Don't compromise on your tools as the right tool wins in the end

During the years I was imprisoned in high school, I elected to take woodshop. I figured it would be an easy class, considering I took woodshop in middle school and really excelled at it. The doorstop I made was truly an engineering marvel.
A burly old man, with the disposition of a coiled rattlesnake, taught the shop class and he never smiled. Mr. Burrell spent most of his time screaming at kids who were using power tools. He constantly delivered a lecture about the right tool for the right job. Once again, I made a landmark management decision choosing this class.
One lecture he delivered was about the most misused tool in the shop being the lowly screwdriver. This tool was designed to turn slotted screws for the purpose of tightening or loosening. Period. Nothing else.
In reality, the screwdriver is used for prying, lifting nails, stabbing, hammering, opening paint cans and hammering them back shut, and scores of other misuses. You know you are guilty, as am I.
What brought this memory back to the forefront was an incident that occurred at the range the other day. I was happily shooting one of my hunting rifles when I noticed one of the action screws was loose. I should have waited until I got home, where the proper tools are, to tighten it.
Since I did not have a screwdriver, I tried a dime. That failed miserably, so I moved up the food chain and tried my pocket knife; a rather expensive pocket knife I might add. Within minutes I had a buggered up screw head, a big scratch on my stock, a cut on my finger, and a broken blade on my knife. Mission accomplished; the day is now a dumpster fire.
It matters not what your chosen outdoor activity may be, we have all been there. Trying to fix a shifter on your bike, battery terminal on the ATV, the sight on your expensive bow or a screw on your firearm.
How about those tiny screws on your fishing reel? The ones that don’t come lose until you are on the stream but never at home where the proper tools are. After attempting to tighten the screws with the end of a filet knife you have a stripped screw, cut finger, broken filet knife and blood all over your fishing outfit, not to mention you have scared all the wildlife in the area with the tirade of profanity you unleashed.
Mechanical objects can and will fail. They will not fail at home, where the proper assortment of tools and parts are located to accomplish a proper repair. The object will fail 17 miles northwest of the turnoff from nowhere. My buddy Murphy, of Murphy’s Law fame, will see to that.
We all carry, or at least should carry, a toolkit of sorts in our vehicle, boat, bicycle and ATV. I won’t give you a suggested list of what tools to carry but will make a comment about quality.
Anyone who has ever turned a wrench for a living will attest to the pitfalls of using inferior, made in Taiwan, wrenches, ratchets and sockets. The professional probably has the scarred up knuckles to show off as a punishment for using junk tools.
The tool kit you are going to carry in the backcountry will probably live in a dirty, dusty, wet and dark environment, full of neglect. That makes it difficult to justify an expensive wrench set for such a place.
However, when the time comes that you really need to fix something, you will be very happy you went for the quality tools. Nothing like busted up knuckles from a failed cheapo ratchet to improve the mood you are in as you attempt a trailside repair on your vehicle.
It is probably not possible, let alone practical, to always have the complete set of tools needed for any type of outdoor activity repair. I do have a set of decent tools in the truck, ATV and boat. Whenever I am off in the hills with any one of those, a tool kit is relatively close. It is the specialty tools that we need to consider.
Your trail bike probably comes with one of those fix-all tool kits, crammed into a plastic carrying case. The same kind of kit comes with motorcycles, ATVs and outboard motors.
Do not rely on that kit. Check with your dealer, friends, repair shop, and fellow outdoor people to see what little tools and spare parts are most likely to be needed. A master link for the chain of your bike, or a set of spark plugs for the motorized vehicles is a good place to start.
In my fishing kit, I always carry an extra spool of line, with a freshly serviced set of drag washers and new line. A tiny screwdriver, matched to the screws on my reel, and a small pair of needle nose pliers.
You have heard me tout the virtues of the multi-tool in this column as an important addition to your survival gear. There are multi-tools that come with 37 different types of tools, all carried in one compact package. The problem is that, while the tool can do just about anything, it can probably do nothing well.
Using the tiny Phillips head screwdriver on a multi-tool to fix an expensive piece of archery equipment can end in a disaster, to include a permanently damaged bow. The multi-tool is better than your pocket knife, but not by much.
If you cannot carry the precision tools necessary to do field repairs for expensive sporting equipment, consider specialty multi-tools. There are custom multi-tools made for just about any activity. I now have several built specifically for repairing firearms that are made by the Real Avid Company.
Tools specific to your sport are available for fishing tackle, cameras, bicycles, archery and boating. A little research online will reveal a huge array of them you probably did not know about. Leatherman tools would be a place to start, as they have many sport specific tools in their line up. As always, go for quality in the sport specific multi-tool, leaving the junk tools for the flea market.
Be sure the multi-tool you choose has the proper tools on it for your chosen piece of sporting equipment. You don’t want to find out your equipment is held together with torx screws and you only have a Phillips bit.
Mr. Burrell drilled into our heads about the right tool for the job at hand. I did not pay much attention to him back in my teenage years. As an old guy, with many scars, I am listening to Mr. Burrell now, even though he passed years ago. He was a teacher who made a difference.
