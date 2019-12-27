Whether you are backcountry skiers, snowboarders, snowshoers, ice climbers, or snowmobilers: these “yes or no” questions are for you.
• Do you play on mountain snow beyond the groomed lift-served ski areas?
• If yes, do you own an avalanche beacon?
• If yes, have you ever turned it to “search/receive” setting?
• If yes, have you practiced searching for a buried beacon in the snow at least once this season?
• If yes, have you practiced digging in hard-packed snow and timing your rescue?
• Finally, do you wear your beacon and turn it on every time you go out in the backcountry, regardless of the avalanche danger rating for the day?
Anyone who answered “yes” to the first question should be answering “yes” to each of the succeeding questions, too. If not, consider today’s column a chance to raise the odds of being around for the summer to come, too.
Help is available for educating ourselves and thereby raising the odds for our outings to be rewarding instead of life-threatening. A little over an hour’s drive in any of three directions will bring you to a mountain town that operates a three day Avalanche School each winter.
The oldest continuously running avalanche school in the U.S. is in Silverton. Great improvements in skills, techniques, and technology have since been developed for managing risks in winter mountain recreation.
Teaching participants to better recognize avalanche terrain has become an important thrust of avalanche school in recent years.
Most avalanche accidents occur on slopes of 30 degrees to 50 degrees, with the majority of these at about 38 degrees. This is comparable to black diamond or double black diamond steepness at a lift-served ski area. In very unstable conditions, lower angle slopes down to about 25 degrees can slide and bury you, which is similar in pitch to an intermediate blue rated slope at the groomed area.
Route selection therefore is important, and participants are taught and drilled on how and when to choose safer travel, perhaps on a ridge or on less wind-loaded zones. In this way some greater safety can be gained even on the days when the avalanche forecast may be less than ideal.
Where to get the forecast? The Colorado Avalanche Information Center is available to everyone via www.avalanche.state.co.us. It is updated twice daily, and is packed with valuable and fascinating information on weather, hazards, recent rescues and accident reports. Learn from others’ mistakes. Broken into regions of the state, the forecasts most useful for our nearby areas are listed as Grand Mesa and Northern San Juan mountains.
How to translate the ratings? Moderate risk means that natural avalanches are unlikely, human triggered ones are possible. If the report notes the risk as considerable, then natural avalanches are possible and human triggered ones are probable. High: natural and human triggered avalanches are likely.
Anyone heading into the winter backcountry needs to be equipped for self-rescue of self and of their group. Rescue beacon, shovel, and probe pole are three pieces of required gear to not only carry but know how to use.
Trauma kills about a quarter of U.S. avalanche victims. Aside from those dying from trauma, an avalanche victim’s best chance of survival rests on their companions finding them and freeing their face and chest in the first fifteen minutes. 93% of such victims survive. If the buddies take thirty five minutes to perform these steps, one’s chance of survival drops to thirty percent.
That is fifteen minutes to assess the scene, assemble shovel and probe, locate your friends with your beacon positively enough to find them with a probe, shovel the hard packed snow away from his or her face and chest, and clear their airway. Who can do all this in fifteen minutes or less? Usually only those who practice beacon searching and shoveling regularly each winter can meet this goal.
Of U.S. avalanche fatalities in a seven year span, 64% were not wearing a rescue beacon. The average-size dry avalanche travels sixty to eighty miles per hour. 93% of avalanche accidents are triggered by the victim or someone in the victim’s party. Of U.S. avalanche fatalities in a recent ten year span, 40% were snowmobilers, 22% were skiers, and 14% were snowboarders. In the U.S., only 7% of avalanche fatalities are females. Colorado leads the nation in avalanche deaths, at 21% of the total. For every ten people who die in an avalanche, just one who has been completely buried is dug out alive by their own party.
Plan now for next season, because Avalanche School teaches how best to avoid an avalanche, short of staying out of the snow sports completely.
John Unger is a Diplomate of the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians and has been treating families and athletes here for over twenty-five years. He takes equal pleasure in climbing uphill as skiing down. Ideas for future columns are welcomed at sportsdocunger.com.
