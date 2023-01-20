GARDEN: Taking the guesswork out of ordering seeds

I bet you’ve been receiving gardening catalogues and emails to order seeds since well before Christmas.
I kind of like that because it gives me a chance to figure out what exciting things I want to plant this coming spring and get them ordered before I get busy in the spring. And it actually makes me hopeful that spring really is going to come again!
If you’re a bit new to gardening you might find some things in the catalogs that are somewhat confusing to say the least. Some of the catalogues will tell you very clearly what they’re talking about, but some leave you scratching your head and searching the internet to try to figure out what they’re saying. Maybe I can help.
You may have noticed a bunch of different letters next to the seeds that you’re ordering and wondered what that is all about.
Some catalogues have an “F” or “F1”or even “F2” label on some of the seeds. This actually refers to the breeding. Many of these seeds are sterile or the plants won’t resemble the parent plant. Some seed companies do this through genetic engineering so their plants can’t be replicated or kind of “stolen.” This may not make any difference to you unless you plan to save the seeds for new plants next season.
The same thinking kind of holds true for hybrid and non-hybrid seeds. If you want to save the seeds, non-hybrids are what you want. One reason they make hybrid seeds is to bring the best traits of two parent plants together to get the best of both parents.
An “F2” is developed from the second generation and is not considered a hybrid. These plants have a bit more diversity. If you want to develop something that’s different from the parent plant or a little bit crazy in your garden, you may want to try F2s. Simply save the seeds from the plant with the traits that you like best, and see what develops.
Just keep in mind that most, if not all, true hybrid plants will not be the same as the original hybrid plant when reseeded. This is why many of us depend on seed distributors for future crops. The troubling thing about this is, we’re losing some of the genetic diversity and your favorite seed could disappear if the manufacturer stops producing the seed.
A lot of people prefer heirloom seeds. These seeds are non-hybrid seeds, or, the “anti-hybrids.”
Before World War II the majority of produce grown in the United States was from heirloom seeds. The exact definition of what officially makes an heirloom variety is still being debated. Some say the strain needs to have been grown prior to 1940, which is when hybrid strains were developed. Others insist that the strains need to have originated before 1920.
Regardless, many people refer to them as “treasure.” Oftentimes, heirloom seeds have been handed down from generation to generation, making them somewhat historical or special to a family.
The heirlooms are further classified by “open-pollinated” varieties. In some catalogues, or on some seed packs, it will refer to this as “OP.” So now you may be wondering, what does open pollinated mean? This simply means that the seeds saved from these plants are the result of pollination between the same or genetically similar parents and will produce a plant identical to the parent plant.
You may also see seeds labeled as pelleted. This means they have been coated with materials that dissolve as they absorb moisture. They’re kind of like a candy coated M&M. This can lead to a bit faster germination and can make small seeds easier to plant. They also help you to achieve a more uniform stand and use fewer seeds because you won’t have to thin the plants as much. They do cost more though.
You may also see “determinate” seeds. That just means these plants usually ripen over a “determined” period of about three to four weeks. This is great if you want a lot of produce almost all at once. A lot of people like this if they’re canning. On the other hand, “indeterminate” varieties should produce for the expected production time until frost.
Just be aware of how many days it will take a certain variety, such as tomatoes and melons, to produce. The average last spring frost date of 32 degrees for Montrose is May 12. The average fall frost date is Oct. 17. This gives you about 148 growing days. Many varieties require 100 days to mature and won’t always give you a great crop before frost hits, so I try to stick with shorter season varieties.
In the Montrose area you’re looking for plants that are labeled zone 5. If you really desire a longer season plant, you may want to start the seeds in the house using a plant heat pad and a grow light. This works a lot better than placing them in a bright window, and the internet has some pretty cool grow lights. Cold frames and Wall-o-Waters can also help extend the season.
Along with looking at the zone, you also need to be aware of the type of soil that you have. Most of the soils in our area are compacted clay and high in alkali. Long rooted vegetables, such as carrots may not do well in our clay soils but fortunately shorter varieties are available.
So that should definitely factor into your choices. You can amend your soil to improve it, but you can’t really change the alkaline soil. Planting varieties that are more suited to our soil conditions or using plants that are native to the Southwest is wise.
I hope my simplified version of terms helps you enjoy a little winter seed shopping spree. I think that’s a great way to pass the cold long days.
Linda Corwine McIntosh is a CSU advanced master gardener, commercial pesticide applicator and ISA certified arborist.