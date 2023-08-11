Take a walk in Montrose. It won’t be long before you see the Uncompahgre River, a thick ribbon of water flowing through town, carrying on to canals that water fields; floating rafters and surfers along, and providing rich fishing for anglers. The Uncompahgre is the centerpiece of Montrose — and it’s vital for agriculture, the tourist-based economy, birds, wildlife and plant life.
The river that nourishes so many interests relies on us as much as we rely on it.
That’s where the nonprofit Friends of the River Uncompahgre — and ultimately, you — come in. The nonprofit, better known as ForU, recently became active after a years-long hiatus.
“We need to deal with the health of our riparian corridor,” said Melanie Rees, board member, who noted ForU had worked to that end in the past, and that the City of Montrose is heavily invested in river health. In 2021, she realized it was time for ForU to make a comeback.
That year, a river cleanup she organized drew 74 volunteers of all ages, who were eager to help clear debris. “We had several families from out of town, even a family of six from Oregon came. It was clear to me a lot of people love the river and are willing to help,” Rees said.
She herself realized it would be better to have an organization dedicated to the river on board. Rees reached out to former ForU board members, who, she said, were happy to revive the organization and who had maintained its nonprofit status.
The new board’s first major projects are riparian restoration on the southern section, including the Chipeta Lake boat ramp area, and then along the Colorado Outdoors river corridor in northern Montrose. RiversEdge West in Grand Junction has already begun grant-funded work here and will continue this year in efforts to remove invasive Russian olives and tamarisk. ForU is raising the money to buy native trees and shrubs to replace the invasive plant life and is recruiting volunteers for revegetation.
If the Russian olives and tamarisk (salt cedar) are not brought to heel, they will take over, choking out native plants and harming the species that rely on those plants.
“We’re taking out invasives and planting natives,” is how Rees puts it. She reiterated the city and RiversEdge West have done significant work to maintain biodiversity, too.
River health is multifaceted. It’s more than just keeping out invasive species; it has to do with protecting an entire ecosystem. Rees mentioned something as seemingly simple as shade. Sufficient shade helps keep water temperatures low enough that algae does not grow and harm the fishery waters. Russian olive, though prolific, does not grow tall enough to provide shade. Cottonwoods do. They also provide perches for raptors and other birds.
“I’ve been involved in kayaking, canoeing and rafting forever,” said Bruce Ackerman, president of the Black Canyon Audubon Society, and ForU member. “Whenever I’m going along the river in a boat, there’s always lots of birds to see. I’m pretty sure most kinds of birds that live around here use the area along the river for something. I’m either seeing or listening to birds as I go down (it),” he said.
“I think for ForU to have kind of reconstituted themselves, I think it’s great. I think Montrose has a lot of undeveloped kinds of forests along the river and I hope we can keep some of it that way. Sometimes, I’m no in favor of what does get developed along the river, but there’s still a lot of good forests left.”
ForU tries to serve multiple purposes, especially as development increases. Rees also addressed development — a fact of life, she indicated. The nonprofit’s river guardians component will take a look at potential impacts along the river, working with the city’s review process for the river corridor overlay zone to assure water quality, recreation, river access and riparian health.
“As our community grows, which is inevitable, there is certainly going to be more pressure on the river. We need a pro-river voice in that to make sure public recreational access is preserved, that water flows from storm drains (from developments) enter the river properly where there is vegetation to clean the water,” Rees said.
“We need to hopefully have river-oriented development. … We’re going to have a sort of river guardians role that will grow over time as the community grows.”
The revamped ForU is building on work from its past. ForU first formed in 2006 and its work led to the adoption of a river corridor overlay zone in 2009 under the municipal code, as well as a riverway master plan completed in 2011. ForU was part of initiating the annual Fun on the Uncompahgre Festival (FUNC Fest) at Riverbottom Park in 2015 — and its volunteers are returning there this weekend for the 2023 festival. There, they will have information about FOR-U, native plants and upcoming planting sessions for which people can sign up. The nonprofit will also accept donations to help pay for native plants as RiversEdge West removes invasive ones.
“Another thing we do is care-taking. We have great facilities that have been developed over the years, but they need maintenance,” Rees said, citing the Montrose Water Sports Park. Just last winter, the city worked with Haynes Excavation to perform maintenance on the water sports park, which has become a main attraction for kayakers, surfers and rafters.
In recent years, the city added a put-in and take-out on the Uncompahgre for rafts. However, the channel at the takeout near Taviwach Park (northern Montrose) had filled in and was too narrow for rafts. A critical sign warning rafters they need to leave the river at this point also was repositioned more prominently.
ForU’s river caretakers spot problems and either inform city parks staff or call out volunteers to address such issues as snags and downed trees in the river that block safe passage, or to fill in the holes beavers made under a riverside trail.
Speaking of trails, ForU is trying to cover those, too, with maintenance and cleanup, particularly after a wet spring that caused overgrowth to crowd them out. “Trails need maintenance and the city can’t hire enough people to keep up with all the maintenance on amenities that have been developed on the corridor. The people who use these trails, who love these trails, can help take care of them” through ForU, Rees said.
“When walking the river trails anytime of day, many locals find themselves just pausing on the bridge and watching it flow,” said ForU member John Unger. (Unger is also a columnist for the Daily Press.) “It is kind of amazing how this same Uncompahgre River can provide thrills and athletic challenges to a surfer in a wetsuit, PFD (personal flotation device) and helmet, working on her wave-jumping moves, or a guy learning to turn and switch legs. The very same river serves both purposes and is not diminished at all after having served.”
Anyone can join ForU, which is looking to increase its board of directors from five people to nine, as well as for tech support, photographers, and of course people willing to pitch in with the physical work of restoration. There is no membership fee; email foru.montrose@gmail.com for more information.
“We’re trying to build up our initial base of people who care about this river,” Rees said.
ForU has also considered what other riverine communities have done, hoping to draw lessons from them.
Rees has found that the more people are aware of the river and understand its place, the more inclined they are to take care of it. “We’re going to do what we can to help increase that knowledge and awareness,” she said. “This community is fortunate that we have this access and yet, that’s a lot of land, a lot of amenities to take care of. … There’s definitely a role for people who enjoy the river to volunteer to take care of it.”
Unger urged people to come out to FUNC Fest Saturday and Sunday to learn more about the river.
“Both the FUNC Fest and the river events organized by the valuable Friends of the River Uncompahgre make it so much fun for everyone to enjoy watching top athletes on the river, as well as engaging with the many dimensions of what makes the Unc such a great asset to our valley,” Unger said.
Rees hopes for more overall awareness.
“There are people who live here who hardly know about their river. I love the river. I think it’s this community’s finest asset. That, and the people.”
For more information about FOR-U, visit foru-montrose.org. FUNC Fest starts at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at Riverbottom Park. For more information, visit visitmontrose.com/events/fun-on-the-uncompahgre/.