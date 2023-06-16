GARDENING: A great year for gardening

I hope you’re enjoying early summer gardening as much as I am. I think the cool wet spring that we had may have helped some landscapes to be the best that they’ve been in years!
I thought the cold spring that we had would probably result in a frozen fruit crop, but I’m happy to report that wasn’t the case. The cold snaps hit at just the right time for most fruit. I know that sounds strange but it’s true. I’ve seen a few places where one tree is loaded with apples and the tree right next to it doesn’t have any. This is because of the stage of the blossoms when the cold hit.
Some varieties bloom earlier or later than others. So I think I’ll be happy and call it a good year for fruit even if a few trees here and there got nipped by frost. It’s not every year that we get a bumper crop of apricots, but this just could the year. Don’t feel bad though if you don’t have a bunch of fruit trees or a big garden. That’s why we have the farmers market. You can still enjoy fresh produce. That’s the whole idea.
I’m not overrun with hornets and wasps, and I’m loving that. I’m convinced that the hotter and drier it is the more stinging insects there are. Last year my hornet traps were full of the horrid insects by this time of year. I was also seeing so many tiny grasshoppers by this time last year but I’ve only see a couple this year. As a general rule, cool wet springs causes the hoppers to get a bacteria that can reduce their numbers. So that’s nice, unless you’re a grasshopper. The cooler wet spring has also led to fewer thrips.
I’m thinking that the past few summers when the smoke was so thick that you couldn’t see down the road or breathe without choking were years with the fewest calls about aphids. I wonder if that’s because the aphids didn’t do any better with the smoke than the rest of us did, or was it the fact that people weren’t out in the garden as much, because of the thick smoke and they just didn’t notice them? Regardless, I’m going to be glad it’s not that smoky this year and be somewhat happy about seeing some aphids. It just may be a good thing.
Some years my carrots just don’t do anything, but I have a great crop of baby carrots this year. My lettuce, spinach, garlic and onions are all doing fantastic! I think the success is because of the abundance of moisture. Who would have figured that things just grow better with natural moisture?
I know you can pour irrigation water to your landscape and garden but you just don’t get the results that I’ve seen this year with actual rain, not to mention the savings on water bills. I hope you’re also experiencing a great garden. It’s so exciting and rewarding.
And talk about exciting and rewarding Have you thought about entering your flowers or produce in the fair? If you’re growing vegetables, fruit, or flowers you should consider entering this year. It’s a lot of fun. And you just might win!
The judge will be looking for healthy, disease and insect-free products. So keeping your plants well fertilized, pruned if needed, and insect and disease free should be done now, not days before the fair starts.
Oh sure, there have been a few setbacks because of the cool wet spring, such as more disease problems on some plants. Powdery mildew has been showing up here and there. If your plant looks like someone dusted it with powder it’s probably powdery mildew. Thinning the plants to increase air movement or applying a fungicide can help.
The moisture has also made the weeds happy and healthy, but then we always seem to have weeds. Do you know when it’s really hot and dry and the weeds aren’t actively growing herbicides don’t work as well. The herbicides just seem to sit on the plant, even if you use a sticker product to help them work. When they’re actually growing a bit more vigorously the herbicides work better.
Just a quick reminder. If you do have apples or pears, this is the time to control the pesky worms that can get into them. A spray containingCarbaryl (Sevin) can be very effective.However, it will need to be reapplied again in the season. You could also apply an organic product likeSpinosad orKaolin clay (Surround)but they will need to be reapplied every few weeks.
Peachtree borers could also be treated while you’re treating your apples. These destructive grub-like borers will attack peach, cherry, plum, and other stone fruit trees.Most injuries occur along the lower trunk beneath the soil line so you may need to do a little investigating to discover the damage if your tree isn’t doing well. A preventive spray with permethrin (Astro, Hi-Yield 38, etc.) or Carbaryl can be applied now and again in early August.
Don’t forget, Father’s Day is this Sunday. Sometimes just enjoying your own backyard and the fruits of your labor with dad can be relaxing and fun. In any case, I hope you’re having a fantastic gardening season and can take time to simply enjoy the season.
Linda Corwine McIntosh is an ISA certified arborist, commercial pesticide applicator, and advanced master gardener.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone