Fishing at 9,700 feet in a city park provides an unusual experience with above average size fish

Picture the last time you took a leisurely stroll through a city park on a summer day. Kids playing on swing sets. Dogs chasing sticks. Families out for a bike ride.
These and other scenes you may envision are typical of a city park in our community and most anywhere else. But sort of like an artist who reaches for a clean piece of paper on which to draw, please clear your mind of those images and begin again with new images of a different city park scene.
At 9,700 feet in elevation, this city park is unusual. Begin with a mountain scene. Add aspen and spruce trees. Best of all, add a lake nestled in a bowl shaped out of the mountain below the peak. Put it all together and you have Buckhorn Lakes, a City of Montrose park. Now this is what I call a park!
Although Buckhorn is located well outside of the city limits, and fails the definition of a standard city park, it succeeds where other parks can’t. A short drive from Montrose, Buckhorn excels as a cool respite from the heat of summer. The history of the park is interesting. The land was purchased in two pieces by the city for $1.25 an acre, as authorized by acts of the U.S. Congress. The acts were signed by President Wilson in 1917 and President Harding in 1922.
Using the plural form of the name is intentional as there are two lakes immediately next to each other. One is long and narrow, the other deep and more rounded. Access to both lakes is very good as one can drive to the waters edge at several places, or except for a few marshy areas, one can walk around the lakes along the edges.
The Colorado Parks and Wildlife stocks the lakes, providing a good fishery for family and kids. CPW has years of stocking records for brooks, cutthroats and rainbows, in varying sizes from fingerlings to larger catchable size fish. I've always caught at least a few fish at Buckhorn, sometimes being very good.
The fish always seem to be above average size and fat. Here, one can fish most any way one pleases, including bait, lures, or flies. This is an excellent lake for small hand propelled boats, such as a small raft or float tube; I take a kayak. Kids do well here as there is plenty of open space for casting and good shorelines that allow you to stand without worry of falling in the water.
And because it is relatively close to town, the short drive up or back is advantageous for the younger kids who tire quicker. Or is that an advantage for the parents?
Because of its location near the ridge top, storms can come strong and fast. I've been caught out in the rain there more than once, especially during late summer afternoons. If you should decide to go for only part of the day, mornings are best.
Sometimes by early afternoon, the clouds are building, and with little warning, the sky starts falling. But more often than not, the rain is over quickly and you may see a rainbow in the sky as you return to the task at hand of catching a rainbow in the lake.
Buckhorn is located on Storm King Mountain, just under the Sawtooth Rocks, southeast of Montrose. Storm King, as well as Water Dog Peak, it’s shorter neighbor with the radio tower, can be seen clearly from anywhere in the valley.
Local wisdom is to look for the likeness of the number seven formed by the snow on the mountain in the winter, and when the seven is nearly gone, then the snow has melted enough so that the road into the lakes will be open, and it is time to go fishing.
The road is a good dirt, gravel, and rock road, but can be rough in places. You can get there in a car, but a high clearance vehicle is advisable.
Entrance to the park is free. Pack out your own trash as no trash service is available. Access to Buckhorn starts out of Colona on U.S. 550, heading east up the Buckhorn Road for about 8 miles to the lakes.
Joel L. Evans is an avid fisherman, outdoor writer, and photographer, who has explored Colorado for decades.
