Watching a fun, not-so-scary, Halloween movie has become my Halloween tradition. I think I’m going to watch “Young Frankenstein” this year, which got me thinking about grafting and how that has become such an important part of our landscapes.
OK. That probably needs a little explanation. Just in case you’re not sure what I’m talking about, indulge me for a minute. It was approximately 200 years ago that the young author, Mary Shelley, wrote a story about the monster that moaned and groaned his way into a book that was eventually made into several renditions of movies; and the rest is history.
This story was actually considered the first true science fiction novel rather than a mere fiction piece because it drew on the scientific concepts of grafting. The story tells of a monster, named Frankenstein, that was put together from pieces of cadavers. Through a jolt of electricity from lighting, the monster comes to life. A much more lighthearted movie version of Frankenstein, “Young Frankenstein” by Mel Brooks, came out in 1974.
I think we never give it much thought, but today we actually seek out and use grafted “creatures” in our landscapes. Grafting is really nothing new though. It’s been used for thousands of years to create new and improved plants. And we don’t even need a lightning bolt to accomplish it.
Grafting is simply joining two living plants from the same family into one by uniting a piece of the grafting plant or bud with the living plant. The purpose is to create a plant with desirable characteristics. Grafting can provide us with plants that are sturdier, more disease resistant, or even a different size than the original. It’s can make some plants more cold hardy or adapted to a variety of soil types. We can have fruit trees that will be ready to produce in a few short years rather than a more lengthy time. It can even produce a better tasting product.
Grafting is how we get different cultivars of the same fruit on a tree. Fruits such as Honeycrisp apples or Cresthaven peaches are from grafted rootstock. Did you know that through grafting you could even have four, five, even six different fruit varieties on a single trunk?
I don’t know if the tree is still there, but at one time there was a tree across the street from the entrance to the Star Drive-In in Montrose that would bloom in the spring with a canopy of white flowers on one side and pink on the other half. What a great tree! Through grafting we can end up with fruit trees that are “self-pollinating” so you don’t need a male and a female tree for it to produce. That’s really nice for homeowners.
Last summer, the Montrose Botanic Society grafted a historic apricot tree that was discovered growing on an old homestead site in Cerise Park. This old tree was a hidden treasure that had grown undetected and neglected for years. When found, it was showing its age and neglect and would not survive much longer. Because it was such an exciting discovery, people wanted the history of this tree to live on for future generations to enjoy. So the tree was grafted. How great is that!
I wonder if you’ve ever noticed a tree with a trunk that is roughly the same diameter from the lower branches to the soil line and then just inches above the ground the trunk becomes a lot fatter? That bulge at the base of the tree is actually the graft. This is frequently observed on crabapple and honeylocust trees.
Roses made quite a transformation in the late 1800’s when the first hybrid tea roses were grafted. Since that time, grafting has become the primary method of producing roses. This method of propagation created a fast and inexpensive way to propagate roses. It also fashioned roses with larger or miniature blooms, depending on what you’re wanting. Grafting has produced roses with more or less fragrance and a kaleidoscope of colors to choose from. However this has come with a price.
The place where the bud has been added, called the crown or bud-union, is a weak area on the plant. A hard, freezing winter can easily damage the crown, leaving only the original rootstock to grow. Grafted rootstock has a tendency to sucker and revert to its natural state, creating a constant battle in the rose garden. Any spindly rootstock suckers Coming from below the soil line must be pruned out to maintain the original rose.
When the graft union fails, usually due to frost damage, we refer to it as reverting back to wild. This is why people mound soil or mulch up around the base of the rose plant in the fall. This will act like a little blanket for the plant. However, the rose should go dormant before you mound the protection over the graft so don’t apply it until the ground has frozen. You might want to stockpile a little soil near the rose to avoid trying to dig frozen soil. I personally prefer to protect the plant with soil rather than fibrous mulch because rodents like to make a happy home in the mounded mulch.
Have you seen that grafted tomato plants are often available in the spring? They cost a bit more, and I’m not sure I really see the advantage of planting them, but I may have to try it sometime just to see what I think.
Grafting at the end of winter, before the tree starts budding, is ideal time to graft trees. There’s quite a bit of information about grafting on the internet but can be a bit tricky and my not be for the faint of heart. So if you think you might be interested in making your own creation, you have all winter to do your homework and be ready to grow when the time is right.
The next time you bite into an apple and make that monstrous “mmmm” yummy sound, I bet you’ll be thinking of the silent Frankenstein plants living in your landscape and the wonders of grafting. Have a happy Halloween!
Linda Corwine McIntosh, ISA Certified Arborist, Commercial Pesticide Applicator, Advanced Master Gardener.
