GARDENING: A little knowledge and effort can yield a gorgeous lawn

Sometimes our lawns don’t always look the way we wish they would, and newbies to town are often surprised, or frustrated, by the “somewhat” challenging growing conditions in the area, especially when it comes to growing a gorgeous, healthy lawn. So here are a few tips to help you get your lawn off to a good start.
Watering: Deep and infrequent watering is the key to a beautiful healthy lawn! Watering to a depth of 6 to 9 inches, as infrequently as possible will promote a deep and healthy root system.
An hour or so after watering, use a screwdriver, with a blade approximately 6 to 8 inches long to help you in determining the soil moisture depth. If the blade can be inserted with ease about 6 or 8 inches it indicates your turf is moist that far down. Check the turf moisture again in a day or two to see if the soil is becoming dry. You should be able to easily insert the screwdriver into the turf no more than about an inch or two before applying the next irrigation.
The frequency of the irrigation should be based on the condition of the grass, not the number of days since the last watering. Grass that is darker than normal, with a bluish gray cast, or grass that leaves a footprint for longer than a half hour after being walked on is in need of water. Let the condition of your grass be an indication as to when it is in need of water, as this will vary with weather changes.
The best time to irrigate the lawn, is between the hours of midnight and 6:00 a.m. Grass is more susceptible to disease when the blades are wet for a period of more than 14 hours. If you’re watering during early evening hours, keep in mind, grass should be given ample time for the blades to dry before nightfall. When applying water in the morning, allow dew from the previous night to dry for at least an hour before watering.
I know it may be asking the impossible, but try to avoid watering when the wind is blowing the water off of the intended watering area.
Mowing: Set your mower’s cutting height at 2.5 to 3 inches. Never remove more than 1/3 of the grass blade at a single mowing. There may be occasions when you will need to mow a couple of days apart to avoid removing too much of the blade at once.
Cutting off too much at one time will stress the grass, and create a greater opportunity for insect and disease problems.
Mowing your grass too short will make the lawn dry quicker, requiring more irrigation. Always keep the mower blade sharp to avoid shredding grass blades, which creates an opportunity for disease to enter.
It is beneficial to leave the grass clippings on the lawn. Contrary to popular belief, this will not cause thatch. The beneficial micro-organisms will break it down, while the much needed nutrients are being returned to the soil. Grass clippings are a wonderful source of nitrogen!
However, if you prefer not to leave them on the lawn, they may be used for mulch around your flowers or vegetables, unless 2, 4-D (Weed-be-gone) has recently been applied. Clippings are also great materials to be added to a compost pile.
Fertilizing: Nitrogen (the first number on the bag) is generally lacking in our soils. Our soils are usually not lacking potassium or phosphorous. A fall application of nitrogen is by far the most important!
If your grass is looking a little peaked and not growing well you could apply about a pound of nitrogen per 1,000 square feet now. You may want to apply another pound per 1,000 square feet around Labor Day. Never apply more than about 4 pounds of nitrogen per 1,000 square feet in a given year because it’s just not needed and can actually cause disease problems. Chelated iron applied along with the nitrogen can also be beneficial.
Core Aeration: Core aerating is one of the best things a person can do for their lawn, especially if thatch buildup is a problem. Make sure a machine that pulls cores from the soil, rather than one that merely punches holes in the soil is used. Punching holes does not open up the soil for good root development, but actually compacts the soil, and creates more problems.
Leaving the cores on the grass is beneficial. After a couple of mowings they will break down fairly well, and should not be noticeable. The plugs can be removed, however, if you hate the look of them lying on the grass; rake them up and toss them into the compost pile. Ideally, core aerating should be done in the spring and fall, but it is a lot of hard work!
I know it’s hard to think about fall right now, but make yourself a quick note saying, “before I put my hoses away in the fall, or before your ditch water is shut off for the winter, thoroughly soak your lawn, as well as all trees and shrubs.”
A deep soaking at that time will give your plants a much-needed drink to help them through the winter. If the winter months turn out to be dry, you may need to water a couple of times. In a typical winter, additional water is usually needed in late February or early March. Apply winter water on a relatively warm day, after the ground has thawed, yet early enough in the day that the water can soak in before the ground freezes again.
I know it seems like a lot of bother, but if you want your lawn to look really great that’s how you do it. After all of that, I’m thinking I should write my next article on converting bluegrass lawn areas to low water turf and xeriscape plants. In the meantime, I hope you have a fun and safe Memorial Day weekend!
Linda Corwine McIntosh is a commercial pesticide applicator, ISA-certified arborist and advanced master gardener.