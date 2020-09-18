Sycamore trees filter the sun’s early morning light over Antietam Creek. Leaves flutter as a light breeze wafts through the branches. Verdant hues illuminate an aged bridge spanning the stream; witness to the bloodiest day in American history.
The Civil War battlefield at Antietam, in western Maryland, is sometimes overlooked by Americans: especially those of us living in the West. But the rolling farmland, creek and bridge have a power that speaks to us nearly 160 years since that September day in 1862. This is a place that each of us should seek out.
The casualty list is long; more than 23,000 soldiers from the Confederate and Union armies fell here (some 10,000 fell on the beaches of Normandy on D-Day). Other firsts — doctors were just beginning to understand battlefield medicine — the use of ambulances was brought to bear. Clara Barton rescued soldiers, bullets flying overhead, that September morning — the beginnings of the American Red Cross are here.
This battlefield was the first to be photographed as Alexander Gardner arrived two days after the fighting was over. And this is the first time an American president, while in office, toured a battlefield.
One-and-a-half years into the Civil War, Lincoln wanted to see for himself what was going on between the armies when they clashed. Sizing up the conflict on the ground gave him a new and startling perspective.
Keith Snyder, a ranger (chief of interpretation) working 24 years at the national battlefield, shares a fresh perspective on Lincoln. The president had only recently issued his Emancipation Proclamation, which freed all slaves in the rebellious states of the Confederacy. This was a political act intended to widen the dimensions and purposes of the war.
But Lincoln’s visit to this landscape was emotional. Lincoln had recently buried his son William, a victim of typhoid. He selected specific people to accompany him for viewpoints on the killing. He immersed himself into the countryside and was transformed.
In the saddle 10 hours a day, he rode from camp to camp to visit 19,000 wounded of both sides. He witnessed the agony. He heard the cries of pain. He smelled the stench of death. He was exhausted, riding 100 miles during his short stay.
Lincoln’s visit brought a new conviction and brought forward the Lincoln we know today. Note his words, which changed from the legalistic emancipation document to those which articulate who we should be.
At Gettysburg (1863) he said, “ ... that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom” – that Lincoln begins at Antietam.
In 1865 Washington he said, “With malice toward none, with charity for all ... let us strive on to finish the work we are in, to bind up the nation’s wounds … to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace among ourselves and with all nations.” That Lincoln really grew at Antietam.
In Steven Spielberg’s movie “Lincoln” we see a president immersed in passing the 13th Amendment, abolishing slavery. This would codify his emancipation. That Lincoln was moved forward at Antietam.
Lincoln said, “As I would not be a slave, so I would not be a master. This expresses my idea of democracy. Whatever differs from this, to the extent of the difference, is no democracy.” That Lincoln, the president who commits the full weight of the federal government to the eradication of slavery, injustice and inequality is affected by the scene at Antietam.
Back at the bridge over Antietam Creek I think about this. I wonder about the Union soldiers who stormed the bridge as Confederates rained shot and shell down on them. I touch the wood planks and the bleached stones that form the graceful arcs of the structure that reaches across the water.
I wonder what Lincoln thought at the bridge. Maybe he saw the pock marks in the masonry, the blood, the splintered planks. I wonder what he thought of the destruction across the battlefield as he saw it laid out before him.
I wonder about us today. About how injustice pervades and how we could see our individual actions as a bridge to a better, more inclusive future. A future that includes Lincoln’s “government of the people, by the people and for the people shall not perish from the earth;” meaning all people.
The bridge is a place where a former president and a tangible structure intertwine.
This bridge issues a call to action direct from Lincoln. A call to action to see ourselves as part of a community of the whole. And a call to action to treat everyone as people who are part of Lincoln’s inheritance based on words he wrote amid the ruin.
Can we answer that call? Can you answer that call? Antietam National Battlefield offers an outdoor landscape that every American should experience.
Paul Zaenger has been a supervisory park ranger at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park since 1993. Other park assignments include Mount Rushmore National Memorial and Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.
