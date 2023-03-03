GARDEN: March can be a challenging time in the garden

If you’re not sure about pruning your fruit tree, it would be better not to prune too much rather than taking too much off. Removing more than about one third of the branches will cause the tree to produce “sucker” wood or “water shoots.” (Linda Corwine McIntosh/Special to the MDP)

The sporadic snow storms may be slowing down our gardening plans but I think everyone is elated about the moisture. One of these days it’s all of a sudden going to start warming up and we’re going to hit the ground running.

Have you noticed the green grass and weeds growing along the south sides of buildings or in sunny protected areas? The moisture has made the weeds and weedy grasses as happy as it has made most of us.



