Recently, I received an email from long-time friend, Paul Koski. Koski resides in Nucla: we met back in 1994 when he was organizing support for the 110-mile Paradox Trail. He and I explored several back country roads that ultimately became part of the trail through the rugged west end of Montrose County. Since those days we have worked and rode side-by-side on many trails.
He was forwarding me an email from Kurt Refsnider regarding the Grand Loop mountain bike route in western Colorado/eastern Utah. Refsnider had several questions that Koski was eminently qualified to answer about the Paradox Trail, but also had questions about the Grand Loop that Paul thought I could answer.
That email got me thinking about the six-day ride I did with six friends back in 1994. We started the ride on an early September day at the Kokopelli’s Trailhead near Loma. We rode the connecting sections of the Kokopelli’s Trail, what would become the Paradox Trail, and the Tabeguache Trail. Paul joined us for the last three days of that ride. The term Grand Loop was coined during that trip.
We covered 243 miles in those six days, supported by two Jeep Cherokees full of camping gear driven by retired friends of mine, Squint Moore and Chuck Bromley. Back then, most of our crew had work and family responsibilities, but we managed to squeeze in a six-day vacation over a long Labor Day weekend. We were all recreational riders focused on riding through some fantastic, rugged country and taking it all in.
The route we ultimately used followed a few shortcuts to the current official Grand Loop route of 360 miles. Fred Matheny’s “Colorado Paradox” article in the July 1995 issue of Bicycling magazine recounts our Grand Loop ride. A few years later, I organized another multi-day trip using a slightly different route.
The Grand Loop is perfect for the serious bikepacking enthusiast or sag wagon camper who wants to crank off a lot of miles, take on a serious challenge and experience some the most rugged, scenic terrain in the west. Some have taken that concept to the extreme.
The idea is to ride a mountain bike many of hundreds of miles, pushing your body to its limit, going as light as you dare, through all types of weather, and as fast as you can — no support, no caching of supplies, no outside help. Just you, your bike, what you can carry on your bike, and anyone who is crazy enough to join you — it is called ultra racing. There are numerous such races around the world.
Since the 2000’s, attempts by Mike Curiak, Dave Harris, Gary Dye, Stefan Griebel, Fred Wilkinson, Scott Morris, Lynda Wallenfels, Cat Morrison and others to ride the Grand Loop have produced some impressive times. The Paradox Trail has had three different routes since its inception so there are separate records.
The best time along the original route through Bedrock is held by Dave Harris (no relation) — two days, 12 hours, and 44 minutes. The fastest time by way of Red Canyon and the Koski Traverse was set by Stefan Griebel — two days, 23 hours, and four minutes.
This version of the Paradox is slightly longer and more rugged and technical than the Bedrock route. The women’s record for the Paradox II version is held by Wallenfels and Morrison — three days, 11 hours, and 33 minutes.
Which brings me around to why Kurt contacted Paul and I. He is writing a series of articles about the history of the Grand Loop, its racing history, and his experience racing on the loop. He happens to own the record for the current rendition of the Grand Loop that includes an additional 8 miles of singletrack on the Paradox that was added in 2018. His time is an amazing two days, five hours and 36 minutes. I happily answered his questions. I cannot wait to read his articles.
If you go, Google bikepacking.net and The Radavist for more information about bikepacking and ultra racing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.