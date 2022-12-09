GARDENING: Holiday plants for years of joy

I love going into the stores and being greeted by the bright, vast, welcoming assortment of holiday plants. I just want to scoop them up and fill my cart. But then reality sets in and I know I need to be smart about it too. I want any plant that I buy to have a good life and live well past the holidays.
If this sounds at all like you, here are some things to consider when buying those plants.
The longevity and happiness of your plant begins well before you ever bring it home. For example, there are plants that prefer cool, indirect sun locations and others that will tolerate warm, sunny, dry conditions. Knowing the plant’s needs and choosing one that is suited for its new environment can be important.
Choosing healthy plants and keeping them warm and protected during their journey from the store to their new home can also be a matter of life or death to the plants. You may have to ask your bagger to put the plant in a paper bag to protect it from the elements. You might even need to consider the order of your shopping stops to avoid leaving the plant sitting in a cold car for an extended period.
If you’re buying a poinsettia, choose one with bright yellow centers that haven’t shed their pollen. Pass up plants that are light green colored or have yellow or dead leaves.
“Points” can be a little fussy when it comes to watering, so remove the foil or poke a hole in the foil sleeve to allow any excess water to drain because they don’t like to stand in water.
Water it when the soil feels dry to the touch. The plant will appreciate a bright location but doesn’t want to be set in hot, direct sunlight. The new hybrid poinsettias can keep blooming well into spring if you treat them right.
I like the idea of buying a little tree that you can use for a Christmas tree and then planting it outside to be enjoyed for years to come.
But I can’t help wondering how many of these cute little trees will be around this time next year? Even though I can’t bear the thought, I’m sure some people buy them with the idea of tossing them into the trash along with the wrapping paper once Christmas is over. But I also wonder how many people buy them with the intent of having a great tree that will always remind them of this Christmas.
Regardless of the reason for buying a double duty tree, there are a couple of things to consider. I have concerns when it comes to Norfolk Island pine trees. These little plants are considered a houseplant and can eventually grow taller than your ceiling. But I guess you can deal with that when the time comes.
The main thing is, don’t put it outside after Christmas if you want it to live. Putting it outside after the holidays will be a definite death sentence. Also, they’re not a plant that can tolerate a lot of direct sunlight and they don’t like to get too dry.
Sometimes when I see people buying cute little spruce trees I want to stop them and say, “Think about this!” Now it’s not that I have a problem with spruce, it’s just the fact that the trees can only stay in the warm indoors for about three to five days. That’s all the longer it takes for the tree to be tricked into thinking spring has arrived and it starts to break dormancy. At this point the buds will start to swell and the tree will have lost its winter protection and it will freeze if you place it outdoors!
However, if your tree has broken dormancy you could put it in the garage for the remainder of the winter. If possible, place it next to a sunny window, turn it occasionally, and water it when the soil feels dry to the touch. If that doesn’t work for you, maybe you could just treat the little tree like another houseplant until spring arrives.
And remember, that cute little tabletop spruce just may grow up to become a 100-foot-tall tree.
Give some serious thought to where you want the tree to grow before you plant it. Look up to see if overhead power lines will become an issue for your larger tree. Will the branches hang over the sidewalk? Will the tree become so large that it blocks the entrance to the house? Will the tree block your view when backing out of your driveway, or will it block a view to the mountains?
These are all good questions that should be asked before you plant the little guy.
Spruce need room to grow! I know, you’re probably thinking it’s going to be years before that tree will be big enough to become a bother, but you may be surprised by how fast they will grow. In fact, a smaller tree will actually establish quicker and grow faster than a larger tree does. So if you’re going to plant one, plant the little guy for future generations to enjoy. Now that’s a great Christmas present!
Another plant that I’m seeing in the stores is rosemary. These are hard to resist. Especially when they’re shaped like little Christmas trees or topiary trees.
A little Christmas tree that you can use to enhance your cooking. What could be better? I think keeping in mind that most rosemary is native to the Mediterranean coastal regions can be helpful.
Providing a cool, sunny location in your home that somewhat mimics their homeland is ideal. Rosemary isn’t shy about letting you know when it’s unhappy. If you begin to see brown leaf tips, it’s trying to tell you to water it more or it may die.
When spring arrives, and the danger of frost has passed, the plant can be placed outside for summer enjoyment. Just remember to bring it indoors again before winter arrives.
I’ve discovered so many great holiday plants that buying just one can be the most difficult part. I have no doubt that you’ll be able to find one that’s exactly what you’re looking for. And treated right, it will tell you “Merry Christmas!” for several years to come.
Linda Corwine McIntosh is an ISA certified, licensed pesticide applicator and advanced master gardener.
Editor’s note: Cat-keepers, bear in mind that poinsettia plants are toxic to cats.