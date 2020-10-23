Stand on the shore next to any river that is flooding and you should feel a force on earth uncommon in our experiences in nature. Rivers in drought; not so much. Hydrologists, people who study water and its movement talk about rivers as living bodies. One way we can tell they are alive is through the surges in wet years contrasting with trickles in dry years.
Another way is to look at the living things that inhabit rivers. One of these animals truly achieves harmony in living rivers: the river otter. Few North American mammals are as tied to fresh water for survival as the otter. Plus, these animals are adorable.
The rhythm of life for otters rises and falls with rivers like the Gunnison within Black Canyon National Park. When water is plentiful, there are more items on the menu; crayfish, insects, frogs and fish. Swift, frigid waters foster lavish fur. They have adapted an oily undercoat with thousands of hairs to the square inch. And, they love to play.
Some of their antics have been overemphasized in Disney and other nature documentaries, but few species (your dog or cat excepted) continue to play as adults like otters. Wrestling, grooming, group grooming, muzzle touching, face-pawing, nipping, attacking and sometimes fighting are all activities they indulge in.
They are highly social. Family groups, which are formed around an adult female, might include pups, yearling otters, unrelated juveniles and occasionally other adults. A given clan could have as few as seven members or be as high as 30. They seem to understand that it takes many to survive.
Plus, it makes for plenty of playmates. They roll around in tall streamside grasses, wallow in riverbank sand, chase each other in what appears to us as a game of tag, and, of course, they enjoy tucking their arms and legs under their bodies and sledding down mud or snow slides as though they were on a steep roller coaster. If you weren’t a human, being included in an otter family seems like fun.
Fur-bearing mammals were trapped or shot out of most of the western U.S. in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Biologists at Colorado Parks and Wildlife released 22 otters into the Gunnison River from 1976 to 1981. It seemed like they disappeared for a while, but in recent years (especially this summer), visitors have been seeing them off and on in the park.
Otters give the impression that they have synchronized their tempo of living with the river’s pace over all of the years since they have returned. Their swimming ability is a crowning achievement for them when turbulent waters are flooding.
Their anatomy suggests that they have perfected an ability to work with the river’s flow rather than pushing against it. While most mammals, including humans, are prone to paddling in the water, otters, like whales, seals, manatees and so on, will undulate to make use of the currents.
While their webbed feet are important for swimming support, their elongated and muscular tail provides the main force to flow through the water. Research has shown that, like Olympic swimmers, the undulation (swimmers call it the dolphin kick) combines flexing the body in complimentary movements. Starting at the lower back or lumbar region, the bending is transmitted through the pelvis to vertical sweeps by the tail. This provides the strongest possible propulsion using the least amount of energy.
This same motion is used by Missy Franklin, Michael Phelps and other swimmers off the starting block and follows a flip turn from the pool wall. You’ve probably seen this motion and examples are common online. For otters, undulation gives them great acceleration and efficiency for hunting below the river’s surface. Working with the river, otters realize a crucial connection to currents that fluctuate between floods and droughts.
It’s early morning on the river at East Portal. I hope to spot an otter diving into the waters, hunting up its next meal. I can see lots of minnows and some crayfish; worms and insects seem to be invisible. The Gunnison is in drought. After three years of low precipitation, the gush is gone out of the water.
The power of the stream is reduced, but deep in the canyon the Gunnison still pulsates with a rhythm of harmony between otter and river. A top predator, otters bring the Gunnison to life whether the waters are quiet or thunderous. And even with the fluctuation they will endure because they are both part of a greater whole.
Paul Zaenger has been a supervisory park ranger at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park since 1993. Other park assignments include Mount Rushmore National Memorial and Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.
