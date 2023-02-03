GARDEN: Houseplants and the leafy love affair

I have to admit, the last time I was in one of the big box stores and saw all the fantastic artificial plants, I was a bit drawn in by them. But I came to my senses and thought, wait! What am I thinking? Why do I have houseplants in the first place?
My plants are so much more than a piece of furniture. Sure, houseplants can help purify the air and add a feeling of relaxation and interest to a room, but some of my plants are so much more than that. I especially love my fragrant and blooming plants at this drab, cold, time of year.
Just the other night I woke up because I smelled something so sweet. I laid there for quite a while trying to figure out what I was smelling, then I realized the intoxicating fragrance was my pink jasmine (Jasminum) that blooms every winter at about this time. I fell back to sleep thinking how lucky we are to have something so delightful that can grow right in our home.
Unfortunately my husband wasn’t as thrilled with the fragrance as I was. I could tell that right off when he began to repeatedly sneeze. So I moved the plant downstairs and placed it near the back door. That was actually a great place for it because every time I come in the door I get a fragrant whiff of jasmine and it doesn’t bother his allergies now. Wouldn’t you agree that’s so much nicer than an artificial plant or some type of room spray or plug in?
I also have little orange and lime plants that have an unbelievably sweet aroma when they bloom. And better yet, they produce little oranges and limes. These guys usually bloom in the summer so I get small winter fruit. However, both of them have flower buds now so I’ll get a burst of fragrance about the time my jasmine is finished blooming and hopefully more little fruit. I love it!
My night blooming (Epiphyllum oxypetalum) is my Ugly Duckling plant. This plant is also referred to as Queen of the Night Cereus or Jungle Cactus. It’s kind of spindly with rather unattractive leaves. So I usually keep it in a back room when it’s not blooming and put it outside in a protected shady area of the deck during the summer months.
Once a year it decides to reward me for my efforts with the most unusual, amazing, and fragrant flowers that you can imagine. When it blooms even my husband marvels at it and lets it stay in a prime location.
I also have a Hoya Camosa (sometimes referred to as wax plant) that blooms about once a year. This plant likes indirect bright light conditions or it won’t bloom. There are quite a few varieties of Hoyas but they all have thick leaves that trail down the pot making them a good plant for a hanging basket. They can also be placed in an area where you might need a plant hanging down.
When the small clusters of waxy star shaped flowers bloom it puts out a powerful, unusual scent. The flowers are as unusual as the scent, looking like little upside-down umbrellas. I think they’re great but one of my daughters isn’t quite so sure about the fragrance.
I have a night-blooming jasmine (Cestrum) that a friend gave me and it’s one of my favorite plants! This is a plant that I just can’t get enough of when it’s blooming! As you probably guessed by the name, it blooms in the evening and through the night for a few weeks during the summer.
This plant not only smells fantastic when it’s blooming but it’s pretty much resistant to disease and pests. People say it’s the perfect plant for people with brown thumbs. Just don’t let it get too dry. It will wilt to tell you it needs to be watered.
Stephanotis is another great flowering plant.Stephanotis floribunda are also known as Madagascar jasmine or bridal veil or bridal bouquet because they are, or were, often used in bridal bouquets. (I can’t keep up with that.) The little white flowers aren’t only pretty, but they have an almost perfume aroma.
It’s a bit surprising that it’s actually a member of the milkweed family. The foliage is a vine that grows three to four feet tall when grown indoors. It prefers bright, cool, conditions and isn’t difficult to grow.
Of course I have to mention gardenia (Gardenia jasminoides). This is a tropical broadleaf evergreen shrub, but is typically grown as a large, indoor houseplant. People seem to either love or hate the aroma of this plant, probably because it can be pretty strong. To keep the white flower buds from dropping, grow it in a bright cool location.
I know you can overdo it with too many aromatic plants in an area. So if you choose wisely you can get flowering plants that don’t bloom all at once. Just think, you could have a naturally great smelling home for quite a few consecutive months.
With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, a great smelling flowering plant might be the perfect gift to say Happy Valentine’s Day for years to come. Hopefully it will become a flowering love affair.
Linda Corwine McIntosh is a commercial pesticide applicator, advanced master gardener and ISA-certified arborist.
