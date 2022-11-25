GARDENING: Have yourself a natural little Christmas

Items from your own landscaping, such as these red twigs and evergreen branches, can be incorporated into your festive holiday decorating. (Linda Corwine McIntosh/Special to the MDP)

Oh sure, you could go to one of the big box stores and buy some incredible sparkly or silk holiday decorations, but wouldn’t it be fun to use some natural materials growing in the area? Or better yet, how about incorporating plants that are growing right in your own landscape?

If you’re like most of us, when you’re shopping for plants in the spring and summer months you probably don’t think about planting plants that can be used during the holidays. So I think this is a perfect time to make a Santa wish list that you could take to the garden center with you when spring arrives.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?