Be wise about beetle activity, not panicked

If your piñon or spruce died last summer, it may have been the result of beetle attacks. We hear a lot about the beetle damage in areas all around us, but there’s no need to panic if you have pinyon or spruce trees; but you should be smart when it comes to beetle control.
IPS beetles (Ips confusus), which attack piñon trees, may be a problem again this summer. Trees that are under stress from drought, nearby construction, or other factors, become favorite targets for attacks. Trees in forested areas are usually more subject to attacks than those growing in town.
Fortunately, a healthy tree will usually be able to push the beetle out of the tree, making the attack unsuccessful.
If your tree is dying or has died, look closely at the trunk or larger branches of the tree. If the tree has been attacked, you will see whitish or rusty colored popcorn looking pitch tubes containing small amounts of sawdust coming from the boring that has occurred within the tree.
Ips and Turpentine beetles can attack the tree a little below the soil line so also check the trunk below the soil line when looking for beetles.
If you discover pitch tubes and suspect the tree has died because of ips beetles but want to be sure that was the problem, you can cut away about a 5-inch-by-5-inch section of the outer bark and pulling the bark away from the trunk near one of the pitch tubes. (A small, sharp, hatchet works well for this.) You will probably notice the galleries of the beetles if they have tunneled under the bark.
You may also find live adult ips beetles approximately 1/8 inch long ranging in color from black to tan. You may even discover rice-looking larva in these galleries.
As a general rule, ips generally begin to emerge from these galleries when daytime temperatures consistently reach about 60 degrees. Removing trees that are harboring beetles will help reduce the spread of the insects. Be aware though, cutting piñons while the beetles are active will encourage them to the area because they are attracted to the terpenes, or “smell” of the cut wood.
Fresh pruning cuts or slash piles will also attract beetles. So if the beetles are in the tree, cut the tree down and get rid of it as soon as possible if other pinyons are in the area! Covering the stump with dirt will help eliminate the aroma of the cut.
Because ips have multiple generations during the summer months, attacks can happen throughout the growing season. You may want to remove dying trees this fall when the beetle activity settles down. If there are no live beetles or larva in the tree because they have already flown, you may want to leave the dead tree for wildlife if the tree isn’t a hazard to people or structures.
Spraying the trees with Permethrin, Bifenthrin, or Carbaryl before the beetles fly and attack the trees may be the only effective way of protecting the trees. While spraying the entire forest is not practical, it certainly can be an effective method to protect key trees.
Once the beetles have attacked a tree, there is usually very little that can be done to save it. This is because sprays work by applying a protective barrier that discourages beetle attacks. The spray should be applied to the trunk and all large branches of the tree to the point that it runs down the trunk.
Label rates should be followed when applying any spray. Be aware that the percentage of active ingredient in the product Carbaryl (Sevin) and permethrins varies so you need to check the percent on the label. The product Carbaryl should contain at least 20% active ingredient. Permethrins should state 36%. Always read the entire label and follow the directions for mixing!
You may want to spray your own trees if you have a limited number of smaller trees, but because the entire trunk of the tree should be saturated with the spray, you might want to hire a licensed commercial pesticide applicator for larger jobs.
Because the beetles can fly up to three miles, any cut trees that contain beetles should not be brought to areas within 3 miles of living piñon. Cut trees could be cut into logs, covered with two layers of 6-mil. clear plastic, sealed around the bottom edges with soil. The logs should placed in a sunny location and stacked no more than two layers deep to allow the solar heat to kill the beetles. If you’re simply pruning branches from your evergreens, it would be best to do so before the beetles become active. Follow the same removal practices as with trees.
Spruce beetles are very similar to piñon ips beetles but attack spruce trees mostly in high-elevation spruce forests above 9,000 feet. Their color and size is also similar. Spruce beetles prefer stressed and older trees and emerge at similar temperatures. Both species of beetles carry a fungus on their bodies that often kill the tree, rather than the beetles themselves.
Unlike piñon ips that have a one-year life cycle, spruce beetles may remain within the tree one to three years. The trunk of the trees can be sprayed with the same sprays as piñon trees. Patches such, as MCH, can be tacked to the spruce as an anti-aggregate pheromone. These patches send a signal to the beetles telling them the tree is already full, much like a “No Vacancy” sign and they go elsewhere. These patches will not be effective on piñon trees.
Linda Corwine McIntosh is a licensed commercial pesticide applicator, certified ISA arborist and advanced master gardener.