I think most people agree that you just can’t beat the taste of home grown tomatoes. Not only do they taste better, but there’s just something special about going out the back door and bringing in a handful of great tasting tomatoes. Knowing the history behind how you raised your own tomatoes is another advantage of growing them. You'll have the satisfaction of knowing that your produce is organically grown if you prefer that choice.
With that said, many gardeners are experiencing some difficulties growing their tasty treasures. Unfortunately, unexpected problems sometimes arise, so if you’re facing a few gardening challenges I hope this will help.
If you’ve noticed the leaves of your tomato plant twisting, or drooping, it could be because of the heat and wind. Keep an eye on your soil moisture and try to avoid swings of extreme wet and dry soil. An inch or two of an organic mulch will help more than you can imagine.
Upward curling leaves or drooping leaves could also be caused by curly top virus. I'm sure you’re so sick of hearing about “the virus” that the thought of a virus in your tomatoes could send you over the edge, but sometimes a virus will happen.
A purple cast to the plant, or dark purple veins may accompany this disease. As the disease progresses, your tomato plant may develop an overall yellow appearance, even though you’ve watered and fertilized correctly.
I’d love to tell you that there’s a simple and quick solution to this problem but the truth is, there is no cure. I recommend that you pull up the plant and dispose of it. This disease was probably transmitted to your plant by a leafhopper that fed on another infected tomato plant or a host that had the disease. The good news is any tomatoes on the plant are OK to eat.
If the virus is a problem in your garden, you might want to be proactive next spring by covering your plants with a floating row cover throughout the season. This will help keep the insects off of your plants, yet allow water and air to reach them. You might also avoid planting your tomatoes next to beets and spinach since these plants can also be a source of the virus.
Another disease that’s showing up on many plants is called early blight. If your plant has dark brown spots with yellowing leaves, or target-like spots on the leaves accompanied by a dark brown stem, it may have this disease.
Once again, I’m sorry, but there is no cure. Discarding the plant is your only option. Even though it’s too late for your plants this year, making sure they have adequate nitrogen will help control this disease next year. Just don’t get carried away and over-fertilize. A soil test in the spring may be worthwhile if your plants are having difficulties. To avoid a recurrence next year, plant your tomatoes in a different part of the garden and plant disease resistant varieties.
I know heirloom tomatoes are very popular, but these varieties are more susceptible to many of our common diseases. This is one of the big reasons why hybrids were developed. If your plants have experienced problems, you may want to ask your garden center about disease resistant varieties before you plant next spring. Buy your plants next spring.
If your tomato plants don’t have tasty, ripe tomatoes yet, there may be a couple reasons for this.
First, you may have a plant that requires a long growing season.
Second, there are two types of tomatoes. Determinate tomatoes will set all of their fruit at once. Indeterminate varieties will produce fruit throughout the growing season, so you might check your variety if you’re disappointed.
Also, temperatures that are above 95 degrees by 10:00 a.m. can cause tomato flowers to abort. Daytime temperatures above 90 degrees, and night temperatures above 70 degrees, will cause tomatoes, as well as peppers and melons, to have very poor fruit set. So I suspect the cooler temperatures of late summer will help bring an abundance of fruit.
Keeping your tomato plants (and peppers) evenly watered and mulched will help prevent blossom end rot, a condition that causes the bottom of the fruit to turn brown. Blossom end rot is caused by a calcium deficiency, but uneven watering leads to the plant's inability to take up the calcium, even though there is plenty in the soil. Tomatoes with these symptoms can be eaten and the plant can overcome them. Just cut the dark portion off and enjoy.
Cracks in your tomato is another common problem. This too can be overcome with even watering and mulching. The tomato was probably struggling a little with some drought stress and the skin began to thicken and mature. Then, with additional water, the tomato grows a little more and it causes the skin of the tomato to crack.
Think of it this way: You just ate a big Thanksgiving dinner, but it’s so good that you need a few more bites. Next thing you know, you’re so full you loosen your pants. If the tomato could loosen its skin, I’m sure it would.
For the most part, growing tomatoes really isn’t that difficult. Some years just seem to be more challenging than others. If, or when, problems do occur, I like to view them as a challenge and a learning experience. I think sometimes we gardeners grow as much as our gardens do, and the fruits of our labor are definitely worth the experience.
Linda Corwine McIntosh, is an ISA-certified arborist, licensed commercial pesticide applicator, and CSU advanced master gardener.
