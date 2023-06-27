Summer gardens are in full swing, and Independence Day celebrations seem to be getting a lot of us out into our yards and gardens. If you want your landscape to look its best, here are some thoughts for your fourth of July gardens.
As the summer heats up, flower blossoms can begin to look a little hot, tired, and fade away. Deadheading, or cutting off the faded flowers will help keep annual flowers and some perennials blooming and looking fresh. Your flower boxes and hanging baskets could probably use a little fertilizing about this time of year. A balanced plant food, such as a 10-10-10 stated on the package, will help them to look great and keep them blooming.
If your lawn is looking a little peaked and not growing quite as quickly as you wish it would, you could apply a light application of nitrogen and iron to it. Don't overdo it though. You should only apply about 1 pound of nitrogen to 1,000 square feet of lawn. Too much nitrogen at this time of year can encourage insect and disease problems. If you have a Blue Grama or Buffalo grass lawn this is the time to fertilize it. One half pound of nitrogen to 1,000 square feet is recommended. As always, follow the instructions on the bag when applying it.
There are so many interesting insects in the garden right now and because it’s such a bug eat bug world it's always a good idea to identify any insect before you grab a spray. You may be killing off some of the good guys without even knowing it if you go too crazy.
It’s important to know what insects you’re dealing with because controls are different for different insects. Some bugs feed by sucking and some by chewing. If you spray an insect that feeds by sucking with a pesticide designed to control insects that feed by chewing you’ll kill the predator insects and your intended target bugs will still be alive, healthy, and keep right on reproducing.
Sometimes insects are here today and almost gone tomorrow so knowing which insects to be concerned about and which ones are causing no real harm is a good idea. You may want to put the offending pest in a zip lock plastic bag and bring it to the CSU Extension office for an ID.
I know some people are having problems with grubs in their lawn. If you suspect grubs are causing some issues here’s a good way to check for them. If you can grab the turf with both hands and lift it up like a piece of carpet it most likely has grubs that chewed off the roots. You could also put a few drops of liquid dish soap in a bucket of water and pour it over the area where you suspect grubs. This should bring them to the surface if grubs are the problem. Sometimes you can pick the grubs up and dispose of them. However, if you find more than four or five per square foot, you should treat the infested area with a product labeled for grub control.
Water issues are usually the cause of most lawn problems. Remember, deep infrequent watering is the key to a healthy lawn! About a half hour of watering two to three times a week is recommended for most bluegrass lawns. If some areas look brown while other areas are green, a malfunctioning irrigation head could be causing the problem.
To switch topics a bit, I just have to tell you about scapes. I hope you’re growing garlic in your garden and know about the scapes. Some of us think that’s the best part of growing garlic. Just in case you don’t know what I’m talking about, scapes are the top portion of the garlic plant.
As the plant matures some of the tops may grow in a curl which is the scape. These will only form on what’s called hardneck varieties. You’ll know the scapes are ready to use when they form a half or full loop and form a pointed seed pod at the tip, which many are doing this time of year. If you wait too long to harvest them they will get tough and actually straighten out and form a flower or bulb. This is not good eats and the garlic bulb won’t keep well when this happens.
If you’re lucky and have scapes, cut the scape off right at the base where it meets the top set of leaves. Don’t pull up the garlic just yet. It will probably be about another month before the bulbs will be ready to harvest. (When the tops of your garlic are beginning to fall over, it may be time to harvest the bulbs. Look for two dead, dry leaves at the base of the plant, with a third leaf that is starting to die.)
If you really want to impress your fourth of July company you might want to cook up something using the mild flavored scapes. Scape butter, garlic scape hummus, garlic scape pesto, oh I need to stop. I’m making myself hungry and I want to go the garden and cut some. There are so many great scape recipes online if this sound good to you too.
They can be wrapped in a damp paper towel or put in a loose plastic bag and kept in the refrigerator for two or three weeks if you want to save some for later enjoyment. If you’re wishing you would have planted garlic this year it’s too late to do so now. Fall is the ideal time to plant it for next year’s garden.
And speaking of fall, have you ever associated Allium bulbs with the fourth of July? Allium, sometimes referred to as ornamental onion are great plants! I know, onions aren’t usually considered a gorgeous garden plant but these close cousins definitely deserve a place in your landscape.
The incredible pom-pom shaped purple, white, or lavender flower heads are composed of dozens of star-shaped flowers. They can grow to a height of about a foot to four feet tall. The flower itself can be about softball size to ten inches across, getting a little larger every year. These are really easy bulbs to grow. You just plant the bulb in the fall and almost walk away for years of enjoyment.
Rabbits, deer, or rodents won’t even bother them but butterflies and bees love them! They’ll look fantastic as an accent growing among your other early season perennials. Once they finish blooming they form a gorgeous seed head. You can cut these off and spray paint them red, white or blue for a really cool fourth of July decoration. You might even try a little glitter spray paint for some sparkle and all of a sudden they look like fireworks in an arrangement. You should definitely plant some this fall if you haven’t added them to your garden yet.
I’m thinking about Independence Day in my very own garden. What could be more American? Growing what you want on your own land and simply enjoying it. Now that’s something to celebrate! I hope you have a safe and happy holiday!
Linda Corwine McIntosh is an ISA certified arborist, commercial pesticide applicator, and Colorado advanced master gardener.