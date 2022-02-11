Maybe it is the increasingly popular interest in getting ourselves outdoors more often.
Or perhaps it is the growing awareness of how much fun winter itself can be.
Either way, our region’s nordic skiing areas are luring more folks off of the couch and away from all of our glowing screens. Known more generally as cross-country skiing, this sport makes for a wonderful balance of affordability with excitement.
This type of skiing can span the spectrum from providing a peaceful, conversational outing to a high adrenaline, multi-hour race among a thousand happy strangers.
And both can take place in the same weekend, as occurred for me last Saturday and then Sunday.
As my fellow Outdoors columnist Bill Harris wrote about in his January column “Skiing the Uncompahgre Plateau”, the newest regional groomed trails begin at the intersection of Dave Wood Road and Divide Road, southwest of Montrose. The newly minted Uncompahgre Nordic Association has been creating this trail, and it is as beautiful as it is easy to ski on.
Skiing there Sunday allowed a fulfilling, self-paced cruise through the forest. The few other skiers there at midday were taking it at their own chosen pace, as well. Whether in rental boots on straightforward waxless skis, or on one’s own waxable racing gear, both work well there.
Do you want to ski hard for eight kilometers and practice your kicking drills or double poling skills? You certainly can. Or do you prefer to shuffle along with a pal or conversational friend who is on skis for one of their first outings ever? That works, too.
The former method may be how you choose to get your aerobic, fat-burning, stress-reducing workout for the weekend. The latter approach, however, allows for easy outdoor time with a friend or two, in spectacularly beautiful forest and deep snow. There you can often be surrounded by that winter silence that cushions a conversation.
You might even find that the pitch of your voice has somehow dropped an octave on your relaxed ski back out.
Of course, it is at 9,300 feet elevation, so altitude acclimation needs to be figured in to the mix. In such a setting, pausing to snack every little while lets you catch your breath, and savor the food’s taste and texture, in your unhurried tour.
Be aware that the thick woods there allow almost no sightings of distant vistas or landmarks, so the mostly unmarked trails require some attention. So it is inviting to take your time on your way in, pausing to look behind you at any trail intersection to file that route in your memory. Carry a compass, since a compass app is inaccessible when a cold cell phone quits, too.
That was a great way to spend a couple of hours on Sunday, especially because Sunday had been preceded by a very different Saturday ski: the Crested Butte Alley Loop.
This famous event had over 950 skiers in this, its thirty-seventh year, and well over half of them were serious about skiing their fastest. From the 42 km (marathon length), down to the festive, costume-driven 1km (a bit over a half mile), there was literally something for almost everybody.
This race boasts many unique elements. While mostly on nordic ski trails, the start and finish require skiing sudden turns through the town’s tight alleyways and over narrow bridges. In the 10km race, an eighty year old and his sixteen year old grandchild skied across the finish line together, finishing near the middle of their pack of over two hundred skiers. Collegiate team racers were passing amateur citizen skiers of varying fitness levels, sometimes shouting a brief word of encouragement or praise, back and forth.
At two degrees below zero Fahrenheit, the first races of the day at 9 a.m. involved hundreds of skiers in the 21km (half-marathon), of which I was one. For this type of race at that temperature, I want all of my gear positioned just right when the start occurs.
Removing a glove to try to unzip a pocket and reach for an energy gel packet? You get passed by a dozen other skiers you just worked so hard to keep up with during that first hour. In addition, your hand is in a glove that is tightly strapped into a ski pole. Hat creeping up off of your ears? The wind is mighty cold on that skin.
Those prospects definitely keep the event interesting for every skier.
Dan Soderlind was the first Montrose skier (and the eighth male overall) to finish the 21km race. Caryl Brown was the first Montrose woman to finish. Racing in the 10km event from Montrose were Tracy Tokunaga and Karin Parks.
Two very different ski trail experiences, which share only similar elevations.
And the fact that each is extremely rewarding in its own way.
John Unger is a Diplomate of the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians, and in 2022 achieved the credential of Fellow of the Academy of Wilderness Medicine. He appreciates winter. Your feedback and ideas for future columns are welcomed at www.sportsdocunger.com.