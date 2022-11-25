GARDENING: Have yourself a natural little Christmas

Oh sure, you could go to one of the big box stores and buy some incredible sparkly or silk holiday decorations, but wouldn’t it be fun to use some natural materials growing in the area? Or better yet, how about incorporating plants that are growing right in your own landscape?
If you’re like most of us, when you’re shopping for plants in the spring and summer months you probably don’t think about planting plants that can be used during the holidays. So I think this is a perfect time to make a Santa wish list that you could take to the garden center with you when spring arrives.
Holly is always a popular choice to bring cheer to the Christmas season. I know holly can be somewhat difficult to grow in our area because they don’t like hot, dry, sunny locations and they prefer moist acidic, well-drained soil. True, this doesn’t exactly describe our soils, but amending the soil and growing them in a shady location might be worth a try. Oh, and if you want those incredible holly berries, many species require pollinator plants.
For example, Blue magic comes with two varieties planted in the same pot so pollination is no problem. Blue Boy, Blue Girl, Blue Prince, and Blue Princess need one male to three female plants to produce berries, so know just what you’re buying.
Do you know that we actually have native holly growing in the area? I usually find our native Oregon Grape, Mahoni repens, growing near the base of Gambel oak (scrub oak) and pinyons. This low growing plant is pretty hardy and obviously they don’t require a lot of water. The yellow spring flowers will turn into small dark blue berries. However, I’m not recommending digging the natives.
If holly doesn’t sound like something you want to deal with, Fremont Mahonia, Mahonia aquifolium, may be a perfect substitute. I think the leaves look so similar to those of holly that most people will probably think it is holly.
This “desert holly” has year-round landscape interest with its fragrant yellow spring flowers turning into large bright red summer fruits. The plant will attract bees and birds and they’re even deer resistant. In the fall and winter months they will turn a pretty purple-red color.
A couple other really great attributes is Fremont likes sunny locations and is drought tolerant. It’s a slow grower but can reach 6-10 feet tall and 6-8 feet wide, so it needs room to grow.
The bright red twigs from red twig dogwoods can be cut and used for all kinds of festive decorations. Just be sure to leave some red color remaining on your shrub for winter interest and foliage next summer. The ugly, older dark-colored canes can be cut to ground level at any time of year to keep your plant rejuvenated. Dogwoods are not drought tolerant so keep that in mind if you’re putting it on your wishlist.
Cotoneasters are really easy to grow and the bright red berries are always striking. There are a lot of choices when it comes to these shrubs. There are low growing varieties and some that can be used to cascade from a rock in a rock garden. Others can be grown as a specimen shrub or hedge. Some will hold their winter color much better than others.
I don’t think you can go wrong with a showy mountain ash. This small tree only gets about 20 feet tall and has outstanding clusters of red berries during the summer months that should remain red throughout the Christmas season. The white flowers in the spring and pretty red and orange fall color make this an outstanding landscape tree. I know we’re all freaked out about ash being attacked by emerald ash borer, but this isn’t a “true ash” and will not get these borers. In fact, it has very few insect problems.
Along those lines, winter king hawthorn is a gorgeous tree. It does have thorns but I wouldn’t let that deter me from planting one. They will grow to 20 to 30 feet tall.
The white flowers appear in mid-May and will develop into outstanding red fruits that ripen in September. The fruit will look great well into Christmas. The fall color can range from purple to deep red and with its multi-colored, flaky bark it can be a great focal tree in the landscape.
Crabapple trees may come to mind when you think of red winter fruit. Sugar tyme is a good choice being resistant to several disease problems that crabapples often get. Red Baron and red jewel also have red fruit that may persist through the holiday season.
If you’re looking for some great dried flowers for a Christmas arrangement, hydrangeas may be just what you’re looking for.
Once they’ve dried, they could fit into almost any holiday arrangement with their natural tan appearance. However, you could spray paint them for a pop of color that may be needed. You could even sprinkle a little glitter on them if that fits your style.
There are a handful of these shrubs that will do well here. However, the summer flower color will usually not be blue because the alkali in the soil changes the color. The flowers are so pretty that this doesn’t deter most people. All parts of hydrangea plants are toxic to people and pets so be aware of this if it’s an issue.
Of course, who could resist taking a few indiscriminate cuttings from a conifer for use at Christmas? Even the blue berries on juniper boughs can shine during the holidays. Cones and rose hips could even be incorporated into a festive arrangement. Barberry and boxwood shrubs are also worth considering.
I just have to say, if you’re debating a freshly cut tree versus an artificial one, obtaining a permit and cutting a tree in the forest will help thin the forest which helps the forest health as well as contributing to fire mitigation. And it can even be fun! I just love the fragrance of a fresh-cut tree! No artificial air freshener can quite replicate that.
Research shows, producing and transporting one fake tree has a carbon footprint of about 88 pounds which is about 10 times the carbon footprint of a live Christmas tree. And of course they have to be shipped from China and then to your local store. Once it’s made its way to the landfill, an artificial Christmas tree is estimated to take about 500 years to decompose because most are made with PVC or PE.
On the other hand, a cut tree that was turned into mulch can break down in about six months. Christmas tree farmers plant one to three seedlings for every tree that is cut so they are helping to clean the air year round. Just remember, a fresh cut tree needs a lot of water so check it every day or so to make sure it’s not out of water.
I heard a story of a man who buys a living Christmas tree every year and plants it after the holidays. He’s done this for several years and now he has several conifers of various sizes in his landscape. How great is that? Just don’t keep the live tree in your house for more than three days or it will break dormancy and you’ll have to keep it in the garage near a window and won’t be able to plant it until spring.
One of our local garden centers cuts the lower branches from their fresh cut trees so the tree will fit into a stand. These branches are then used by volunteers for making wreaths for veterans graves and other charitable causes. I think that’s fantastic!
So why not let your natural Christmas creativity shine this holiday season? And just think, there will be fewer boxes to pack away.
Linda Corwine McIntosh is an ISA-certified arborist, commercial pesticide applicator and advanced master gardener.