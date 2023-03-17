GARDEN: Growing green on St Patrick’s Day

Some plants, like this shamrock plant, as well as planting certain cool season crops on St. Patrick’s Day, is said to bring good luck. (Linda Corwine McIntosh/Special to the MDP)

If you were in Ireland, today would be the traditional day to plant peas, potatoes, and maybe some onions. Like it or not, we’re not in Ireland. But that’s no reason not to go green today.

My mom and Grammy always planted their peas on St. Patrick’s Day. In fact, a lot of people say this is the time to plant not only peas but potatoes, onions and a few other cold hardy veggies. I’ve heard tales that this was supposed to bring gardeners luck. But I can’t help wonder if some people in the U.S. plant on St. Patrick’s Day because it gives them a date to remember when the soil’s said to get warmer, so that would make it time to plant cool season crops.



