With Memorial Day weekend come and gone, camping season is in full swing. But before you head out into the mountains to get away from the rustling, bustling city, you might want to check out what some local campgrounds have to offer.
Curecanti
Curecanti National Recreation Area has a sprawling 10 campgrounds to choose from, although it is important to note that the Cimarron Campground has been closed due to utility work and the East Elk Creek Group Site has been closed in order to protect bald eagles who have nested there. East Elk Creek is expected to open later in the summer
Across the other campgrounds, there are nearly 350 sites to choose from. The Elk Creek Campground, near Blue Mesa Reservoir, is the only one with electric hookups, boasting 27 of them, but a majority of the campgrounds are a close distance from water.
“Summertime in the Rockies is the prime season (for camping) due to the weather, so June to September. It's also the busiest though, so folks need to plan in advance. Many reservable sites are booked solid,” shared Lori Rome, chief of interpretation and public information officer for Curecanti and Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park.
Reservations can be made ahead of time at recreation.gov from mid-May to mid-September, and can run from $16 to $22 a night.
Black Canyon of the Gunnison
While the Black Canyon has three campgrounds and 116 sites total, you get the payoff of a shorter drive from Montrose and beautiful views.
Reservations at South Rim Campground can also be made at recreation.gov and is the only campground with electric hookups.
The North Rim Campground may be a little bumpier, with the last seven miles of the North Rim Road unpaved, but this first-come, first-serve campground can take a maximum length of RV, car, and/or trailer of 22 feet.
As of May 26, the East Portal Road has reopened, and both the South and North Rim Roads are open for the season.
While the East Portal Campground is near Curecanti, you may only access these sites through the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park. Entrance fee for the park is $30.
Like Curecanti, many of these sites offer food storage lockers, tent pads, and picnic tables, but there are no showers.
Another plus for these two national parks are their beautiful night skies.
“Both parks are certified Dark Sky parks … meaning the night skies are very dark and clear with a wonderful view of the stars above,” shared Rome. “Campers are asked to not leave on RV or tent lights late and never overnight, as they disturb other visitors and pollute the pristine dark skies.”
Ridgway State Park
Close by and easily accessible, Ridgway State Park is a great place to tame your camping fever.
With 295 campsites, prices range. For basic, walk-in sites it is $28 per night, the 185 sites with electric hook ups are $36, while full hookups (of which there are 80 at the park) are $41.
The park even has three yurts that you can rent out for $90 a night.
“In addition to the camping fees, you do need an entrance pass to get into the park,” explained park manager John Freeborn. Entrance fees are $10 per vehicle unless you have an annual pass.
Freeborn also noted that you can save money by getting a Keep Colorado Wild Pass along with your vehicle registration in 2023. The $29 pass is added to your regular vehicle registration fees.
However, if you chose to opt out, you can purchase one at the park for $80, said Freeborn.
All of their sites are currently open and will not start closing until around mid-October.
Walk-in sites at Pa-Co-Chu-Puk will have vault restrooms, but all other sites boast a few more amenities, including flushing toilets, camper service buildings with showers, and in some cases washing machines, dryers, and vending machines.
“The biggest thing is that during the summer seasons we are reservations-only, so you do have to have a reservation to camp on the park,” continued Freeborn, noting you can make reservations up to six months in advance.
You can call 1-800-244-5613 or go to www.cpwshop.com to reserve a spot now. The sooner you reserve, the sooner you are guaranteed a campsite.
Silver Jack
Silver Jack Campground south of Cimarron has 60 sites sprawled across three loops. With multiple trails and the Silver Jack Reservoir, these campsites come with lots of activities.
The reservoir itself is great for trout fishing, explained Neil Perry, recreation specialist for the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre & Gunnison National Forest, and Ouray Ranger District.
While there are no reservations, there are some fees for camping there: $18 per night for each camping unit, or $175 per night for medium sized groups and $275 per night for groups of over 50 people.
Further up the canyon, there are a variety of dispersed camping sites which are free with less amenities, shared Perry.
“In general, developed campsites like Silver Jack are gonna be preferable,” said Perry on those hauling RVs or campers into the canyon.
A lot of high elevation roads are difficult — if not impossible — to pass with RVs and campers, he continued. Divide Road, which accesses many dispersed campsites, and Columbine Trail are not accessible yet this early in the season, either.
The recreation specialist said that now through October is prime camping season up at Silver Jack.