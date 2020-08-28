About three years ago, I wrote an article about using your cell phone as a survival tool. That article has definitely made it around the block. I have seen it published in papers all across Colorado and thought it was probably time to discuss phones and their usefulness in outdoor emergencies once again.
To start with, I hate cell phones on a personal level. Used to be I could escape work, life, school, kids and reality by disappearing into the woods. Then some guy invented a ball and chain that you have to drag around with you every time you want to get away. I cannot even hide from my wife anymore, all thanks to the cell phone.
On a more serious note, cell phones have changed the face of search and rescue missions. Hours and days have been shaved off response times and because of the GPS in phones, locating lost and injured people has become easier. The quality, battery life and features of the new phones are constantly improving.
When you have an emergency, forget all the #77 and 112 nonsense you have read about. Most of that is simply outdated or an internet rumor. When you need help, call 911. You are sending signals through the air to a tower. The tower may or may not be near your location.
The Federal Communications Commission requires that all wireless carriers must be able to pinpoint your location for the 911 dispatchers, but the rule is coming in phases and there are exceptions. Wireless carriers are required to complete 911 calls, even when the phone is not activated. Any phone that turns on is capable of making a 911 call.
We live in a rural area, meaning there are fewer cell towers. The fewer the towers, the more difficult it is to pinpoint a location. This “wider area” means we may only get GPS coordinates for a “general” area.
I don’t turn in my old phones anymore when I upgrade. I keep them charged occasionally and throw one in the glove box of the truck. Since it is no longer activated, all it can be used for is to talk with 911 but it is like having an extra around in an emergency.
Your 911 call often lands in a regional center. A dispatcher in a far away city may answer. To get help immediately, let the dispatcher know immediately where (as close as you can describe when in the woods) you are calling from and the nature of your emergency; police, fire, injury, etc.
Many of us leave the cell phone in the vehicle or even at home because they assume there is no service in the mountains. While it is true that coverage is sketchy at best in many areas, the cell companies are improving and expanding coverage every day.
Start the trip with a fully charged phone. You can top off the charge in the vehicle on your way to the starting point of your adventure. Then, keep the phone off. Having a phone on and searching for service will drain the battery prematurely and there is no sense wasting power searching for service when you don’t need it.
Try to store the phone close to your body and under layers of clothes during cold weather. Keeping the battery warm also helps to conserve the power for when you need it. Think how your car battery behaves in the cold. When you park the car in a heated garage, the battery retains power better and does not waste all those cold-cranking amps.
Dispatchers have the ability to ping your cell phone for a location. A ping tracks the location of a cell phone by tracking the last signal. A signal is sent out to the phone and then the carrier is able to track the location of the phone through cellular tower triangulation. Again, this works well in a big city because of the number of towers, but not so much when you are up in the mountains.
Some folks keep the location setting turned off because they think secret agents of the government are following them. Before your trip, activate your phone’s automatic location setting. This allows emergency services (911) to get a ping and calculate your location utilizing latitude and longitude (GPS.) Countless lost people have been quickly located because of this feature.
I might point out that this “pinging location” feature is most accurate in large metropolitan areas, where there are many cell phone towers to triangulate a location. In a more rural area, such as Montrose, this feature is not nearly as accurate and dependable because of the lack of towers. It is still better than not having the feature.
If your trip into the backcountry will last more than a day, turn your phone on at least once a day for about five minutes. When powered up, phones check in with the nearest tower. Even though there might not be enough signal to make a call, it can be enough to leave an electronic trail that can be used later in an emergency. Again, keep that location feature turned on.
Higher ground will improve your chances of getting a signal because cell phones operate off of a line of sight. Features such as mountains, heavy tree cover and rock formations can actually block the signal. If you are going to make an emergency call, try and find the highest and most open location to provide the best signal. Hold the phone in the air at arm’s length and rotate around until you find reception.
It is amazing to me that I can’t get service from a parking lot in town, but I can be on a mountain 200 miles northwest of nowhere and find a signal. If you do not have enough reception to make a call, or if the reception is spotty, it’s possible you can get out a text message.
The emergency 911 people cannot start a text but can receive one. If they receive the text from you, they can usually answer. If you can’t text 911, your contact at home might be the next choice. Send them the emergency text about where you are and the problem that you have. The person can then contact 911 and get help coming.
The good folks at the Western Colorado Regional Dispatch Center, or WestCo, serve all of Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel counties. In the event you need to contact them, you may call or text to 911 or to their nonemergency number, 970-249-9110.
You can also send out the text and many phones will send it when service is found. It only takes a second for that message to get sent so even a brief flicker of service can get the message out. The old saying is, “call when you can, text when you can’t.”
Your cell phone can be a library of extra resource materials such as first aid guides, survival manuals and map or topography programs, such as CO-TREX. These, and many others are available as apps, most for free.
I remind everyone to carry an extra power source for his or her phone. These little portable battery packs will hold a charge for months and power up your phone when you need it. The pack is very small and compact, so taking it with you is no problem. I buy the 4000mAh size and it will charge your phone twice. You can buy one for around ten bucks and it is money well spent.
Conserve battery power by turning off Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and other apps running in the background. Lower the brightness setting and turn off roaming. You won’t need any of that on your trip or in an emergency.
I try and keep the cell phone turned off when I want to escape the world and head outdoors. It can always be turned on when I need it. The cell phone has become quite a lifesaving device for outdoor people and I don’t leave home without it. My wife sees to that.
