GARDEN: Wrapping up the gardening season

Who doesn’t love autumn? It’s been so pretty and downright pleasant. All of a sudden “working” in the garden seems like pleasure instead of another thing to check off of a to-do list.
So here are a few fall pointers for those of you wanting to be out there enjoying your landscape every chance you get.
You may be tired of mowing the grass, but keeping it mowed to a height of 2.5 to 3 inches will help keep your lawn healthy. Long turf will matt down over the winter months, leading to lawn problems next summer. On the other hand, short, “scalped” grass will dehydrate during the winter months.
If you dread the annual fall leaf-raking ritual, why not try mowing the leaves from the grass instead of raking. This will give you a perfect mixture of grass clippings and leaves that can be used in compost, or as mulch in perennial beds. You can even add it to your vegetable garden and work it into the soil for a great start to next season’s garden.
Whatever you choose to do, don’t let the leaves lay thick and matted on the grass or flower beds during the winter. This can suffocate and kill your lawn and perennials.
There are a few species of insects that will over winter in those piles of fallen leaves so there’s a good reason to rake them up. Disease can also overwinter in fallen leaves, especially those around the base of a plant that had disease problems this summer.
I like to leave ornamental grasses to sway in the breeze and add interest to the winter garden. If you want to encourage wildlife, leave seed pods, berries and rose hips on plants. A water source is also appreciated.
I imagine your irrigation systems will be getting blown out within the next few weeks. Before that happens give your lawn, trees, shrubs and perennials a good soaking. Keep your hoses handy because you may need to water around Thanksgiving, or sooner. You never know what the weather will be like from year to year.
Fall is the most important time of year to fertilize your lawn! This will help ensure a healthier, greener, lush lawn next summer. The fertilizer needs to be watered in, so be sure to do this before you shut off the irrigation for the season. One to two pounds of nitrogen per 1,000 square feet is recommended. You may also want to consider core aerating the lawn if it has thatch, disease, or is compacted.
If your irises have grown into large clumps, but haven’t produced blooms like they used to, or if they’ve started to lift out of the soil, they probably need to be divided. Trim leaves to about 4-6 inches above the bulb before moving and dividing them.
Bulbs, such as dahlias, cannas, gladiola, and tuberous begonias should be dug and stored in a cool dry location. They can be left in the ground until frost has darkened the top foliage. However, you’ll want to dig them before the rhizome or tubers freeze. Spring and summer blooming plants like daylilies, daisies, and oriental poppies can also be divided and transplanted any time from now until the ground freezes. On the flip side, wait to divide fall-bloomers, like mums, asters and ornamental grasses, until the spring.
If your houseplants spent a summer vacation outside, it’s time to bring them in for the winter. I line up all my plants, out of direct sun, and give them a nice shower with the garden hose before bringing them indoors.
I also usually trim them a bit and take off any damaged leaves. You may want to treat them with a systemic pesticide watered into the soil before returning them to the house to ensure any “hitchhikers” won’t become a problem during the winter.
Pruning shrubs and roses in the fall can cause them to dehydrate more during the winter months. This is especially true for arborvitae and junipers. So limit the amount you want to remove when making the plant look good for winter. Long rose canes can be trimmed to prevent them from breaking but don’t get carried away.
Newly planted dark-colored bark trees should be wrapped with tree wrap. This will prevent the intense winter sun from burning the bark, which can cause problems and even the death of the tree.
Start at the base of the tree and wrap the trunk to just below the first lower branch and secure it with electrical or duct tape. Be sure to remove the wrap in the spring. This crepe paper-like wrap is available in garden centers.
Bindweed and other hard to kill perennial weeds should be sprayed during the fall. An herbicide applied now will help move the herbicide into the root system. Products such as vinegar will only kill the top portion of the plant and will not be effective.
Be sure to have your irrigation system blown out for the winter! You don’t want it to freeze and break.
I bet you’ve noticed, there are some great values on trees and shrubs in the garden centers, and fall is a great time to plant. Just keep in mind that these plants will need to be watered about once a month if we have a dry winter.
A lot of people are worried that their evergreen trees are dying because the needles towards the inside of the tree have turned brown. Rest assured, your tree is probably just fine.
Pine trees will shed their inner needles, or older needles, about every three to five years. Spruce hold their needles for five to years and aren’t as conspicuous as pines during the needle drop season.
Depending on the amount of stress that the trees have gone through, it might be more noticeable some years. When you stand back and see this browning uniformly in the interior, at this time of year it’s usually not a concern.
Brown tips of the branches or towards the top are another story. I bet if you look around your neighborhood you will probably see other evergreens that look similar to the natural browning that your trees may be experiencing.
I think just saying “enjoy your fall gardening” is my best tip. Winter will be here before you know it and we’ll all be longing to garden once again.
Linda Corwine McIntosh is an ISA certified arborist, commercial pesticide applicator and advanced master gardener.