GARDEN: March can be a challenging time in the garden

The sporadic snow storms may be slowing down our gardening plans but I think everyone is elated about the moisture. One of these days it’s all of a sudden going to start warming up and we’re going to hit the ground running.
Have you noticed the green grass and weeds growing along the south sides of buildings or in sunny protected areas? The moisture has made the weeds and weedy grasses as happy as it has made most of us.
If the weeds are already green and growing it might be a good idea to identify what kind of weeds they are. There’s a good chance the early arrivals that you may be seeing are “winter annual” weeds, meaning they germinated last fall and have anxiously been waiting all winter for warm weather so they can begin growing. A pre-emergent herbicide applied this coming fall could help prevent these species of weeds from becoming a problem again next spring.
You can apply pre-emergent herbicides now to prevent “summer annual” weeds. These are the annual weeds that will pop up during the summer months. I especially like pre-emergent herbicides because they’ll keep seeds from germinating but won’t harm your existing perennials, shrubs, or trees.
Products such as Preen or Dimension herbicides can help you control a variety of grasses and broadleaf weeds. Pre-emergent herbicides need soil moisture to activate them and get them working, so I always try to apply it on non-irrigated areas like a gravel driveway or an area next to the road, before rain or snow is expected. That way it gets the needed moisture and I don’t have to water it in. The label will tell you what weeds it will control and how it should be applied.
Once the snow has melted and you’re able to prune without setting your ladder in a snowbank, there’s no reason to wait to prune your trees. Removing dead, crossed or diseased branches is a good place to start when pruning. The idea when pruning fruit trees is to open up the tree to sunlight.
If you’re not sure about pruning your fruit tree, it would be better not to prune too much rather than taking too much off. Removing more than about one third of the branches will cause the tree to produce “sucker” wood or “water shoots.”
Branches that grow straight up off of a main branch have a weak attachment, and will never produce fruit. Those branches will end up needing to be removed, so you’ve basically just created more work for yourself and didn’t do much to benefit the tree.
Oh, and don’t bother with pruning seals. That’s old school and has been proven to cause more harm than good. A properly made cut will heal all by itself.
It’s really hard to explain how to prune a fruit tree in an article but there’s some great information online. You might want to start by searching “pruning fruit trees” at extension.colostate.edu. When you search for any gardening advice on the web, including “edu” in your search will direct you to education backed sites, such as CSU’s Fact Sheets or Plant Talk.
I’ve seen some really bad information being given out on the internet, so knowing the advice that you’re getting is science backed and research-based is always a good thing.
It’s almost time to apply dormant oil. In case you’re not familiar with dormant oil, or horticultural oils (often called superior oils) they’re a great way to control a variety of plant pests. They’re referred to as “dormant oils” because they are typically applied early in the season to trees, shrubs, or roses while they’re still dormant.
Always be sure to check the label before using it and make sure the oil is safe for the plants you want to apply it to. There are a few plants that are sensitive to the oils and it can “burn” the plant tissue after it’s been applied, but the label will tell you if your tree or plant is one of those.
Oils work by smothering over-wintering eggs and insects that may be on your plants. They don’t really harm beneficial insects because most beneficial insects are not over-wintering on the trees and shrubs that you’ll be spraying.
If you had a problem with aphids or scale last summer, I definitely recommend spraying with dormant oil! It’s a great way to control them. If you’re planning to apply dormant oil to your fruit trees this spring, you might want to prune them before applying it.
I usually apply dormant oil early to mid-March. The idea is to apply it before the tree breaks dormancy and leaves begin to form. However, applying it too soon in the season can cause the buds to heat up, which can make them more susceptible to frost damage, so I’m thinking it would be nice if we start seeing warmer temperatures and rain instead of snow. But even in that case, you don’t want to apply oil right before rain is expected.
Spring is always a good time to check your trees for any broken branches. When I’m driving through town I see so many large trees with dead branches caught in the canopy of the tree. And yes, that does freak me out! I know a good wind or the force of gravity is going to cause the branch to come crashing to the ground. It’s just a matter of time. So keep looking up and check your trees! Any damage that the tree may be experiencing will be a lot easier to see before the tree is covered with leaves.
One last quick reminder: mid- to late March is usually time to plant cool season crops like peas, broccoli, lettuce, and spinach. You may be anxious to get out in the landscape and get going, but if your soil is still wet, delay working in it or planting until the soil will crumble a bit in your hands when picked up. If it forms a mud ball, wait a few more days. Our soils usually dry out relatively quickly.
I know March weather can be a challenge for gardeners. But, I’m sure we’re all thankful for the moisture. And we always manage to work around it.
Linda Corwine McIntosh is licensed pesticide applicator, ISA certified arborist and advanced master gardener.