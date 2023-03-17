GARDEN: Growing green on St Patrick’s Day

If you were in Ireland, today would be the traditional day to plant peas, potatoes, and maybe some onions. Like it or not, we’re not in Ireland. But that’s no reason not to go green today.
My mom and Grammy always planted their peas on St. Patrick’s Day. In fact, a lot of people say this is the time to plant not only peas but potatoes, onions and a few other cold hardy veggies. I’ve heard tales that this was supposed to bring gardeners luck. But I can’t help wonder if some people in the U.S. plant on St. Patrick’s Day because it gives them a date to remember when the soil’s said to get warmer, so that would make it time to plant cool season crops.
I would think common sense would tell you that a planting date would vary a lot depending on what part of the country you live in. It’s a fact that wet soil will stay cooler than dry soil, especially if the soil contains organic matter or mulch.
And let’s face it, every year seems to be different. Some years it’s been warm and dry in February. Other years it’s been cold with occasional snow storms well into April. So sorry mom, but I wouldn’t go by the old saying. The soil this year is still so wet in most areas that it really shouldn’t be worked until it starts to be slightly crumbly and won’t form a mud ball in your hand.
Planting too early in the season is a common mistake that newbie gardeners often make. This isn’t good, because when the soil is still too cold it can cause the seeds to germinate slowly, rot in the soil, or cause the plant to stress all season.
Even though most of us are anxious for sunny warm days, cool season crops such as peas, head lettuce, turnips, radish, and parsley love cool weather. As a general guideline, 50 degrees is a good soil temperature for cool-season crops. If you don’t want to rely on the luck of the Irish, taking the soil’s temperature 4 inches deep, at 8 a.m. is recommended before you plant. (You don’t need to take a pulse though.)
You’re usually safe planting peas about a month before the average last spring frost date. It’s a good idea to try to remember, or write down, the average last frost date. For Montrose it is approximately May 12. With that said, if you prefer to plant by soil temperatures, 40 degrees or above is recommended for planting peas.
Beets aren’t quite as hardy as peas but can also be planted in cool soil. Soaking peas and beets in a container of water overnight, before you plant, will help them germinate quicker. This is because they have a tough outer “shell” and the water will help soften them.
Potatoes really aren’t all that hardy. They actually prefer soil that’s about 50 degrees or above. Potatoes should be cut into a few pieces about 1 ½ to 2 inches in size. Be sure to have at least one or two “eyes” or little growth places on each piece of potato that you plant. Cutting them the night before and leaving them in the house to dry out a bit will help prevent disease. Also, buy your potatoes at a garden center. The potatoes from a grocery store may not do well.
Even though broccoli, cabbage, kohlrabi, onions, lettuce, radish, spinach, and turnips are all considered hardy vegetables that can survive a frosty nip, they shouldn’t be planted in soil that’s colder than 40 degrees. Broccoli, cabbage, and cauliflower are usually planted as little starts rather than directly sown seeds. These crops can withstand daytime temperatures as low as 40 degrees and can be planted as early as two to four weeks before the date of the average last spring frost.
Onions like good soil, and when weeds are abundant the weeds are sure to win. Onion sets will do much better rather than planting seeds at this time. Onions would appreciate a little additional fertilizer during the growing season. Organic mulch, especially herbicide free grass clippings, will help your onion crop.
Semi hardy vegetables include beets, carrots, cauliflower, parsley, parsnips, potatoes, and Swiss chard. These guys prefer a minimum daytime temperature of 40 to 50 degrees.
Warm weather plants like tomatoes, peppers, and basil prefer a warmer soil of about 60 to 70 degrees. So don’t get too excited about getting them planted too early.
Pansies, violas or Johnny jump-ups love the cool spring weather! These plants are usually available in most garden centers in the spring. They will struggle with the heat of summer but will look great for several years when cool weather rolls around. They’re considered a short-lived perennial but if you let them go to seed they should keep producing for years to come.
Don’t you always think of shamrock plants (Oxalis regnellii) on St. Paddy’s Day? I guess that’s because the leaves look like shamrocks or clovers and they produce small white trumpet-shaped flowers around St. Patrick’s Day and they really do make a pretty nice St. Patrick’s Day plant. Some people even say they bring good luck, or the luck of the Irish. It’s interesting that the leaves fold up at night, so don’t worry if they don’t look the same in the evening as they do in the morning. Like most cooler-season plants, they will go a little dormant during the summer months, but always bounce back when fall rolls around.
Shamrocks are easy to divide making them a great plant to share with a friend. And yes, they do come in a purple variety for those of you that want something a little different. Purple shamrock (Oxalis triangularis), are known as false shamrock but are very similar to the green varieties.
So why not get your green on this St. Paddy’s day. And if someone dares to try to pinch you, just show them your green thumb. Have a Happy St. Patrick’s Day!
Linda Corwine McIntosh is an advanced master gardener, ISA-certified arborist, commercial pesticide applicator.
