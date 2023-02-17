GARDEN: Yes! There is gardening to do in February

A lot of migratory song birds are returning to the area and I think I can actually feel a little bit of spring in the air on some days; and then all of a sudden snow hits and it turns into winter again. This is why savvy gardeners know not to get too excited and begin gardening too early.
But that doesn’t mean you have to just sit and look out of the window with big crocodile tears in your eyes. Here are some things you can be doing right now.
Since there’s still some cold weather ahead, don’t get too anxious about spring cleanup and start removing the winter mulch from around shrubs and perennials. They’ll appreciate the mulch blanket keeping them warm on a cold night. The mulch will also help hold the moisture in the soil and keep the plant from repeatedly freezing and thawing, which can push it up above the soil line. If the mulch has blown away from around your plants I’m sure they would appreciate your help restoring their blanket again.
A lot of beneficial insects overwinter in and on shrubs and perennials. If you cut them back too early in the season you’ll be destroying their winter home. So don’t get too anxious.
With the high prices of groceries, more and more people are rediscovering the almost lost art of vegetable gardening. There’s definitely a learning curve to gardening in our area though, and it can be tricky gardening in our high altitude and less than perfect soil. So don’t expect to toss some seeds out and produce a super garden.
Some vegetables, like broccoli, cabbage, or cauliflower prefer growing in cooler weather. These plants can be bought at almost any garden center in the early spring, but if you want to grow them from seeds, it’s time to get started.
Seeds of most warm season plants, like tomatoes and peppers, should be started about six to eight weeks before our last killing frost date, which is approximately May 12 for the Montrose area. So you’ll want to wait to start those seeds.
Vegetable transplants should be between five and seven weeks old when you plant them in the garden, so count backwards on your calendar from the time you want to plant them in the garden to the day you plan to start the seeds. If you want lush, full, baskets of flowers early in the season, or plan to set your plants out early and protect them from the cold, you may want to start those seeds a little sooner. Petunias are slow to get growing, so if you want lush baskets of flowers you’ll need to get those started.
If you’ve never tried starting seeds indoors before, it’s really not too difficult. Here are a few easy steps to get you growing.
First, choose a good seed starting mix. Don’t use your garden soil! Pick the proper container. Seeds can be started in a variety of containers, as long as the one you choose has drainage and is clean and sterilized.
Fill the container with soil, leaving at least a quarter-inch of space at the top. Moisten the soil before sowing the seeds. Sow your seeds as directed on the package and cover them with a fine layer of soil. As a general rule, don't cover seeds with soil more than four times the diameter of the seed.
Gently water the seeds after planting. Cover the seeds with a grow kit lid or clear plastic wrap. This will hold in humidity and help the seeds germinate. Remove the cover when you see new green growth.
You may want to write the sowing date down for future reference. Most seeds germinate at room temperature or temperatures around 65 degrees. However, planting heat pads (available at garden centers or online) will improve germination and I think they’re a worthwhile investment.
Once the seeds have sprouted they require approximately 14 to16 hours of sunlight per day to become strong, healthy plants. In most cases, placing the plants on a sunny south or east-facing windowsill may provide sufficient light.
However, grow lights have gotten so inexpensive and easy to use that they’re definitely worth checking out. These should be placed about 2 inches above the plants or as close as you can get them, and raised as the plants grow. Insufficient light, cold temperature, overwatering, or using contaminated soil or pots can cause “damping off disease” in your new little plants.
Changing the subject a bit, a lot of people are concerned about beetles in their trees, and perhaps rightly so. The first thing to know about beetles is that there are different types of beetles that attack particular trees. For example, Ips beetles attack primarily pinon trees.
As drought conditions intensify, beetle populations grow. Because most trees in our landscapes have irrigation provided to them, they aren’t attacked as frequently as pinons growing in the local drought-stressed pinon juniper forest. I strongly recommend removing any pinon trees that died last summer or fall!
This is because the beetles will emerge from the dead tree and attack other trees once daytime temperatures hover around 60 degrees for a few consecutive days. Freshly cut trees will attract beetles to the area, so removing them and disposing of the infested trees now will get rid of any beetles that may emerge from the tree and prevent new attacks coming from the problem tree. Sprays can be applied to the trunk and large branches of the tree to deter beetle attacks.
The dreaded emerald ash borer hasn’t been causing problems in the Montrose area yet. I know it’s only a matter of time before they become a huge local problem but so far so good.
This is a great time to begin pruning trees, with the exception of maple, birch and walnut trees. Those trees are best pruned in July to avoid ugly sap discoloration of the tree. Also, avoid pruning fruit trees right before a heavy frost.
It’s still a little early to apply dormant oil to trees and shrubs. But let me just say, if you have a problem with aphids, scale, or mites, especially on your fruit trees, spraying them with dormant oil before the leaves pop out will help control them. Most of today’s oils are made from refined petroleum (mineral) oil and work by smothering any overwintering insects or their eggs.
Be sure to thoroughly coat the entire tree or plant when spraying. The oils can stain wood and some painted surfaces so use caution or cover things if needed. As always, read the entire label before applying any pesticide and follow the directions.
There’s been a lot of talk about turf grass replacement programs that may be coming to a neighborhood near you. This has made some people, who really hadn’t given much thought about saving water in the landscape, get pretty excited. I plan to address this issue in the near future. But for now, don’t do anything that could produce unintended consequences.
I know the idea of saving water sounds good but keep in mind, most tree roots of established trees will extend two to three times further out than the height of the tree. Should you decide to get rid of your turf and put down something like say, black plastic and rock in place of turf, you may have just sentenced your tree to a slow, painful death. An established tree is not going to be one bit happy about having the water and air that it grew to depend on suddenly gone.
Buffalo grass is a drought-tolerant grass that many are turning to as an alternative for Kentucky bluegrass. There are different cultivars of this grass which I’ll cover in upcoming articles.
For now, I say do your homework on the topic and don’t do anything rash. Your local CSU Extension office has quite a bit of material available on this topic which could help. I’m certain there will be a lot of discussion on this topic.
Linda Corwine McIntosh is a certified arborist, commercial pesticide applicator, and advanced master gardener.