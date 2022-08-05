GARDEN: Answering some recent gardening questions asked at the fair

I hope you had a chance to visit the Montrose County Fair this year. It was a lot of fun and there were some fantastic exhibits! A lot of people stopped by the master gardener booth to discuss issues that they’re having with their landscapes and vegetable garden.
There were quite a few people Inquiring about tomato problems.
Curling leaves were at the top of that list, so let’s talk about that. If the leaves roll a bit and the plant is wilting, especially in the afternoon, I imagine the plant might just be hot and in need of a good drink of water. Maybe that’s describing me when I’m working in the garden? Anyway, mulching them and giving them a good watering about three times a week could solve the problem.
If you find the leaves are a bit more yellow with tan spots and the leaves rolled upward, as well as visible purple veins, it could be a disease called curly top virus (CTV).
This virus is usually transmitted to the plant by a beet leafhopper. Beet leafhoppers overwinter on Russian thistle (tumbleweeds) or mustard weeds. So if you have these weeds nearby, the hoppers may have moved from the weeds to your tomatoes, and even to your peppers.
This is a serious virus because there’s no cure for it. I’m sorry to say, but the only thing you can do if the plant has the virus is pull it up and throw it away. Don’t compost it! You’ll want to get rid of the infected plant to prevent any leafhoppers that may be in the garden from transmitting the virus to even more plants.
Leafhoppers don’t like to feed on shaded plants so shading the plants can help to stop the hoppers and thus the virus. You can bring a sample of the tomato plant to the CSU Extension office for a diagnosis. If the virus is a problem in your garden, you might want to be proactive next spring by covering your plants with a floating row cover throughout the season. This will help keep the insects off of your plants while allowing water and air to reach them. You might also avoid planting your tomatoes next to beets and spinach since these plants can also be a source of the virus.
A lot of people’s tomatoes, including my own, have a dark colored little zipper-looking mark on the side of them. I know this is a pollinating problem caused when the anthers stick to the side of the newly developing tomato. Since this a result of cooler weather and rain (or moisture) I’m not going to complain about it for a minute. In fact, I think I’m going to be glad when I see that zipper, remembering the heat, drought, and smoke that we experienced the past couple of summers.
Another question that was asked was, “what is the definition of a noxious weed?” But this begs the question, why should I care?
The term “noxious weed” has been defined as plants that are not native to our area. Most have come from Europe or Asia. Some were introduced accidentally (via seeds) or as ornamentals that have escaped. These plants have an advantage because the insects, diseases, and animals that would normally control them just aren’t found here.
Noxious weeds are moving into our ecosystems and displacing our native plants at an alarming rate. When the plants that wildlife uses for food, shelter, or nesting are gone, the wildlife is forced to leave the area to survive.
Over the years, millions of dollars have been spent to control these weeds. In one way or another they cost all of us. We keep finding new species in our region so it just makes good sense to try to stop them before they become a serious problem.
The first step in weed management is learning to identify your weeds and managing them to the best of your ability. I think a good website for learning about the weeds is: https://www.mesacounty.us/pest/weed-identification/noxious-weeds-of-mesa-county-co/
If you have a weed that you can’t identify, or one that seems to be spreading very rapidly, you can bring a sample of it to the extension office for an ID. Be sure to wear gloves and don’t let it contact your skin since you’re not sure what you’re dealing with. And always put your samples in an enclosed container.
Don’t forget that fences won’t stop weeds. They can quickly go under a fence and become a problem for you and your neighbor. In fact there’s a great saying, “Good neighbors control their noxious weeds!” You know, you could even help educate your neighbors about noxious weeds. But I suppose that should probably be done with a lot of grace and tact.
We were all pretty excited when someone brought a sample of tamarisk beetles Diorhabda spp. to the booth for an ID. These beetles were introduced along the Colorado River and a few other areas to control the spread of tamarisk shrubs along our waterways.
Through monitoring we know their range now expands from northern Mexico, below El Paso, north into Kansas, across the Colorado River basin, and into California. In fact, they’ve been found in every state in the Southwestern U.S. and have established populations in at least 10 states. It was good to know that these beetles have found their way to our area and are hard at work right here in Montrose. Don’t worry about the beetles killing your favorite tree. They only feed on tamarisk.
People also wanted a list of drought tolerant trees and trees that do well in our area but due to space constraints, I’ll cover that topic in my next article. In the meantime, enjoy your garden!
Linda Corwine McIntosh is a commercial pesticide applicator, ISA-certified arborist and advanced master gardener.