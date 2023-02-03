GARDEN: Houseplants and the leafy love affair

This night-blooming cereus may be considered the "Ugly Duckling" of houseplants. (Linda Corwine McIntosh/Special to the MDP)

I have to admit, the last time I was in one of the big box stores and saw all the fantastic artificial plants, I was a bit drawn in by them. But I came to my senses and thought, wait! What am I thinking? Why do I have houseplants in the first place?

My plants are so much more than a piece of furniture. Sure, houseplants can help purify the air and add a feeling of relaxation and interest to a room, but some of my plants are so much more than that. I especially love my fragrant and blooming plants at this drab, cold, time of year.



