Is your evergreen tree looking “not so evergreen”? Maybe it’s not as bad as you might think.
I wonder if you’ve noticed that the tops of many Austrian pine trees around town are dead?
Actually a lot of the long needle pines are not looking too great. You may have been wondering what the heck is going on.
I know a lot of people have been in a panic that beetles are causing the problem and are worrying that their tree is going to die. So let me say, don’t panic.
Do you remember that really cold spell that we had last October? On Oct. 26, we went from about 66 degrees to 18 degrees in a day. We actually had an early hard freeze the previous fall as well.
It’s kind of surprising that even though spring is in full swing, some trees, including fruit trees, still have last fall’s leaves clinging to them.
This is because it got cold so suddenly that the leaves froze onto some of the trees and never fell off.
Most of our native trees are tough enough that they didn’t experience any problems related to the event.
However, Austrian pines and some of the longer needled pines are not native and didn’t fare quite so well. Especially when you consider this is the second year in a row that they had to endure those conditions.
Austrian pines are among some of the trees that require a little drought stress in mid-August to signal to them that winter will soon be here and they need to start shutting down and go to sleep for the winter.
The Austrian pines that you see with dead tops may be among those that didn’t get the message and shut down properly for the winter.
Some of the other long-needle pines are looking like they may be on their last leg, and I am sorry to say, that just possibly could be the case.
But let’s hope not.
The best thing you can do for them is to keep them as healthy as possible through proper watering this summer. Austrian pines don’t require a lot of water during the summer, so don’t over-water them.
With that said, brown tips on the end of the needles indicate the need for water. A deep watering about once every week to two weeks should be sufficient.
Just be sure you’re watering at the drip line or a little further out. Watering right next to the trunk of the tree can cause problems and is not beneficial unless your tree has recently been planted.
A little nitrogen and chelated iron could also help bring the tree around (Lawn fertilizer without weed killer will work for this).
Don’t use tree fertilizer spikes! Once again, apply the fertilizer around the drip line of the tree.
Just don’t overdo it. Follow the fertilizing instructions on the bag.
If your pine tree appears to be struggling you might want to spray it with a product that will protect it from beetle attacks.
Because beetles are attracted to stressed trees, spraying the tree with a product such as Permethrin 36.8%, Bifenthrin, or Sevin will keep beetles from attacking the tree.
Once the beetles are in the tree, there’s not a lot that can be done to save it.
Keep in mind though, there could be other things that are causing your pine to look bad. Dead tops of Austrian pines could be caused by girdling roots (roots wrapped around the base of the tree) or something “strangling” the tree.
Sometimes rocks were placed around the trunk of the tree when the tree was young, but as the tree grew larger in girth, the rocks could have become imbedded into the trunk of the tree preventing water and nutrient uptake from reaching the top of the tree.
Tight landscape fabric can also strangle the tree and cause this problem. I recommend checking the base of the tree to see if these things could be causing your tree problems.
Sometimes you need to carefully dig down into the soil next to the trunk of the tree to check for these problems. Pulling the rocks or fabric away from the trunk if they appear to be the culprit may be just what your tree needs.
Don’t assume that your tree is drought-tolerant and tough just because it’s native.
Blue spruce are native but require quite a bit of water. When you think about it, you usually find spruce growing in the mountains on the shady side of a slope or along riverbeds.
You seldom see them growing on a hot, dry, windy side of a hill, or for that matter, in locations such as Montrose. Aspen are similar. They are much happier in the mountains.
But we all love them and they may be worth the extra effort and water that it takes them to grow here. If you’re leaning towards a more drought-tolerant xeriscape landscape, spruce and aspen are not the tree choices you’re looking for.
If your tree was one of those that kind of “lost its head” because of the unusual weather, I wouldn’t worry about cutting the dead off unless it’s a short tree that you can be easily reach without putting yourself at risk.
It should come around in time. So put on your happy gardening face.
After all, it’s springtime and we’re all ready to get growing. Including those stressed trees.
Linda Corwine McIntosh is an ISA-certified arborist, licensed commercial pesticide applicator and advanced master gardener.
