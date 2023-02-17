GARDEN: Yes! There is gardening to do in February

This is the time of year to remove pinon trees that were attacked by Ips beetles last season. They should be removed from the area before the beetles emerge and daytime temperatures rise above 60 degrees for a period. (Linda Corwine McIntosh/Special to the MDP)

A lot of migratory song birds are returning to the area and I think I can actually feel a little bit of spring in the air on some days; and then all of a sudden snow hits and it turns into winter again. This is why savvy gardeners know not to get too excited and begin gardening too early.

But that doesn’t mean you have to just sit and look out of the window with big crocodile tears in your eyes. Here are some things you can be doing right now.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?