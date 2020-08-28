I was just about to pull up some lettuce that was starting to flower and go to seed when I thought, ‘why not let it go to seed and save the seeds to plant next spring?’
I’m sure last spring’s gardening season is one that no one will probably ever forget. I remember resorting to dawning a mask and going to the garden center to pick up a few vegetable seeds and transplants. I wasn’t sure they would even have such items in the garden center. I was happy that they had seeds and starts but glad that I didn’t have to buy much because I had saved some seeds the previous season.
I have no idea what next spring is going to bring, but saving a few seeds not only seems wise but it’s also a lot of fun to grow something that you started from your saved seeds, and it can even save you money. So here are a few tips to get you started in the right direction.
You may want to save seeds that produced an early crop, or those that didn’t bolt until later. You might like the color of a particular flower or vegetable, or the size and shape of a flower or vegetable. If so, save the seeds from that particular plant.
Most flower seeds are easy to collect and save, so I’m going to focus on vegetable seeds. First, you should know that plant tags stating F or F1 may have sterile seeds so don’t bother with them.
An “F2” is developed from the second generation and is not considered a hybrid. These plants have a bit more diversity. If you want to develop something that’s a little different than the parent plant or a little bit crazy in your garden, you may want to try F2s. Simply save the seeds from the plant with the traits that you like best and see what develops.
Just keep in mind that most, if not all, true hybrid plants will not be the same as the original hybrid plant when reseeded. This is why many of us depend on seed distributors for future crops. The troubling thing about this is, we’re losing some of the genetic diversity and your favorite seed could disappear if the manufacturer stops producing the seed.
Many people prefer heirloom seeds. These seeds are non-hybrid seeds, or, the “anti-hybrids.”
Before World War II, the majority of produce grown in the United States was from heirloom seeds.
The exact definition of what officially makes an heirloom variety is still being debated. Some say the strain needs to have been grown prior to 1940, which is when hybrid strains were developed. Others insist that the strains need to have originated before 1920. Regardless, many people refer to them as “treasures.” Oftentimes, heirloom seeds have been handed down from generation to generation, making them somewhat historical or special to your family.
The heirlooms are further classified by ‘open-pollinated’ varieties. In some catalogs, or on some seed packs, it will refer to this as “OP.” So now you may be wondering, what does open pollinated mean? This simply means that the seeds saved from these plants are the result of pollination between the same or genetically similar parents and will produce a plant identical to the parent plant.
This brings me to the topic of “cross-pollination.” This occurs when pollen is exchanged between different plants. This can result in wanted or unwanted results.
We all know bees and other insects can pollinate plants, but plants can also be pollinated by wind. This is important if you’re growing crops where cross-pollination is not going to give you great results.
An example of this would be in the cucurbit family. Cucurbits such as zucchini and squash can easily cross-pollinate, resulting in a product with an unusual shape. Seeds from such pollination may also result in a product that does not taste the way you had hoped it would. To avoid cross-pollination of these plants, you need to plant the plants several feet away from each other, with a crop between them. Some plants may require quite a long distance between them. You may need to research your plant to confirm the recommended distance.
If you want a pure strain from your tomato plant, covering the plant with a floating row cover will help. This can be wrapped around the tomato cage and over the top. Because most tomato plants are self-pollinating, this should not present a problem. However, if you don’t want to take any chances with pollination occurring, you can give the plant a little shake during the afternoon, while the flowers are open and pollinating.
Perhaps you want to save some tomato seeds. If so, choose a tomato that’s just slightly over-ripened. Cut it in half and scoop the seeds out into a shallow jar of water. Put the jar aside for four of five days, after which a mold will have developed. This helps to remove the gelatinous coating on the tomato seed, which can prevent germination. After four or five days, pour the seeds into a sieve and wash them thoroughly with water to remove the mold. Arrange the seeds on a double layered paper towel to allow them to dry. Once they have dried out thoroughly, store them in a labeled paper envelope in a dark, cool place until spring.
Most vegetable seeds can be saved by simply drying them on a paper towel and storing them just like previously mentioned.
So what do you think? Are you ready to give it a try? What’s the worst thing that can happen? You can still eat the produce, even if it’s not exactly what you expected.
