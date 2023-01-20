GARDEN: Taking the guesswork out of ordering seeds

Sometimes understanding what gardening seed catalogues are talking about can be a bit perplexing. (Linda Corwine McIntosh/Special to the MDP)

I bet you’ve been receiving gardening catalogues and emails to order seeds since well before Christmas.

I kind of like that because it gives me a chance to figure out what exciting things I want to plant this coming spring and get them ordered before I get busy in the spring. And it actually makes me hopeful that spring really is going to come again!



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?