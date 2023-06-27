Summer gardens are in full swing, and Independence Day celebrations seem to be getting a lot of us out into our yards and gardens. If you want your landscape to look its best, here are some thoughts for your fourth of July gardens.

As the summer heats up, flower blossoms can begin to look a little hot, tired, and fade away. Deadheading, or cutting off the faded flowers will help keep annual flowers and some perennials blooming and looking fresh. Your flower boxes and hanging baskets could probably use a little fertilizing about this time of year. A balanced plant food, such as a 10-10-10 stated on the package, will help them to look great and keep them blooming.



