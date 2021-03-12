The afternoon sun is mellow like a song.
The air is still, the sky is stark Colorado blue, and the quiet holds the crisp feel of winter. On snowshoes, I’m out looking for signs of spring along Black Canyon’s Oak Flat Trail.
Animal tracks are plentiful, and more birds are flying in during the day, but I’m examining twigs; looking at buds.
I wonder what promises they hold.
There is a bounty of plants on the canyon’s rim and slopes leading down to the river, but I’m looking especially at the Utah serviceberry bushes.
Spring calls to winter that it’s time to leave. Winter answers back with sporadic storms whose winds whip against the frames of the shrubs.
We should be used to this timeless wrestling match. Trekking along, the tune from the folk group the Bryds, “Turn, Turn, Turn” comes to mind.
It hit the top of the musical charts within three months of its release in 1965.
The words arise directly from the book of Ecclesiastes; adapted by Pete Seeger.
The lyrics bloom in my mind:
To everything turn, turn, turn, there is a season, turn, turn, turn, and a time to every purpose under heaven. A time to be born, a time to die; a time to plant, a time to reap.
The berries of this bush have been gathered for hundreds of years by Utes and other tribes.
They added them into a mixture of fruit, meat and nuts that comprise pemmican as a durable food that carried them through the winter.
Drivers today canvas dusty roads in summer looking to reap serviceberries which might find their way into jams, jellies, syrup, and so on. The taste is made acceptable with the addition of sugar.
The buds are tightly wrapped, taught against the stem.
Within each nugget are the forces of life that are equipped to burst forth with both flowers and leaves.
A time to build up, a time to break down, a time to dance, a time to mourn, a time to cast away stones, a time to gather stones together.
Set last fall, the abundance and survival of buds will reflect last summer’s hot, dry conditions.
My eye is not trained to recognize whether or not there will be plentiful flowers when they bloom.
This winter’s snows give hope to the idea of abundant blossoms, and later berries, but I’ll be watching conditions for any assurance of a good crop.
Birds and bears rely on the berries that usually arrive by early August.
A time of love, a time of hate, a time of war, a time of peace, a time you may embrace, a time to refrain from embracing.
The serviceberry is ubiquitous across the inner mountain west, and the buds of each bush are spread up and down the branches waiting for warming temperatures too delightful to resist.
The pledge of the warming sun in early May causes millions of flowers to burst across the rim and slopes of Black Canyon.
It also has dozens of cousins across North America.
They call it Saskatoon in Canada, alder-leaf shadbush in the eastern U.S., chuckley pear, western juneberry, and so on.
All are members of the rose family; they readily hybridize into many varieties.
Specifically, here we find Amelanchier utahensis. Disagreement abounds whether or not this is a distinct species.
Genes intermix through pollination, traits intergrade, and botanists struggle to parse out distinct species.
This is up for debate, but one biologist surmised that the serviceberry, as we know it, could be undergoing “rapid” evolution.
His thinking is that perhaps in a few thousand years, hybridization would lead to many new species.
The human lifespan is too short to watch it happen, but new plant development seems to be growing.
Life finds new life.
The potential of new species, even if we can see them only dimly, can be found in those millions of flowers poised to come forth.
A time to gain, a time to lose, a time to rend, a time to sew, a time for love, a time for hate, a time for peace, I swear it’s not too late.
The ebb and flow of winter to spring regenerates. The serviceberry is our reminder that this is the time of year when all things are made new.
The promise to us is that the berries are waiting in the buds. Butterflies wait within the chrysalis.
Bears slumber in their dens. For now, I love the chance to watch the buds as they tightly grip their branches, and the seasons continue their annual turn.
