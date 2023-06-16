GARDENING: A great year for gardening

This a great year for fruit in the valley and the cherries should be ready for eating by the 4th of July. (Photo by author)

 

I hope you’re enjoying early summer gardening as much as I am. I think the cool wet spring that we had may have helped some landscapes to be the best that they’ve been in years!

I thought the cold spring that we had would probably result in a frozen fruit crop, but I’m happy to report that wasn’t the case. The cold snaps hit at just the right time for most fruit. I know that sounds strange but it’s true. I’ve seen a few places where one tree is loaded with apples and the tree right next to it doesn’t have any. This is because of the stage of the blossoms when the cold hit.



