactions for kids. Springtime environmental education events are ways for elementary students to engage with natural resource experts to learn as much as possible in a short period.

Each dedicated specialist has 20-25 minutes to engage elementary students about their area of expertise with hands-on activities and tips about their jobs. Students rotate through eight to nine stations in a day to learn about many topics, such as how forests contribute to healthy watersheds, how various aquatic insects indicate water quality, what kinds of items can be recycled, and much more. 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?